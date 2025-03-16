This 'Modular' Outdoor Bench Is a Genius Idea for a Small Garden — Especially If You Want to Entertain Outside

Spring is almost here, and that means it's time to get your outdoor space ready for gatherings and the warm summer nights that wait right around the corner. I moved into my apartment in the fall, and my placeholder fold-out chairs have simply overstayed their welcome. So if you are looking for an upgrade like me, the good news is that there is a lot of chic garden furniture on the market right now — and one particular piece has me dreaming of sipping coffee on the patio.

This bench set from Habitat is the perfect blend of modern meets vintage, but it is its 'modular' design that makes it a real boon if you're working with a smaller outdoor space. "I have a small courtyard garden, so I know the pain of trying to balance having enough garden furniture to entertain friends outside with, without your space being cluttered with chairs the rest of the time," Hugh Metcalf, Livingetc's editor, explains to me. "This is such a good idea from Habitat, because the design lends itself to being a bench most of the time, but you can separate a chair off so you don't have to all sit in one long row when more than one of you wants to sit outside." All sitting in one long row? It's hardly great for good conversation, after all.

When looking for the best outdoor furniture, consider how you will interact with the space. Will you be hosting guests for hors d'oeuvres in the evening? Or will you be making the most of your work-from-home days? You can style this set together as one long bench or divide it up to create a loveseat and chair arrangement, proving that metal outdoor furniture can be chic and practical.

Here you can see how the pieces interact with each other when arranged all together. (Image credit: Habitat)

Habitat 60 Lucinda Metal Garden Bench & Chair - Green & Blue View at Habitat Price: £185 There is a lot to love about this metal garden bench and chair set. First of all, it's part of the specially commissioned collection in celebration of Habitat's 60 years of British design, so it has that vintage look about it. Throw on a few colorful outdoor pillows and bring the bench to life. You can also buy Habitat's matching nesting table set to complete the look. Simple, chic, and practical — what more could you ask for from outdoor furniture?

Anyone living in an apartment or home where garden space is at a premium knows that finding outdoor furniture for small spaces can be a bit of a struggle. It looks great online, but once you try to style it, it quickly becomes bulky and the space feels cramped. I've been there. However, the genius of this bench set is in its adaptability. You can arrange the different segments depending on what layout works best for your garden. Nothing beats a seating area that has options.

But I've been saving the best part for last — Habitat has also just launched a new color variation of this set in Butter Yellow. Not only can you align your garden furniture with one of the latest trending shades, but the sunshine hue will bring a little whimsy, even on the days of April showers.

Even though this set is my find of the week, I wouldn't be doing my job properly without giving you a few alternative options to choose from. Below are three more of my favorite garden bench sets that feel just as playfully chic.

Shop Similar Garden Bench Options

Marlow Home Co. Tonasket Wooden Convertible Bench View at Wayfair Price: £177.99 If the versatility of the Habitat bench is what caught your eye, then this garden bench from Wayfair is a stunning alternative. You can lift one side to turn into a chaise lounge or propping both up will give it that cozy loveseat feel. Pair it with these butter yellow cushions from Wayfair for the ultimate spring style. Habitat Indu 2 Seater Metal Garden Bench - Green View at Habitat Price: £130 I had to include another metal bench in the mix. They easily are one of the best options for stylish outdoor seating. When paired with a cushion or a throw pillow or two they become the ideal blend of form and function. This forest green color will blend harmoniously with the natural elements while still looking refined and stylish. Habitat Ipanema Metal Garden Coffee Table - Yellow View at Habitat Price: £100 Yellow is the color of the season, and if it's a chic metal nesting table you're after, then this one is ideal. Nesting coffee tables are not always a furniture piece I imagined for an outdoor space, but it makes so much sense. They elevate the seating area and offer the perfect place to rest an ice-cold refreshment.

As soon as the days begin to get warmer, I start dreaming of long afternoons spent in the garden. Get ahead of the curve, and start planning now so you can enjoy the season when it's here. We even have tips for planning an outdoor furniture layout for a small patio, to help with those extra tricky spots!