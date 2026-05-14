Looking at this garden in the Chiltern Hills before its transformation, you’d never have guessed it could become such a characterful and creative retreat. What started as a bright blue 20ft shipping container is now a thoughtfully designed garden office and studio, proving that even the most industrial structures can be reimagined into something beautiful.

For Abbie Newton and her husband Matthew, extending their 1970s bungalow simply wasn’t financially viable. But rather than give up on the idea of extra space, they leaned into their love of small-space living and came up with a far more inventive solution — turning a shipping container into a garden room.

“We’ve always had a fascination with tiny homes,” Abbie explains. "We’d already converted a van into a camper, so we knew small spaces can still pack a punch."

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Before

Shipping containers offering a cost-effective way to create an exterior structure for a small build. (Image credit: @thejoyfulchapter/Abbie Newton)

Functional and compact, the container was exactly what you’d expect. Set within their garden, it lacked insulation, natural light, and cohesion with any of the countryside surroundings.

But the couple saw potential in its compact footprint. They needed a dedicated workspace that would free up a bedroom indoors, and the garden offered the perfect opportunity. "We wanted to capitalize on the space we had, but in a more affordable way than building an extension," Abbie says.

After

A sleek black finish and new patio doors transform the exterior. (Image credit: @thejoyfulchapter/Abbie Newton)

Now, the container is unrecognizable. Painted black to resemble the surrounding agricultural buildings, it blends seamlessly into the landscape while feeling intentional and design-led.

Inside, it functions as a fully equipped creative studio. It houses a photography setup, computer workspace, and even Matthew’s DJ decks.

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The transformation, however, began with the essentials. "The first steps were insulating it and boarding it out,” Abbie explains. From there, they added electricity (with help from a friend), before focusing on the aesthetic details that would make the space feel like a true extension of their home.

One of the most impactful changes was swapping the original industrial doors for black French patio doors, choosing the matt grey aluminium patio doors from Leader Online. Not only do they soften the look of the structure, but they flood the interior with natural light, something Abbie says was crucial.

"Natural light was really going to make or break the project," she says. "We positioned it where the sun hits, and it’s incredible when the sunset light pours in."

The garden room houses DJ decks, among space for other creative pursuits. (Image credit: @thejoyfulchapter/Abbie Newton)

Despite its modest footprint, the studio feels layered and versatile. Every element has been carefully considered to maximise both function and atmosphere.

"It’s a really creative space," Abbie says. "We’ve got my photography studio, our desk setup, and my husband’s music equipment all in one place."

The design also reflects the couple’s broader renovation philosophy, which leans heavily into upcycling and personality-driven interiors.

"Using a container as a starting point gave us complete freedom to put our own stamp on it," she adds.

From the interior, you'd never guess you were in a shipping container. (Image credit: @thejoyfulchapter/Abbie Newton)

One of the most surprising aspects of the project is how well it sits within its rural setting. Rather than standing out, the container feels integrated into the surrounding countryside.

Painting it black was a deliberate move, inspired by a neighboring barn. The result is a structure that feels cohesive with its environment, rustic and understated; its look is now completely elevated from its industrial style origins.

"There’s a farm next door with a large black barn in view of our garden, so it just all kind of works in harmony," Abbie says.

There’s also a subtle Mediterranean influence in the way the space connects to the outdoors, with the large doors opening up to garden views and creating a seamless indoor-outdoor flow.

"We added two large olive trees, lots of terracotta pots filled with lavender, and as this area is a proper sun trap, it definitely helps."

Positioning the container correctly within the garden was key to making the studio feel connected to its surroundings.

"We have a large wrap-around garden, and the spot we chose didn’t encroach on any future extension plans, nor did it interrupt any views, plus it’s a lovely sunny spot, and we wanted to create a real adult zone where we could work but then also relax on the deck."

The patio doors completely transformed both the appearance and atmosphere of the space, and the setup has also continued to evolve beyond the studio itself.

"They have completely changed the look of the container," Abbie says. "We added a timber frame and love the contrast against the black aluminium. When you’re sat inside at the desk looking out to the garden, the large expanse of glass really highlights the views."

Alongside the container, Abbie recently created a wellness area complete with a sauna and an outdoor cold plunge, adding another layer to the retreat-like feel of the garden. Positioned beside the black-clad studio and surrounded by olive trees, lavender, and terracotta pots, the space now feels less like a garden office and more like a countryside escape designed for both creativity and relaxation.

A wellness area now flanks the container studio. (Image credit: @thejoyfulchapter/Abbie Newton)

What was once a purely functional object is now a warm, light-filled, and deeply personal space. Abbie's garden studio is proof that good design isn’t about size or budget but about vision and creativity.

"The best part of any renovation is being able to make it your own," Abbie says. "This has allowed us to do that in a way that’s both affordable and completely unique."

While it may be compact, this converted container shows that when it comes to creating inspiring spaces, small really can be effective.

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