Greenhouses can be described as many things: beautiful, traditional, charming, even. Cool, however, is unlikely to be one of the first words you'd reach for. In fact, it probably wouldn't even be in the top 50. However, this summer, that may just be changing.

Now, I by no means consider myself the arbiter of coolness. I know my place. I'm merely the messenger, and the message here is that the Beckhams recently installed not one, but two custom-designed Alitex greenhouses in their modern garden. And no one knows cool like the Beckhams. Which makes it official: 2026 is the summer of the greenhouse. But these are not greenhouses as we know them. These outdoor structures are stylish, sleek, and, above all, multi-functional. This year, you're as likely to find a disco ball or a fully-stocked bar inside a greenhouse as you are a selection of perfectly pruned roses.

They're the ultimate luxury addition to your outdoor space, and a natural extension of our growing interest in true indoor-outdoor living. So, before summer gets in full swing, I've asked Alitex's creative director, Nelly Hall, to let us in on all the biggest greenhouse trends she's been seeing this year.

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Why Are Greenhouses in Style?

Greenhouses offer a way to enjoy your garden, no matter the weather. (Image credit: Alitex)

Now, this is hardly the first time we Brits have gotten all excited over the idea of a glasshouse in our backyard. Although dating back to the 16th century, the real greenhouse obsession didn't reach its height until the Victorian era, when the Industrial Revolution transformed the production of glass, making greenhouses more affordable and accessible than ever before. This, coupled with a booming interest in exploration and discovery of exotic species, laid a perfect foundation for a newfound love among the country's growing middle class.

"Traditionally, greenhouses were often practical working spaces dedicated to growing fruit, vegetables, and delicate plants. The Victorians also loved to use their glasshouses as showcases for specimens collected from their travels," explains Nelly.

The Victorians were so dedicated to these structures that for the most important cultural event of the era, the Great Exhibition of 1851, the royal family commissioned the construction of a greenhouse of epic proportions. The Crystal Palace measured in at a whopping 1848 feet long by 454 feet wide and was considered a true feat of British engineering.

In the years since, our passion for the structures has waned, and besides the green-fingered folk, the general public seemed to lose interest in greenhouses.

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But, as we see so often, the pendulum is swinging back the other way, and these historical buildings are becoming quite the garden trend for 2026. "Today they have evolved into much more lifestyle-led environments," Nelly tells me, "Increasingly, people are viewing their greenhouse as an extension of the home, somewhere to gather with friends, enjoy a quiet coffee, host dinners, or simply reconnect with nature."

Ever since the pandemic, people have been searching for ways to make the most of their outdoor space, with garden shed wellness rooms and outdoor saunas becoming all the more popular. But, as socialization is becoming as much of a priority as self-care again, we're now looking for ways to maximize the entertaining space in our garden, too. And for this, the greenhouse is the ideal solution.

And Nelly doesn't see this trend ending anytime soon. "I think this evolution will continue, with greenhouses becoming even more adaptable, blending horticulture, wellness, and entertaining in a way that feels deeply connected to the garden," Nelly says.

What Do Greenhouses Look Like in 2026?

In line with the biophilic design trend, horticulture and entertaining exist side by side in modern greenhouses. (Image credit: Alitex)

"We’re seeing a growing demand for greenhouses that feel as comfortable and considered as an interior room," states Nelly.

This is not the first time we've heard sentiments of this nature, from the stylish outdoor living rooms to the high-tech outdoor kitchens, our desire to blur the boundary between indoors and outdoors knows no bounds. And nothing straddles the two quite like a greenhouse. At once both an entirely covered structure and a garden feature, the idea of indoor-outdoor living is inherent to the very concept of a greenhouse.

As such, the way these buildings are being designed feels not dissimilar to how one would decorate their home. "Clients are increasingly incorporating features such as beautiful floor tiles, additional heating, integrated lighting, automated ventilation, shading systems, and bespoke seating areas to allow for year-round use," says Nelly.

Also present in the trending greenhouse styles is our growing passion for spaces that promote our personal happiness. "There is also a strong focus on creating spaces that support both wellbeing and entertaining," says Nelly, "So features like wood-burning stoves, dining areas, and outdoor kitchens are becoming much more common."

