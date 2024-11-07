We've Just Found the Best "Perfect-For-Anyone" Holiday Gifts — Courtesy of the New Brooklinen x KULE Collaboration
What on earth do you give to your partner’s aunt? This playfully preppy range of bath linens and accessories has just the thing
During the holidays, we have dozens of people to shop for, the majority of which we might not know that well. What do you buy for your child’s homeroom teacher? And what on earth do you shop for your partner’s aunt? Few gifts feel truly universal, but Brooklinen’s collaboration with clothing brand KULE hits all the right notes, and is perfect for anyone — and spoiler: it’s way more exciting than the usual candle or bottle of bubbly.
The fun range features super-plush towels, robes, and bath mats, plus a few terry and cashmere accessories, all inspired by KULE’s signature striped tees and sweaters. The two colorways, Cream Navy and Poppy Royal Blue, radiate joy — right down to the tiny smiley faces on each piece. Merging preppy with playful, its dopamine decor made chic.
While this collab might sound unexpected, it actually makes perfect sense. Brooklinen is known for its striped essentials, and KULE is synonymous with bold, dapper stripes. “As two NYC-based, stripe-loving brands who add a little playfulness to everyday tasks — from getting dressed in the morning to curling up in bed after a long day in the city — Brooklinen and KULE were an obvious match to create something smiley and joyful just in time for the holidays,” says Laura Jacobs, chief marketing officer at Brooklinen.
These are happy clothes, happy robes, happy towels — it’s the ultimate smile-inducing gift lineup, perfect for everyone on your list — even your in-laws…
Price: $59
Terry cotton — aka towel material — is ideal for pouches like this. They often live in the bathroom, right in the splash zone of sinks and showers, so the absorbent fabric makes total sense. Beyond practicality, this one is irresistibly joyful with its bold stripes and charming little smiley face. I opted for the small size, which fits overnight toiletries perfectly and slides easily into a handbag or gym bag. If you need more room, there’s a larger option ideal for longer trips.
Price: $129
If someone on your list hasn’t yet experienced the bliss that is the Super-Plush robe, consider this your sign to gift it. This version of Brooklinen’s best robe might look similar to its other navy-and-white striped style (I’ve got one hanging in my bathroom as we speak), but the stripes are a bit thicker, giving it a slightly preppy, refined feel. Plus, that cheeky smiley face is sure to bring a grin to the recipient’s face.
Price: $79
The best gifts are the ones we wouldn’t splurge on for ourselves. Case in point: cashmere socks. How bougie! How decadent! How — absolutely and utterly essential for cold weather lounging. Think of them as a mini-vacation for your feet. They come in three colorways that coordinate beautifully with matching slippers, leaving plenty of room for a little mix-and-match action.
Price: $150
While you could gift the hand or bath towels from this vibrant collaboration separately, I’d argue that the full set makes for more oompf. From the moment I saw the striped poppy and royal blue combo, I was hooked. Fresh, retro, and even a little athletic — like something you’d spot in a chic ‘80s gym. Per usual, expect top-tier absorbency and plushness, with the added bonus pop of play in the bathroom when they’re not in use.
Price: $79
I had the chance to preview this collection in person, and affectionately nicknamed these slippers "Bodega shoes,” because they balance that laid-back hotel look with a durable sole ready for a quick dash to the corner store. I can see myself grabbing a pint of ice cream at night or a BEC in the morning — no shoe change necessary.
Price: $399
And finally, the pièce de résistance: the cashmere blend robe. Perfect for someone truly special, this luxurious wrap is a high-ticket item worthy of your favorite people — your favorite aunt, daughter, sibling — a perfect gift for people who love fashion. Complete the set with a matching pair of cashmere socks for the ultimate cozy combo guaranteed to be their favorite gift of the year.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
