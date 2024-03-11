The 12 Best Minimalist Coffee Tables Help Make Home Feel So Calm — Adding "Balance, Harmony and Serenity"

The best part of a minimalist coffee table is that it can look like anything. So long as it isn't terribly ornate or involved — or something with a particularly intrusive visual footprint — it will likely count as a minimalist piece. Simplicity is key, and there are so many great coffee tables to choose from that keep that ethos in mind.

Perhaps you're a fan of entirely glass coffee tables, or maybe you prefer the acrylic pieces that have been growing in popularity over the last year. Maybe you love something made of just one material — no textural bells and whistles needed. Whatever it is, a minimalist coffee table is one of the best coffee tables out there, and I'm here today to show you why.

Minimalist coffee tables are great because they can 'enhance a space without dominating it,' says Artem Kropovinsky, interior designer and founder of Arsight. They fit well in any space looking to find a perfect equilibrium between 'balance, harmony, and serenity.'

Convinced yet? If not, take a peek at my edit below — I'll change your mind in no time.

12 of the best minimalist coffee tables

How should I style a minimalist coffee table?

If you went out of your way to buy a minimalist coffee table, you're probably hoping to keep it minimalist in its styling. To do so, follow the 'less is more' rule, Artem suggests. Select a 'couple of thoughtfully chosen details, like a sculpture, a pile of hardback books, or a simple vase with one flower' and go from there. 'The trick is to keep visual balance and have a lot of free space on the table to emphasize its design and retain clarity and openness in the room.'