The 12 Best Minimalist Coffee Tables Help Make Home Feel So Calm — Adding "Balance, Harmony and Serenity"
A minimalist coffee table should elevate your space without crowding it. Style Editor Brigid Kennedy has tracked down the most stylish options on the market now
The best part of a minimalist coffee table is that it can look like anything. So long as it isn't terribly ornate or involved — or something with a particularly intrusive visual footprint — it will likely count as a minimalist piece. Simplicity is key, and there are so many great coffee tables to choose from that keep that ethos in mind.
Perhaps you're a fan of entirely glass coffee tables, or maybe you prefer the acrylic pieces that have been growing in popularity over the last year. Maybe you love something made of just one material — no textural bells and whistles needed. Whatever it is, a minimalist coffee table is one of the best coffee tables out there, and I'm here today to show you why.
Minimalist coffee tables are great because they can 'enhance a space without dominating it,' says Artem Kropovinsky, interior designer and founder of Arsight. They fit well in any space looking to find a perfect equilibrium between 'balance, harmony, and serenity.'
Convinced yet? If not, take a peek at my edit below — I'll change your mind in no time.
12 of the best minimalist coffee tables
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
Price: $199.99
This is one of the best wood coffee tables on the market if you ask me — well-priced, well made, and just as gorgeous? What else could you need. The simple frame and the solo material make up just seal the deal.
Price: $159.99
Was: $182.99
This acrylic coffee table is not only on-trend, but it's also extremely minimalist in that it avoids visually decluttering your space. If you need a coffee table for a small living room, this is the one for you. (And not for nothing, the price point is one of the best I've seen for something like this.)
Price: $339.95
A step up in both size and material, this all-glass table matches with anything and also solves that visual clutter problem.
Price: $1699
While a splurge no doubt, I cannot stop thinking of this concrete and burl wood table from Crate and Barrel. It's organic and natural, two big trends for 2024, and the silhouette is so unexpected. An inherently luxury buy.
Price: $1690
The stone-topped coffee table (marble, specifically) earned its minimalist accolades thanks to its open-concept base, which would easily blend into your living room.
Price: $328.99
This easy-to-set-up curved table is brushed with a natural wood wash for ultimate rustic vibes. A great piece with no bells and whistles but a bit of added texture and dimension.
Price: $499
I'd call this coffee table minimalist even if it were all wood, so the added touch of the floating acrylic leg is just icing on the cake.
Price: $199
A unique twisted three-legged design is ever visible with this well-priced glass-topped coffee table, clearly built with minimalism in mind.
Price: $599
Was: $779
Low to the ground and enveloped in a black finish, this striking table offers your room what its makers describe as a 'monolithic statement.'
Price: $1598
I've included this table in a few edits now because I think it has so much to offer. It's chic, it's stylish, it's minimalist, it's natural ... it's an investment for sure, but one you can cash in on each time you see it in your space.
Price: $299
Sometimes, the best pieces are the most timeless. This simple round coffee table is nothing you haven't seen before, but it's dependable, stylish, and its open-concept base keeps minimalism in mind.
How should I style a minimalist coffee table?
If you went out of your way to buy a minimalist coffee table, you're probably hoping to keep it minimalist in its styling. To do so, follow the 'less is more' rule, Artem suggests. Select a 'couple of thoughtfully chosen details, like a sculpture, a pile of hardback books, or a simple vase with one flower' and go from there. 'The trick is to keep visual balance and have a lot of free space on the table to emphasize its design and retain clarity and openness in the room.'
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
-
-
5 Easy Changes That Make Your Living Room More Low Maintenance
If keeping up with a tidy, clean living room is keeping you up at night, make these simple switches that will make it easier to reset every day
By Casey Clark Published
-
These 12 Yellow Accent Chairs Spark So Much Joy —'They Are Such a Decor Mood Booster!'
Full of cheer and perfect for spring, yellow accent chairs are just the right dose of joy. See why we're loving this happy hue right now
By Julia Demer Published