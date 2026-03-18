Call it premature, but the moment March arrives and the first tickle of sunshine hits my skin, I'm back in the garden for as long as the temperature allows. There's nothing quite like a morning coffee on the patio or an al fresco dinner as the sun sets, but at this time of year, the lingering chill rarely lets you stay for long. That is, unless you have a patio heater that allows you to stretch out those outdoor moments.

After one too many evenings juggling portable lamps and piling on blankets, I decided it was time to buy an outdoor heater of my own — something that would bring a touch of luxury to my space. The catch? I knew the typical, bulky tower heaters were out of the question. If it was going to earn a place on my patio, it needed to look as good as the rest of my garden setup.

So? I started searching for a patio heater that felt more like a design statement than a practical afterthought. My inspiration came from a garden in the Livingetc archives that I couldn’t stop thinking about: tall, swooping, and effortlessly stylish. It’s exactly the kind of update my garden has been waiting for, and I’ve just found a similar design that’s currently on sale.

This urban garden featured in our print magazine, and the stylish patio heater has been on my mind ever since. (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth)

Ever since the modern garden above was featured in Livingetc's print magazine, this patio heater has been burned in my brain. Far from unsightly, it's a worthy piece of garden furniture in its own right. With its arched silhouette and sleek dome-shaped casing around the heating element, it looks more like a design-worthy floor lamp than a traditional patio heater — all with the benefit of offering warmth on chilly spring evenings.

The problem is, finding outdoor heating options that look as stylish as this one isn't easy. Traditional patio heaters look exactly like, well, patio heaters — tall, bulky towers that detract from the rest of your garden setup. In a bid to find something akin to the one pictured above, I've trawled the internet to dig up the most stylish patio heaters that promise to make a design statement.

Looking for an exact carbon copy? Well, that's InstaShade's Heatdome. It comes in black or white, with the option of integrated Bluetooth speakers, although it will set you back nearly £4,000.

But for an option that won't make such a huge dent in your wallet, I've found alternatives that offer as much style for your outdoor space at a fraction of the price.

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Maze Living Helio Overhang Electric Patio Heater £399 at mazeliving.co.uk When I sat and pondered over what I found so appealing about the patio heater from our archive, I decided it was the shape. Something about a freestanding lamp with an arched silhouette just feels so design-forward. It's that sort of sleek, Mid-century style elegance that's totally timeless, and it's the same appeal with this overhanging option from Maze Living. The sculptural arc sweeps over an outdoor seating area to warm you from above, while the lamp softly diffuses light through a wire-mesh shade, making it feel more like a contemporary pendant light than an outdoor heater. For just £399, it's impossible not to justify.

Alternative Patio Heaters

KETTLER Kettler Kalos Plush Table Top Electric Patio Heater £199 at John Lewis Not all of us have the space (or the need) for a large tower-style patio heater. If you're searching for something smaller that doesn't sacrifice on style, this tabletop heater lamp from John Lewis is the answer. It features a rope design shade and a Halogen heater element for instant warmth, with infrared technology that heats you, rather than the air around you. Style it on your outdoor dining table for a luxe al fresco experience that allows you to transition from day to night with ease. Wayfair Solara Freestanding Outdoor Electric Patio Heater £259.99 at Wayfair UK If you're looking for a tall and sleek patio heater that offers plenty of warmth, Wayfair has you covered. This sleek and simple design is a versatile option for any outdoor space, complete with a modern ribbed shade for that designer-lamp feel. It's easy to move around in your space, as you desire, and the adjustable pole allows you to control the height as needed. Being larger, it also has a heating coverage of 10-30 square meters, offering plenty of warmth on chilly evenings. COSI Cosiscoop Moss Green Fire Lantern £94.99 at La Redoute UK Searching for something small and compact that's easily portable? I'm smitten with this fire lantern from La Redoute. To use it, you simply twist the gas cartridge and light your scoop with a taper or candle lighter. It won't be the best option for heating an outdoor space, but it certainly promises to set the scene for a relaxing spot once the sun goes down.

As the sun dips below the horizon, your time outdoors doesn’t have to end. A patio heater is an essential addition for making the most of your garden during summer’s shoulder seasons — and today’s designs prove you don’t have to compromise on style to stay warm.

Choose the right model, and you can transform your outdoor space into a cozy, design-led retreat long after dusk. Just make sure you don't fall victim to common patio heater mistakes that ruin efficacy and detract from your garden's design.

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