It's My Job to Find Stylish Furniture — These 12 Nesting Coffee Tables Not Only Look Good, But Will Save You Space
Designers say nesting coffee tables are the secret to a tidy yet versatile living room. Stack them, separate them — these sets are as chic as they come
Living in New York, where close quarters are the norm, every room — regardless of the season — ends up feeling, shall we say, cozy. In small spaces, there’s no room to hide a poorly planned setup. Recently, at a dinner party in a friend's studio apartment, I found myself completely envious of her glossy white nesting coffee tables. They moved around like puzzle pieces as more guests arrived, then stacked together effortlessly when it was time to tidy up. Genius, I thought.
“I never considered nesting coffee tables because my living rooms have always been small, and I assumed they’d eat up too much space,” admits Livingetc's interiors editor Emma Breislin. “But then a designer explained to me that they actually work wonders in tight spaces as you can spread them out when needed, making them more functional and less bulky than a single, large coffee table.”
Designer Laetitia Laurent, principal at Laure Nell Interiors agrees. "I love nesting tables — and nesting furniture in general,” she says. Not only do they maximize square footage and add flexibility, but they also “create a space that feels dynamic rather than static,” adapting to the moment’s needs, all while maintaining order, she adds. Laetitia put this concept into practice in her 415-square-foot Paris pied-à-terre (shown below), where she incorporated a coffee table that cleverly nested an ottoman underneath.
What I love most, though, is how nesting coffee tables move around like a game of Tetris. The multi-tiered, varied-height configurations are far more visually interesting than a typical rectangular table, in my humble opinion.
So if you're longing for a grand coffee table but lack the space, the solution might just be to break it up. Hosting a cocktail party? These mobile beauties are lifesavers. Or maybe, like me, you just appreciate the eclectic levels they create. Dare I say, nesting coffee tables are the chicest space-saving hack I’ve come across yet.
Price: $154
Material: Wood
Speaking of steals, this round coffee table duo delivers with warm wood fluted details and a sturdy columnar design. They’re solid enough to stand alone as side tables next to a sofa or in an empty corner. Some assembly required, but at this price point, it's worth the effort!
Price: $148.99, Was: $383.32
Material: MDF
Bold colors don’t usually catch my eye, but when I saw these tables on Wayfair, I knew they were a must-have. The studded relief surfaces are having a moment, popping up in everything from fashion to interiors, and I’m completely on board. They bring a playful, edgy vibe to any room, and despite their solid look, the smaller table nests effortlessly under the larger one for seamless storage.
Price: $859.99, Was: $959.99
Material: Wood, glass, & stainless steel
An unexpectedly artistic gem from Wayfair. Honestly, if you told me this mid-century coffee table set came from the MoMA, I’d believe it! A striking blend of complementary geometric shapes paired with walnut wood and sleek black stainless steel bases. Best suited for simple furniture silhouettes to let this bonafide art piece shine. And with a perfect 5-star customer rating? Enough said.
From: $277.99, Was: $695
Material: Travertine
Travertine’s timeless charm, with its warm, natural striations, never goes out of style — reminds me of the Getty Center in L.A. This solid stone table is sealed, waxed, and polished to perfection for lasting beauty. Plus, it’s over 50% off at Jonathan Adler right now. I’d move quickly if you're interested. Opt for the full set of three in larger spaces, or just the small and medium sizes for tighter quarters.
Price: $249.99, Was: $386.49
Material: Glass & steel
This one might not be the most avant-garde on the list, but a minimalist glass-top coffee table never fails. Perfect for making a space feel larger while showcasing your favorite coffee table decor or a bold patterned rug beneath. With a shiny brass frame and a 4.8/5-star rating, this stylish duo is a steal.
Price: $510, Was: $560
Material: Wood
These may not be real marble coffee tables, but they certainly look like it! The duo features a larger circular table with three legs and a smaller one with a unique L-shaped base. It’s a statement setup in any space, but I envision it shining brightest paired with bold colors or something more subdued — think grays, creams, and blacks to match the top. For an ultra-modern vibe, lacquered tabletop decor would be the perfect finishing touch.
Price: $1,279.20
Material: Marble
Striking the perfect balance between classic and contemporary can be tricky, but this set nails it. With creamy taupe marble and sleek block legs, these tables feel timeless. Thanks to natural variations in the stone, each set is one of a kind, bringing a bespoke vibe to your living room. To up the visual drama, try placing a tall vase on the higher table.
Price: $519.99
Material: Glass
Amid the unique finds on this list, this blue-tinged tempered glass duo stands out for its cool, modern feel. It’s the kind of piece you might see in a tastemaker's living room — effortlessly chic and versatile enough to complement any decor. Plus, its translucent quality is perfect for conserving visual space.
Price: $1,598
Material: Oak
If your budget allows, this Jake Arnold-designed wood coffee table duo is an absolute stunner. The organic, asymmetric curves bring a playful energy to any room, yet paired with pedestal bases, they feel stately and sophisticated. High-style, high-impact — you could leave these oak beauties unadorned and they’d still steal the show! Though, a few warm wood accents around the space wouldn’t hurt.
Price: $1,099
Material: Aluminum
After a lot of digging, I can safely say I found nothing quite like this aged patina trio from CB2! Glitzy yet natural, with plenty of asymmetry, they’re livable statement art. Perfect for indoors or out, they’re surprisingly versatile. For a cozy contrast, try pairing with boucle or woven accents.
Price: $399.20, Was: $499
Material: Molded plywood
My initial reaction to this set? "What am I looking at?" Followed quickly by, "Genius." Unlike traditional nesting tables, these pieces don’t stack but slide underneath each other, creating a floating bottom shelf effect. Easily slide them apart for a larger table or push them together for a compact look. The walnut wood is a personal favorite, but it also comes in a lighter birch hue.
Price: $1,299.99, Was: $1,569.99
Material: Faux marble, wood, & stainless steel
This Italian minimalist coffee table set wows with its trio of irregular shapes. While far from symmetrical, it’s perfectly balanced, adding a sense of artful harmony to the heart of your room. The rounded edges are especially family-friendly. It’s not exactly an impulse buy, but with a 4.8/5 star rating and what it adds to your space, I’d say it’s well worth the investment.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
