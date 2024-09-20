It's My Job to Find Stylish Furniture — These 12 Nesting Coffee Tables Not Only Look Good, But Will Save You Space

Living in New York, where close quarters are the norm, every room — regardless of the season — ends up feeling, shall we say, cozy. In small spaces, there’s no room to hide a poorly planned setup. Recently, at a dinner party in a friend's studio apartment, I found myself completely envious of her glossy white nesting coffee tables. They moved around like puzzle pieces as more guests arrived, then stacked together effortlessly when it was time to tidy up. Genius, I thought.

“I never considered nesting coffee tables because my living rooms have always been small, and I assumed they’d eat up too much space,” admits Livingetc's interiors editor Emma Breislin. “But then a designer explained to me that they actually work wonders in tight spaces as you can spread them out when needed, making them more functional and less bulky than a single, large coffee table.”

Designer Laetitia Laurent, principal at Laure Nell Interiors agrees. "I love nesting tables — and nesting furniture in general,” she says. Not only do they maximize square footage and add flexibility, but they also “create a space that feels dynamic rather than static,” adapting to the moment’s needs, all while maintaining order, she adds. Laetitia put this concept into practice in her 415-square-foot Paris pied-à-terre (shown below), where she incorporated a coffee table that cleverly nested an ottoman underneath.

What I love most, though, is how nesting coffee tables move around like a game of Tetris. The multi-tiered, varied-height configurations are far more visually interesting than a typical rectangular table, in my humble opinion.

So if you're longing for a grand coffee table but lack the space, the solution might just be to break it up. Hosting a cocktail party? These mobile beauties are lifesavers. Or maybe, like me, you just appreciate the eclectic levels they create. Dare I say, nesting coffee tables are the chicest space-saving hack I’ve come across yet.