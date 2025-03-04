This Genius 'Balcony Table' Will Make Taking Your Breakfast Outside All You Want to Do, Even on the Tiniest Balcony

When the sun starts to peek out from behind the gray winter clouds and it is finally still light out at 6 pm, there is only one thing on my mind: enjoying a refreshment while outdoor dining. However, it is hard to enjoy the splendor of spring dining al fresco when your outdoor space isn't up to snuff.

As a habitual small space-dweller I am familiar with the challenges of making minimal outdoor spaces feel cozy and considered. All you can do is try to arrange your balcony furniture in the least awkward layout possible. At least, this is was the opinion I had until I spotted this game-changing fold-out balcony table on La Redoute.

The furniture brand's Alata Acacia hanging table is the sleekest addition to outdoor decor, and a must for anyone who loves to entertain in a small space. This design really changes up the game when it comes to your balcony ideas.

Alata Acacia Hanging Balcony Table Visit Site Price: £54.99 This wooden fold-out balcony table from La Redoute is like an answer to small-space hosting prayers — that's whether you are hosting a date night dinner for you and a guest or simply hosting a breakfast for one. The table is 50cm wide, so you can perfectly fit a plate or two and some chic spring glassware. For just under £60, you can turn your small balcony into a Parisian-inspired moment of private dining.

Selecting the best outdoor furniture for your balcony requires a level of clever styling as there isn't much room for error (no pun intended). Fortunately, a fold-out table barely takes up any space when not in use. When dinner is over and the dishes are done, your stylish balcony table simply folds back into just a small part of your railing or wall.

"As a former apartment dweller with a small balcony, I think this idea would have worked incredibly for my space," says Livingetc editor Hugh Metcalf. "The idea of having to squeeze past a full table meant we would never eat outside, but the fact that this one can fold away too makes a lot of sense. In the summer months, I can see you wanting to brighten up your balcony with some potted plants sat atop your balcony table, too."

Style your table with a set of fold-out chairs, like these matching Napli Acacia garden chairs from La Redoute, to truly capitalize on form and function. And remember, you don't just have to use your balcony table for eating at. Whether you have your eyes on clever balcony furniture to upgrade your work-from-home routine, style potted plants, or to have a place to journal over coffee, a fold-out table will transform small outdoor dining space into a multifunctional addition to your home.

Browse More Balcony Tables

20% Off Dakota Fields Wooden Folding Wooden Balcony Table View at Wayfair Price: £51.99, Was: £64.99 This wooden balcony table from Wayfair can attach to any desk or railing and has a support beam in the middle in case your cheeky appetizers turn into a full dinner and bottle of wine. Wood is a material that is guaranteed to go with just about any color, but don't worry, the surface is finished with a natural oil so your chic table top will stay weather resistant. Bistro Foldable Table Metal Blue - Fermob View at Made in Design Price: £449 Though this bistro table by Fermob has a bit of a hefty price tag, can you really put a price on style? This dark blue, metal balcony table screams cafe-core. Pair it will light pink dinnerware or crisp white linens for a sophisticated small-space dining experience. Plus, the the basket attachment at the top is the perfect place for your herb garden to live. Haven't you heard — navy decor is the new black. 12% Off Dakota Fields Pennock Balcony Table View at Wayfair Price: £45.99, Was: £51.99 A little pop of color is the easiest way to elevate your outdoor space. This Dakota Fields fold-out table on Wayfair comes in a few different color variation, but this bright sunflower yellow just might be my favorite. The natural greens of foliage are colors that goes with yellow perfectly, and the sunshine shade will bring a bit of cheer to all your meals.

Your outdoor furniture layout for a small patio or balcony no longer has to include an awkwardly large table taking up all the space. As you begin your plans for a spring refresh, it is important to consider what modern outdoor furniture is right for you.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Will you be trying a chic fold-out balcony table this season?