Is Navy the New Black? The Runways Say Yes, and Our Style Editor, Too — Here's How to Bring it Home

Navy is giving the timeless hue a run for its runway. Discover why we can’t resist the fashion-to-interiors crossover in this lineup of dark decor

Navy decor trend
(Image credit: Image Credit: James Merrell. CB2; Wayfair; Amazon; Saks Fifth Avenue)
Julia Demer
By
published
in Features

Black is timeless. It’s professional, powerful, dramatic — a color that commands attention. But ubiquity can also breed predictability. What if there was a color with the same stately effect as black, but fresher, and slightly less expected? Turns out, there is, and you probably already own it. Enter: navy.

According to fashion — and where we get all of our news these days: TikTok — navy is quickly supplanting black. Fall 2024 runways were a tidal wave of navy, making up 11% of Louis Vuitton’s collection, 25% of Miu Miu’s, and a whopping 33% of Coach’s. If recent trends (Leopard print, the Mob Wife aesthetic, and the suede revival) are anything to go by, it’s only a matter of time before we see this fashion shift bleed over as a new home decor color trend, too.

Navy feels less severe, softer, richer — what the chronically online call “Old Money." Where black can feel urbane and all-business, navy suggests leisure, luxury, and prep. “Navy is such a great shade as it can act both as a neutral and as a pop of color, depending on how it is styled,” says Valerie Stafford, partner and lead designer at Rumor Designs. Still, if you’re a black devotee, don’t worry. Valerie assures us that navy and black can coexist beautifully: "It's all about balance and making sure you have your common thread throughout the space, without making things overwhelming.”

Even as a committed black-loving New Yorker myself, I’m feeling compelled to bring this dark hued alternative into my home. It seems that navy has earned its spot as honorary color of the year — a versatile, moody alternative that’s like black, yet entirely its own. Here's where to shop the look.

Domenica Glass Decanter
Domenica Glass Decanter

Price: $39, Was: $49.95

Sleek and sophisticated in petrol blue, this handblown glass decanter makes a statement whether filled with your favorite spirit or sitting empty. It adds sculptural appeal to shelves and bar carts, but if you’re extra fancy like myself, try using it for mouthwash.

Navy Taper Candles, Set of 4
Navy Taper Candles, Set of Four

Price: $17.99

Say goodbye to basic candles! These playful, bulbous forms elevate even the simplest candlestick holders. For a design-forward navy living room idea, try pairing them with merlot or go bold with shiny chrome.

Bearaby Hugget Cotton Knot Pillow
Bearaby Hugget Cotton Knot Pillow

Price: $79

Feeling stressed? Put a weight on it — and let your worries fade. Bearaby has mastered this simple yet effective technique with their relaxing Melofoam™ pillows, ideal for any R&R spot, be it the couch, an oversized armchair, or your bed. Onlookers will admire the chic, knotted cushion, none the wiser of its little secret.

Iyanna Single End Table
Joss & Main Iyanna Single End Table

Price: $259, Was: $279

Coming in hot under $300, this modern living room side table made of real marble is the steal of the season. With a rich navy surface laced with delicate black veins, it’s perfect for bridging black accents like a lamp or vase. Or, if you're after bold colors that go with navy blue, add a pop of terracotta for extra warmth.

Brooklinen x KULE Super-Plush Hand Towels
Brooklinen x KULE Super-Plush Hand Towels

Price: $55

Two stripe-loving entities — Brooklinen and KULE — recently joined forces for a playful collaboration. The navy colorway is a standout, adding a dapper twist to your usual white towels. Try rolling them in a countertop basket or draping over a towel rack in the guest bath to send a subtle message: style is your strong suit.

+ Ginori 1735 Porcelain Teapot
Khaite + Ginori 1735 Porcelain Teapot

Price: $780

High-end fashion brand Khaite found an equally luxurious partner in GINORI 1735 for its first-ever foray into homeware. You’ll notice subtle sartorial cues — for example, rippled edges inspired by the pleats and ruffled hems of the brand's RTW collections. Looks fabulous against black marble countertops.

@databutmakeitfashion

♬ BLUE - Billie Eilish
Julia Demer
Julia Demer
Style Editor

Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