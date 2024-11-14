Is Navy the New Black? The Runways Say Yes, and Our Style Editor, Too — Here's How to Bring it Home

Black is timeless. It’s professional, powerful, dramatic — a color that commands attention. But ubiquity can also breed predictability. What if there was a color with the same stately effect as black, but fresher, and slightly less expected? Turns out, there is, and you probably already own it. Enter: navy.

According to fashion — and where we get all of our news these days: TikTok — navy is quickly supplanting black. Fall 2024 runways were a tidal wave of navy, making up 11% of Louis Vuitton’s collection, 25% of Miu Miu’s, and a whopping 33% of Coach’s. If recent trends (Leopard print, the Mob Wife aesthetic, and the suede revival) are anything to go by, it’s only a matter of time before we see this fashion shift bleed over as a new home decor color trend, too.

Navy feels less severe, softer, richer — what the chronically online call “Old Money." Where black can feel urbane and all-business, navy suggests leisure, luxury, and prep. “Navy is such a great shade as it can act both as a neutral and as a pop of color, depending on how it is styled,” says Valerie Stafford, partner and lead designer at Rumor Designs. Still, if you’re a black devotee, don’t worry. Valerie assures us that navy and black can coexist beautifully: "It's all about balance and making sure you have your common thread throughout the space, without making things overwhelming.”

Even as a committed black-loving New Yorker myself, I’m feeling compelled to bring this dark hued alternative into my home. It seems that navy has earned its spot as honorary color of the year — a versatile, moody alternative that’s like black, yet entirely its own. Here's where to shop the look.