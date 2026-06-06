I grew up in South Carolina, so I know summer heat. And since moving to London, I've learned how a heatwave can feel even more intense in a concrete city. All that to say, creating a design-forward backyard oasis is a must. While you might have the essentials (seating, lighting, etc.), there's one more out-of-the-box detail that will really set your garden above the rest: an elevated garden bar to serve chilled beverages to all your friends.

And no, I don't mean setting up a kitschy, tiki bar that's far too far away from its tropical island home. What I'm imagining is something like this folding wooden garden bar from Dunelm, which looks primed for a DIY and cleverly folds away when not in use. It has all the adaptability of an outdoor bar cart, but a more permanent look when set up and styled.

You want your garden to feel personalized and fun, not gimmicky, and this wooden garden bar will blend into natural elements, pair with multiple design schemes, and even fold away when not in use. All you need to do is plan the party.

20% Off Dunelm Folding Garden Bar £103.20 at Dunelm I mean, the foldable element of this garden bar is the true stand-out feature. Especially as a more novel decor element, it's a game-changer to have the option to tuck it away when not in use. As for the build, many reviews say that it's sturdy and of great quality, and it's pressure-treated for longer-lasting protection. Plus, it's made from sustainably sourced, slow-grown softwood from responsibly managed forests.





A sleek garden bar is the ultimate hack to make spending time in the heat more comfortable. Crafting a cold beverage without having to leave the party? It's a win for everyone who loves to host.

But it also adds that extra, unexpected element. Beyond just ample seating, you can surprise your guests with a curated moment that'll make your garden the spot to be this season. Plus, if you are designing a small garden (I type this with my flat's small garden in mind, specifically), it's not quite as big as a full outdoor kitchen. You can make cocktails, aperitifs, and even serve hors d'oeuvres without taking up too much space.

Are your creative wheels turning? While this foldable garden bar from Dunelm is a win for smaller outdoor spaces, we are all working with different gardens. Below are a few other options, similar to the flexibility of this piece, but in a range of other styles, sizes, and prices to fit your project. Cheers!

All this talk of garden bars has me itching to get my outdoor entertaining area set up for the season.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more inspiration like this, be sure to subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.