People want to get the absolute most of these structures, which means making them work all year round, and for as many purposes as possible, not just horticultural pursuits. "Ultimately, people want their greenhouse to feel beautiful and functional to use in every season and at any time of the day or evening."

This comes into the design of these buildings, too. "Every structure is designed with careful attention to proportion, craftsmanship, and how it relates to its surroundings," says Nelly. For example, she explains, "Our ventilation system is also unique. Full-length side vents paired with opposing roof vents create a natural chimney effect that regulates temperature beautifully and creates an incredibly comfortable environment for both plants and people."

How to Design Your Own Multi-Functional Greenhouse

"We design our greenhouses to last, using responsibly sourced materials and focusing on quality craftsmanship rather than short-term trends. Beyond functionality, our greenhouses are designed to feel timeless, with elegant detailing and bespoke elements that allow each project to sit seamlessly within its landscape," says Nelly. (Image credit: Alitex)

To begin, you'll have to decide what type of greenhouse will be right for your garden. As Nelly explains, "There are many different greenhouse styles, and the right choice depends entirely on the setting and how the space will be used."

For smaller gardens, Nelly recommends lean-to greenhouses, which "work beautifully attached to a house or garden wall." The presence of an additional structural support from the wall will also help to maintain more heat within your greenhouse, which can be beneficial if you plan on growing fruits and vines within the structure.

Alternatively, Nelly says, "Freestanding Victorian-style glasshouses are ideal as focal points within larger landscapes and garden schemes, offering a more immersive garden retreat or as part of a kitchen garden." Going on to add, "We also see increasing demand for bespoke designs that combine growing space with dining or entertaining areas, with temperature-controlled partitioning allowing clients to create something entirely tailored to their lifestyle and growing needs."

To work out what will work best for you, Nelly recommends taking some time to properly map out your vision for the space, and how you expect to use it, as well as how it will sit alongside your home. "The process always begins with understanding how the client wants to live and use the space. We carefully consider the architecture of the house, the surrounding garden, and how the greenhouse will function throughout the seasons. From there, we guide clients through layout, positioning, finishes, and practical considerations such as heating, electrics, and ventilation."

A good greenhouse design goes far beyond the visuals, too. "Good airflow and ventilation are essential, particularly if cooking or dining inside the greenhouse, while heating and soft lighting help extend its use throughout the year," explains Nelly.

But once you have the practical aspects down, you can begin to think about how you want to decorate the space. If you plan on hosting garden parties and events in your greenhouse, Nelly suggests, "A generous central table creates a natural gathering point, and incorporating layered planting helps soften the space and make it feel inviting."

You'll also want to find ways to make it feel as welcoming and comfortable as possible. "Small details such as pendant lighting, comfortable seating, refrigeration, and somewhere to make tea or coffee all help the greenhouse feel less improvised and more like a true garden room."

Think of it like decorating any other room in your home, leaving space to incorporate the personal touches that will make it feel your own.

H&M Large metal plant pot £39.99 at .hm.com A stylish greenhouse deserves some equally stylish plant pots, and H&M has plenty of brilliant options. Build up more depth in your design by layering different pots with varying heights. Westwing Collection Hand-Woven Indoor & Outdoor Runner Marcus £99 at westwing.co.uk A rug will help your greenhouse to feel more homey and inviting. Though it will be protected from the weather, it's still best to opt for an outdoor design as they are generally easier to clean than traditional indoor rugs. M&S Colby Rechargeable Metal Table Lamp £39.50 at Marks and Spencer UK Sorry, I'm still not over the chrome trend, and this rechargeable table lamp is the perfect way to bring it into your greenhouse. With no need for wires, this is a great way to bring some illumination to your dining setup.

Of course, just because we're using our greenhouses for hosting purposes doesn't mean we've completely lost sight of their original purpose. If you're still keen on following tradition and filling your glasshouse with all manner of flora and fauna, but don't know where to start, why not check out your birth month fruit tree, and grow from there?

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