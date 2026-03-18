I’ve Always Loved This Garden From the Livingetc Archives for Its ‘Designer-Lamp’ Style Patio Heater — It’s Such a Design Statement, and Practical Too

This patio heater isn't only a practical spring must-have, it also doubles as a sculptural piece of outdoor furniture

Lilith Hudson's avatar
By
published
in Features
The view through a window of an urban garden with a stylish patio heater
This patio heater is the perfect blend of style and function
(Image credit: Mary Wadsworth)

Call it premature, but the moment March arrives and the first tickle of sunshine hits my skin, I'm back in the garden for as long as the temperature allows. There's nothing quite like a morning coffee on the patio or an al fresco dinner as the sun sets, but at this time of year, the lingering chill rarely lets you stay for long. That is, unless you have a patio heater that allows you to stretch out those outdoor moments.

After one too many evenings juggling portable lamps and piling on blankets, I decided it was time to buy an outdoor heater of my own — something that would bring a touch of luxury to my space. The catch? I knew the typical, bulky tower heaters were out of the question. If it was going to earn a place on my patio, it needed to look as good as the rest of my garden setup.

So? I started searching for a patio heater that felt more like a design statement than a practical afterthought. My inspiration came from a garden in the Livingetc archives that I couldn’t stop thinking about: tall, swooping, and effortlessly stylish. It’s exactly the kind of update my garden has been waiting for, and I’ve just found a similar design that’s currently on sale.

urban garden with herbs and plants growing on several levels

This urban garden featured in our print magazine, and the stylish patio heater has been on my mind ever since.

(Image credit: Mary Wadsworth)

Ever since the modern garden above was featured in Livingetc's print magazine, this patio heater has been burned in my brain. Far from unsightly, it's a worthy piece of garden furniture in its own right. With its arched silhouette and sleek dome-shaped casing around the heating element, it looks more like a design-worthy floor lamp than a traditional patio heater — all with the benefit of offering warmth on chilly spring evenings.

The problem is, finding outdoor heating options that look as stylish as this one isn't easy. Traditional patio heaters look exactly like, well, patio heaters — tall, bulky towers that detract from the rest of your garden setup. In a bid to find something akin to the one pictured above, I've trawled the internet to dig up the most stylish patio heaters that promise to make a design statement.

Looking for an exact carbon copy? Well, that's InstaShade's Heatdome. It comes in black or white, with the option of integrated Bluetooth speakers, although it will set you back nearly £4,000.

But for an option that won't make such a huge dent in your wallet, I've found alternatives that offer as much style for your outdoor space at a fraction of the price.

Alternative Patio Heaters

As the sun dips below the horizon, your time outdoors doesn’t have to end. A patio heater is an essential addition for making the most of your garden during summer’s shoulder seasons — and today’s designs prove you don’t have to compromise on style to stay warm.

Choose the right model, and you can transform your outdoor space into a cozy, design-led retreat long after dusk. Just make sure you don't fall victim to common patio heater mistakes that ruin efficacy and detract from your garden's design.

And for more design ideas for your garden and beyond, why not sign up for the Livingetc newsletter, and they'll be delivered straight to your inbox.

Lilith Hudson
Lilith Hudson
Former News & Trends Editor

Lilith Hudson is a freelance writer and regular contributor to Livingetc. She holds an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has written for various titles including Homes & Gardens, House Beautiful, Advnture, the Saturday Times Magazine, Evening Standard, DJ Mag, Metro, and The Simple Things Magazine.

Prior to going freelance, Lilith was the News and Trends Editor at Livingetc. It was a role that helped her develop a keen eye for spotting all the latest micro-trends, interior hacks, and viral decor must-haves you need in your home. With a constant ear to the ground on the design scene, she's ahead of the curve when it comes to the latest color that's sweeping interiors or the hot new style to decorate our homes.