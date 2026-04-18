Every day, I get messages from readers who know something is missing in their space, they just cannot quite put their finger on it. That is exactly where Design Lab by Livingetc comes in. Through our FIND service, we source pieces for you, tailored to your space, your lifestyle, and how you actually live. And yes, we do it for free.

After seeing hundreds of requests come through, patterns start to emerge. It is rarely about big, dramatic changes. It is about the pieces that bring personality into a space, the ones that start conversations and make a room feel truly designed rather than just put together, like these products that will make your home more designer. These are the five things people ask me for the most, and honestly, I get why.

This vibrant living room is full of personality — the curated bookshelf and sculptural accent chair create a warm, collected feel. (Image credit: Anson Smart)

1. Side Tables

Side tables sound simple, but they are one of the hardest things to get right. The requests I get are never just for “a table.” It is always about finding something that adds character without overwhelming the space.

With so many living room trends leaning into sculptural forms, people are moving away from basic shapes and looking for pieces that feel more like objects. A side table now has to hold its own, even when nothing is on it.

2. Accent Chairs

When someone says their living room feels flat, this is usually the first place I go. A good accent chair adds shape, contrast, and a moment that feels intentiona. I get constant requests for chenille accent chairs because they bring that soft texture people want right now, but still hold their structure in a space.

It is less about filling a corner and more about creating a reason to sit there. The right chair changes how the whole room is used.

3. Lighting

Lighting is one of the biggest pain points. People rely on a single ceiling light and wonder why the space feels harsh or unfinished. Most requests I receive now are actually about layering, especially after people realize there are so many overhead lighting alternatives.

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Table lamps, sculptural floor lamps, even portable lights are what people are really looking for. Not just for function, but for atmosphere. This is where a room starts to feel like somewhere you want to stay in, not just pass through.

Kitchen islands have become the place where everything happens, so it makes sense that stools are a constant request. The challenge is always scale, comfort, and how they visually sit within the space. A lot of readers reference small kitchen island ideas because they are trying to make compact spaces work harder.

5. Rugs

This is the one people underestimate the most. A rug can either anchor a room or make everything feel disconnected. Most requests come from people who already have furniture they love, but something still feels off.

Usually, it comes down to size, texture, or tone. When it is right, everything else suddenly makes sense. It pulls the space together without needing anything new.

If you are looking around your home and thinking something is not quite working, it is probably one of these. These are the pieces that shift a space from functional to intentional, without needing a full redesign.

And if you are not sure where to start, send us what you are looking for. That is exactly what we are here for at Design Lab by Livingetc. We will source pieces that actually fit your space, not just what is trending.

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