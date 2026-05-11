What's your goal when designing an outdoor space? A peaceful retreat? The ultimate hosting spot? For most of us, it's just a comfortable place to enjoy the sunshine and fresh air. For that, you need comfortable seating, and preferably a variety that doesn't break the bank. So far, 2026 has brought back styles we never saw coming, and, you guessed it, bean bags just got a glow-up.

I can't actually remember the last time I sat in a bean bag, but still, it remains the ultimate symbol of relaxation. Cool, comfortable, and with a hint of nostalgia, they hit all of this year's outdoor furniture trends. But don't worry — rather than resembling a sad, sagging sack, modern styles feature elevated, structured designs. It's something you can imagine poolside, beachside, or even styled on a balcony.

What sold me on the idea? Cox & Cox's indoor-outdoor bean bag range and Maanta Outdoor's bean bag chair. I'm now convinced it's the best (and best-looking) finishing touch to your outdoor seating ideas. Mark my words: there will be fights over this seat.

25% Off Cox & Cox Harlington Indoor Outdoor Beanbag Chair £221.25 at Cox and Cox I was immediately drawn to this outdoor bean bag because of how good it looks. The tan colorway and relaxed shape blend beautifully with natural outdoor materials like rattan and wood, but you can also spice it up with a pop of color. Cox & Cox has a matching pouffe, too. And it's currently 25% off using the code HOLIDAY25. And while the bean bag is listed as UV- and water-resistant, the brand recommends bringing it inside after use to prolong its life.





The biggest drawcard of outdoor bean bag chairs has to be the overstuffed, ultra-comfortable shape. Super plump outdoor furniture has been everywhere this season, as we increasingly seek outdoor spaces that feel as naturally comfortable and stylish as our interiors.

Plus, an outdoor beanbag chair is especially wise if you are furnishing a small garden or apartment. It's a piece that won't set you back as much as a full outdoor sofa, but it will still feel like a thoughtful and functional addition.

Trust me, I wouldn't have guessed that I would be labeling an outdoor bean bag chair as one of the best-looking garden furniture buys this season, but crazier things have happened.

After a bit of research, I've found quite a few retailers leaning into this shapely, nostalgic design. Below are some of my favorites.

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The outdoor bean bag chair is affordable, cozy, and so cool — it's kind of genius. Pair this with a cozy bistro set, and you've got the ultimate blend of form and function in your garden.

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