I Live in an Apartment With No Dining Table — But I Found This Stylish (and Surprisingly Budget) Idea That's Going to Change That

My flat consists of a small kitchen (only enough space for cooking and storage), one bedroom, one bathroom, and what I consider a decently sized living room. While there is more than enough space to spread out, there is one necessity that is noticeably lacking — a dining area. But how do you create a chic place to dine when space is at a premium?

Wall-mounted dining tables have always leaned more in favor of function over aesthetics, which is why I have always been hesitant to install one in my home. However, H&M has recently released a style that has put fold-out tables back on my to-do list. Instead of the usual clunky size that makes older variations of wall-mounted dining tables feel dated, this new design from H&M is sleek and refined. It creates a stylized moment in the room rather than installing a fold-out table solely for function.

Although small apartment dining rooms may lack in size and space, they do not have to sacrifice style — it is just about finding a creative way to carve out a corner, or in this case, a spot on the wall.

Image 1 of 2 The table becomes a true moment of serenity in the home that feels curated and considered. (Image credit: H&M) (Image credit: H&M)

H&M Wall-Mounted Dining Table View at H&M Price: £69.99 When I spotted this wall-mounted table from H&M I was immediately taken with the simple yet chic design. The half-circle design makes the table feel like an extension of the wall and helps give it a designated place in the room. It comes in both this off-white color and a sleek black. The minimal colorways allow it to easily be styled in a multitude of aesthetics. Lay a stylish placemat on it to add a bit of texture and color.

Opting for transforming furniture like this wall-mounted dining table allows for more variation in your space. You can curate the space specifically for chic dining or decorate the area with minimalist decor so that it can evolve throughout the day. In the morning, you can enjoy the table as a breakfast nook with a cup of coffee, and in the afternoon, it can be a desk to work from home.

Of course, this discovery set me off on a shopping spree to find more wall-mounted dining tables worthy of attention. Whether you are after a pop of creative color or something with a more traditional wooden dining table feel, below are three of my favorites currently on the market.

Shop Alternative Wall-Mounted Dining Tables

Generic Colorful Wall Mounted Round Coffee Table View at Amazon Price: £79.99 This small, but stylish wall-mounted dining table reminds me of dining at a cafe al fresco. Cafe-core kitchens bring the ambiance of dining out to your home, and this modern orange piece perfectly captures that feel. Plus it comes in an array of other color options — royal blue and cherry red being my two favorites. When you want to enjoy a dinner that feels a little more elegant or fancy, simply drape a tablecloth over it and it is instantly elevated. GoodMoodWoods Folding Table in Solid Natural Oak View at Etsy Price: Starting from £234.99 This wooden wall-mounted table from Etsy is a more classic variation for those of you who still crave the traditional wooden table in your apartment dining rooms. While fold-out styles tend to be bulkier, the build gives it more of an artistic look when it is not in use. It comes in either a small or large size, and can be varnished, unvarnished, or with an oiled finish. La Redoute Anzio Folding Wall Desk View at La Redoute Price: £239.99 Part of what makes this new wave of wall-mounted dining tables feel more modern is the metal material — the nod to retro-inspired design perfectly aligns with current interior design trends. While technically listed as a folding wall desk on La Redoute, this table makes the perfect small dining table idea. What I particularly love about this style is that there is a little shelf left when the table is folded down, so you can keep candle stick holders or a chic set of salt and pepper shakers as decor.

Wall-mounted dining tables change the game for homes that lack a proper dining room. It is not always easy adding a dining table to your small living room — trust me, I have first-hand experience. However, a feature like this scores on both form and function.