This Garden Bar Majorly Elevates Your Summer Hosting Skills, but Also Folds Down to Basically Flat When You're Not Using It
It's shaping up to be an al fresco summer with plenty of chilly beverages to keep cool
I grew up in South Carolina, so I know summer heat. And since moving to London, I've learned how a heatwave can feel even more intense in a concrete city. All that to say, creating a design-forward backyard oasis is a must. While you might have the essentials (seating, lighting, etc.), there's one more out-of-the-box detail that will really set your garden above the rest: an elevated garden bar to serve chilled beverages to all your friends.
And no, I don't mean setting up a kitschy, tiki bar that's far too far away from its tropical island home. What I'm imagining is something like this folding wooden garden bar from Dunelm, which looks primed for a DIY and cleverly folds away when not in use. It has all the adaptability of an outdoor bar cart, but a more permanent look when set up and styled.
You want your garden to feel personalized and fun, not gimmicky, and this wooden garden bar will blend into natural elements, pair with multiple design schemes, and even fold away when not in use. All you need to do is plan the party.
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I mean, the foldable element of this garden bar is the true stand-out feature. Especially as a more novel decor element, it's a game-changer to have the option to tuck it away when not in use. As for the build, many reviews say that it's sturdy and of great quality, and it's pressure-treated for longer-lasting protection. Plus, it's made from sustainably sourced, slow-grown softwood from responsibly managed forests.
A sleek garden bar is the ultimate hack to make spending time in the heat more comfortable. Crafting a cold beverage without having to leave the party? It's a win for everyone who loves to host.
But it also adds that extra, unexpected element. Beyond just ample seating, you can surprise your guests with a curated moment that'll make your garden the spot to be this season. Plus, if you are designing a small garden (I type this with my flat's small garden in mind, specifically), it's not quite as big as a full outdoor kitchen. You can make cocktails, aperitifs, and even serve hors d'oeuvres without taking up too much space.
Are your creative wheels turning? While this foldable garden bar from Dunelm is a win for smaller outdoor spaces, we are all working with different gardens. Below are a few other options, similar to the flexibility of this piece, but in a range of other styles, sizes, and prices to fit your project. Cheers!
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If you have a little more space, this garden serving and storage trolley from La Redoute is so sophisticated-looking. If you're using it as a bar, stock your supplies in the back, and fold up the side for extra serving space. The wheels also make it convenient to move around, out of the way, or styled for a particular gathering. Plus, it's currently 50% off!
Sometimes, wall-mounted tables can feel a little cluttered, especially if you're planning a fold-out garden bar. However, I think this design is surprisingly sleek. There is enough room to display a few chic bar accessories, the wooden table feels elevated, and you don't have to commit to permanently giving up space in your garden.
Okay, ever since I saw IKEA's outdoor kitchen range, I've been obsessed with the idea of a modular al fresco cooking setup. Of course, not all of us have the room, but that's why a kitchen set like this one is a great idea. You can style it as you choose — plus, it's easier to justify an outdoor cocktail station when it can double as a grilling space.
If you are serving up refreshments, then odds are you are going to need a garden table and chairs as well. This wooden bar table comes with matching stools, is slim in size, and can be styled out of the way while still feeling intentional. Plus, solid acacia wood furniture is a great material for outdoor spaces.
Okay, so you only have a tiny balcony to work with... yes, you can still have a garden bar! A foldable balcony table is the perfect way to bring a little multifunctionality to your space. This one has a compartment that could hold summer glassware, and you can stand behind the table top as the bartender, or use it for outdoor dining.
Okay, this is a slight divergence from the foldable garden bar style, but if you have the space, why not go big? A gazebo bar would make such a fun garden party setting this summer, and since it's covered, you can make use of it rain or shine. Add a chiminea or stylish outdoor heater next to it, and boom, winter garden bar sorted.
All this talk of garden bars has me itching to get my outdoor entertaining area set up for the season.
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Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.