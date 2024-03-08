I'm a Shopping Editor and I Just Found the Best Wood Coffee Tables To Give Your Home So Much Charm

The best wood coffee tables are the ones that add a rustic and natural touch to your living room — a.k.a. wood coffee tables. Whether walnut, burl, or teak, a wood coffee table feels extremely grounding and versatile — a fabulous lived-in touch, and a timeless one, too. I think there are few scenarios where this style of table wouldn't work.

And don't just take my word on the best coffee tables for it — even Alice Moszczynski, interior designer at Planner 5D, agrees: 'Wooden coffee tables offer a timeless aesthetic that can be adapted to various design styles,' she tells me. ' The natural warmth and texture of wood can add a cozy and inviting feel to a space, making it a versatile choice for both traditional and modern interiors.' Moreover, wood is quite durable and strong, 'making it a practical option for high-traffic areas like living rooms,' and can be stained, painted, or left in its natural state to suit different design aesthetics.'

After speaking with Alice, I took it upon myself to find the best wood coffee tables on the internet right now. And reader, I think I've delivered on this promise and then some. Below, you'll find what I consider to be the definitive edit of the wood coffee tables, which I've collated with price and style variability in mind. These pieces are truly so gorgeous and luxe — if I don't stop myself, I might accidentally buy them all. Happy shopping!

12 of the best wood coffee tables

How should I accessorize a wood coffee table?

First, consider your coffee table an accessory in and of itself.

'I love a wood coffee table for the warm, earthy texture it adds in contrast to upholstery in a living room, says Elizabeth Sims of CALAFIA Home Design. 'Look for wood coffee tables with interesting wood grain or joinery details like dovetails.' Next, try adding 'books to peruse, candles for light and scent, and fresh florals for beauty,' she continues. 'Stack books in low piles and top with an interesting object — I prefer something thrifted or from nature to decor objects sourced from common retailers.' You want to group like-sized objects together, while also ensuring they are arranged in levels 'from high to low' for a sense of order.