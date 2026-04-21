This Stylish Outdoor Bistro Set From Next With Plush Cushion Seating Might Just Be the Most Comfortable Way to Style a Small Garden This Spring
A garden table and chairs set is a must-have in any well-designed outdoor space, but this new bistro set style maximizes comfort for a more curated moment
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Hot take: I think a bistro set is the best piece of furniture you could invest in for your outdoors. Maybe I'm biased because I only have a small garden to work with, but something about a simple set of two chairs and a table feels like all you really need. With a bistro set, you've got dining, lounging, and practicality aplenty.
That said, I know bistro tables aren't always the most stylish. The typical metal design can read as cheap, and it's not always the most comfortable to sit on (not to mention how hot metal gets in the summer sun). But these notorious downsides are exactly why the new Charles Bentley Porto Bistro set on Next stopped me in my tracks. A bistro set with sling-back outdoor chairs and plush cushions? It's the holy grail of bistro sets.
2026's outdoor furniture trends are certainly laid-back. Yes, we want a stylish setup, but comfort should be paramount. This is a bistro set where you can really have it all — style, comfort, and practicality. I know, I know, you can thank me for the find later. For now, I've listed everything you need to know and how to shop below.
Built with an anthracite steel frame and weather-resistant, UV-protected fabric, this bistro set by Charles Bentley maximizes form and function. It can be your stylish place to catch up with a friend or a cozy moment to enjoy a cup of coffee in the morning. Plus, this exact style also comes in a green stripe and cream colorway on Next.
You may be starting to notice, but all the best outdoor furniture this year has either a relaxed design or plush cushions. It's a true testament to the shift towards outdoor living spaces that feel like an extension of the home, rather than the outdoors.
This set takes the familiar bistro style and brings it into the contemporary design conversation. Plus, when you get down to brass tacks, a price tag of only £230 for two cozy chairs and a side table is a pretty good deal — especially for those furnishing a small garden or looking for elevated balcony furniture ideas.
While my head may have been turned by this bistro set on Next, plenty of other brands are picking up this hot style, too, this year. Below are six other ways to make your bistro dreams a little more comfortable this season.
Okay, if you're really after comfort, then this might be the set that makes you hit 'buy now'. The bucket seats and rocking chair function mean an evening relaxing in the spring air is right around the corner. Plus, Next even shows this set styled inside.
This set has a slightly different design, but I love the sunshine yellow colorway. The cushions are made from weather-resistant fabric with removable spun polyester covers, and the frame is corrosion-resistant galvanised steel. It's a stylish set, but it meets all your practical outdoor needs as well. And for only £150?
A garden table and chair set is almost an essential part of designing the perfect outdoor space. Whether space is a premium in your garden or you're curating a cozy coffee corner, this comfort-maxxed bistro style is the new must-have.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
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Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.