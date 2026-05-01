So, you've chosen your chairs, the table's picked out, and maybe you're even throwing an outdoor coffee table into the mix. Question is: do you have a chiminea? I know the initial thought of a fire pit may not feel totally necessary, but really, fire is too often overlooked in backyard designs. And often, it's the detail that elevates your garden into a fully stylized space.

We all tend to focus on furniture and more practical elements, but choosing outdoor heating like a wood-burning chiminea feels thoughtful and will actually be quite functional in your space. Not only does it provide warmth and lighting, but it also gives your yard a specific visual texture. The fire inside a chiminea is alluring, and with some designs, you can even throw a pizza in to cook while you socialize al fresco.

Admittedly, I never considered how (or why) to introduce a fire element into my garden, because, honestly, I never thought it would fit. But with chimineas, you get all the aesthetic perks of those stunning built-in outdoor firepit ideas, in a patio-friendly style.

This is a more modern design, while you can also find chimineas that feel more rustic or traditional. (Image credit: Morso)

"As one of the more overlooked elements in al fresco design, chimineas are a sleek way to bring fire to a garden," says Livingetc's wellness writer, Amiya Baratan. While spacious gardens can afford to give over space to lofty fire pits, smaller gardens are much better suited to chimineas. "Even a humble flame can calm the senses and balance the Feng Shui of this space, and chimineas do it best," Amiya adds.

When placed well, a chiminea shows you've put effort and care into crafting your outdoor space beyond just the absolute essentials. "You should treat a chiminea in a garden the same way you would a fireplace in a living room," adds Kris Manalo, head of design at Atkin and Thyme. "It acts as a natural focal point of the space that creates a warm, conversation-friendly atmosphere, so it should be positioned near a seating area where everyone can enjoy its warmth when lit."

It's not a small item, though, so to ensure that the piece feels cohesive, Amiya recommends "nestling a chiminea to the side of your outdoor living room to serve as an anchor, both physically and energetically."

Sounds ideal, right? Below are a few design-forward chimineas to inspire your next cozy evening in the garden.

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Atkin & Thyme Casa Mia Alto Wood-Burning Chiminea £199 at atkinandthyme.co.uk This modern and streamlined chiminea is made from high-quality steel with a matte black powder-coated finish. It's 130 centimeters tall and has a slim design that fits most outdoor spaces. After burning a few logs, it might get messy, but wash it with warm, soapy water to clean. Atkin & Thyme Casa Mia Tempo Wood-Burning Chiminea £245 at atkinandthyme.co.uk I love the color of this Casa Mia chiminea. It's made from Corten steel and is designed to weather over time, so the longer it stays out, the better it gets — low maintenance. A chiminea like this is perfect for dining alfresco or entertaining after the sun goes down, and there is a handy place to store logs. Dakota Fields Steel Wood Burning Outdoor Chiminea £147.99 at Wayfair UK The Dakota Fields Denver Corten Outdoor Fireplace features the same lovely colorway and surface material that regenerates when exposed to the elements. That, paired with the more traditional shape, makes this a great piece for rustic-inspired gardens. It comes with a log grate and fire poker, and it claims to have a smokeless top — and it's raked up all 5-star reviews. Atkin & Thyme Casa Mia Primo Wood-Burning Chiminea £245 at atkinandthyme.co.uk For something a little more sleek, I love the shape and matte black finish of this chiminea. Once again, it's made from steel with a matte black powder-coated finish and includes wood storage in the base. Another benefit of the tall cylindrical design is that the smoke is directed upwards, away from guests, making it perfect for patios. Fallen Fruits Square Chiminea Firepit With Log Store £229.99 at John Lewis This chiminea design definitely prioritizes style. However, it also has adjustable heat settings, so you can create the perfect ambience for the temperature outside or the atmosphere you want to create. This piece is built to be durable and weatherproof, so you don't have to worry about it getting too exposed in the elements. Graham & Green Outdoor Heater and Pizza Oven £415 at Graham and Green Okay, start planning your garden dinner parties because this chiminea is a two-in-one heater and pizza oven. Keep warm on cold evenings (or simply create ambiance) with the wood-burning heater, or throw a pizza for a tasty and very convenient dinner.

It turns out a cozy fire and ambient outdoor lighting are achievable no matter your garden size. I can't believe I am only just discovering the genius that is chimineas.

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