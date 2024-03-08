I'm a Shopping Editor and I Just Found the Best Wood Coffee Tables To Give Your Home So Much Charm
The best wood coffee tables all have one thing in common: they're included in this shopping edit! Shop picks from Anthropologie, Urban Outfitters, and more
The best wood coffee tables are the ones that add a rustic and natural touch to your living room — a.k.a. wood coffee tables. Whether walnut, burl, or teak, a wood coffee table feels extremely grounding and versatile — a fabulous lived-in touch, and a timeless one, too. I think there are few scenarios where this style of table wouldn't work.
And don't just take my word on the best coffee tables for it — even Alice Moszczynski, interior designer at Planner 5D, agrees: 'Wooden coffee tables offer a timeless aesthetic that can be adapted to various design styles,' she tells me. ' The natural warmth and texture of wood can add a cozy and inviting feel to a space, making it a versatile choice for both traditional and modern interiors.' Moreover, wood is quite durable and strong, 'making it a practical option for high-traffic areas like living rooms,' and can be stained, painted, or left in its natural state to suit different design aesthetics.'
After speaking with Alice, I took it upon myself to find the best wood coffee tables on the internet right now. And reader, I think I've delivered on this promise and then some. Below, you'll find what I consider to be the definitive edit of the wood coffee tables, which I've collated with price and style variability in mind. These pieces are truly so gorgeous and luxe — if I don't stop myself, I might accidentally buy them all. Happy shopping!
12 of the best wood coffee tables
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
Price: $289.99
I've been familiarizing myself with Nathan James over the last few months and have really enjoyed what I've seen so far. Everything is well-reviewed and seemingly well-made and practical at a fabulous price point — this oval coffee table included.
Price: $420
Was: $480
With a parallel tripod base, the Aicha comes off just a bit more modern than its traditional wooden frame would suggest. Great for style and design lovers, or those who still want something that skews classic.
Price: $289.99
Was: $349.99
A ridged rim + a sleek, smooth top = a gorgeous and textural design play. I'd love to see this table in particular combined with an L-shaped sofa to further accentuate contrast.
Price: $189.99
She's simple, well-made, and the perfect coffee table for a small living room. I think that's enough said, right? Oh, and under $200. There, now we're good.
Price: $280
Was: $490
I was not expecting to find my favorite of this bunch on Wayfair, but I'm so intrigued by this Joss & Main cubical piece, crafted of sanded and styled individual branches. It looks handmade, not like something you could find online, and brings a great rustic touch to your space.
Price: $499
I'll admit that this piece isn't entirely wood, but the unexpected acrylic leg was just too good to pass up. The perfect combination of contemporary and old-school.
Price: $799
Fluted doors at either end of this low-profile table open to spacious storage cubbies that are perfect for games, books, blankets, and more. Just make sure to add some additional height around it with a few tall floor lamps or plants.
Price: $310
It looks as though the three wide panels that serve as the legs of this chic black coffee table were folded down from the top — a very cool minimalist and contemporary touch.
Price: $899
Oh, how I love burl wood. And oh, how I love CB2. Combined, they've created such a stunning low-profile piece, distinguished, practical (large, deep drawers pull out from the sides), and luxury at its finest.
Price: $429
The appeal of a yard sale or thrift find with the ease of a nationwide retailer. A lift top (whose outline you can see in the photo) raises to reveal a practical underlying storage area, while spindle-style legs keep things looking particularly antique. Chef's kiss.
Price: $799
The Whitney looks just as sleek and smooth as it feels. (Not that I've touched it — but let's be honest, that shiny finish is visible from here.)
Don't be sad you've made it to the end of this edit; there's plenty more where that came from. Be sure to check out the best marble coffee tables, best stone top coffee tables, and best glass top coffee tables next.
How should I accessorize a wood coffee table?
First, consider your coffee table an accessory in and of itself.
'I love a wood coffee table for the warm, earthy texture it adds in contrast to upholstery in a living room, says Elizabeth Sims of CALAFIA Home Design. 'Look for wood coffee tables with interesting wood grain or joinery details like dovetails.' Next, try adding 'books to peruse, candles for light and scent, and fresh florals for beauty,' she continues. 'Stack books in low piles and top with an interesting object — I prefer something thrifted or from nature to decor objects sourced from common retailers.' You want to group like-sized objects together, while also ensuring they are arranged in levels 'from high to low' for a sense of order.
