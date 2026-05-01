Chimineas Are the Hottest Way to Heat Your Garden This Year (Literally) — They're Freestanding, Design-Forward, and Small Space-Friendly

Chimineas are slim, stylish, and provide the perfect combination of heating and atmospheric glow

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A sage green and white checkerboard background with three cut-out images of chimineas.
(Image credit: Atkin & Thyme, John Lewis)

So, you've chosen your chairs, the table's picked out, and maybe you're even throwing an outdoor coffee table into the mix. Question is: do you have a chiminea? I know the initial thought of a fire pit may not feel totally necessary, but really, fire is too often overlooked in backyard designs. And often, it's the detail that elevates your garden into a fully stylized space.

We all tend to focus on furniture and more practical elements, but choosing outdoor heating like a wood-burning chiminea feels thoughtful and will actually be quite functional in your space. Not only does it provide warmth and lighting, but it also gives your yard a specific visual texture. The fire inside a chiminea is alluring, and with some designs, you can even throw a pizza in to cook while you socialize al fresco.

Admittedly, I never considered how (or why) to introduce a fire element into my garden, because, honestly, I never thought it would fit. But with chimineas, you get all the aesthetic perks of those stunning built-in outdoor firepit ideas, in a patio-friendly style.

Contemporary Morso chiminea in block on a white, stone patio that has a built-in bench seat with light blue cushions.

This is a more modern design, while you can also find chimineas that feel more rustic or traditional.

(Image credit: Morso)

"As one of the more overlooked elements in al fresco design, chimineas are a sleek way to bring fire to a garden," says Livingetc's wellness writer, Amiya Baratan. While spacious gardens can afford to give over space to lofty fire pits, smaller gardens are much better suited to chimineas. "Even a humble flame can calm the senses and balance the Feng Shui of this space, and chimineas do it best," Amiya adds.

When placed well, a chiminea shows you've put effort and care into crafting your outdoor space beyond just the absolute essentials. "You should treat a chiminea in a garden the same way you would a fireplace in a living room," adds Kris Manalo, head of design at Atkin and Thyme. "It acts as a natural focal point of the space that creates a warm, conversation-friendly atmosphere, so it should be positioned near a seating area where everyone can enjoy its warmth when lit."

It's not a small item, though, so to ensure that the piece feels cohesive, Amiya recommends "nestling a chiminea to the side of your outdoor living room to serve as an anchor, both physically and energetically."

Sounds ideal, right? Below are a few design-forward chimineas to inspire your next cozy evening in the garden.

It turns out a cozy fire and ambient outdoor lighting are achievable no matter your garden size. I can't believe I am only just discovering the genius that is chimineas.

For more garden styling tips ahead of the summer season, be sure to subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.

Olivia Wolfe
Olivia Wolfe
Design Writer

Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.