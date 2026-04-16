There are few things as transformative as lighting in garden design — or any design for that matter — yet it is so often overlooked. Both statement-making and functional, good lighting can completely redefine an outdoor space, creating depth, ambience, and warmth, long after the sun goes down. But it doesn’t have to be time-consuming and expensive to achieve — a few simple, intentional pieces can give a dull space the wow-factor, and one of the simplest ways to do this is with solar lights.



And this is where I want to introduce you to Ellasay's Solar Fence Lights on Amazon. With a 4.6-star rating from over a thousand reviews, it’s safe to say that my interest was instantly piqued when I came across them. As someone who has been on the hunt for stylish garden lighting for my fence, but absolutely not interested in going down the hard-wired route, I was pleasantly surprised by both the style and affordability of these solar lights. A pack of four lights, with three modes, comes in at under £30 — no electrician required. Not bad at all, if you ask me.

With outdoor spaces increasingly considered an extra ‘room’ of the home, they need to be designed with the same intention as your interiors. And after buying some solar lights a few years ago, I couldn't believe the difference they made to my garden — they made it look inviting, even when I was getting ready for bed. But I bought them to go around my seating area, and it's now the other part of my garden that looks distinctly lacking. These solar fence lights might just be the thing to bring the rest of my garden to life and make the overall design more cohesive, too.

ELLASAY Ellasay Solar Fence Lights - 4 Pack £26.99 at Amazon UK Ellesay's Solar Fence Lights are IP65 waterproof, easy to install, and come in three color temperature modes — 3000K, 4000K, and 6000K — to suit your requirements, whether you want functional lighting or a cozy ambience. With lens-focused LEDs that optimize brightness, just 4-5 hours of daylight charging will provide 10-12 hours of illumination, meaning you can enjoy the great outdoors long into the night. The fence lights also automatically turn on at dusk thanks to the built-in light sensor, and they have a smart mode that adjusts brightness based on ambient light for conserving energy, too. And with that 4.6-star rating, the proof is in the pudding, as they say. They are also available in packs of 2, 6, 8, and 10.

Think of your fence as an interior wall in your home — they need not be purely functional; they are also a design opportunity. (Image credit: Garden Club London)

Solar fence lights are a small addition to your modern garden that will create a big impact. Come nightfall, it will look and feel bigger, with architectural features and landscape details highlighted, and you'll no longer want to head straight inside. It's both functional and stylish, just like the lighting choices you would make in your interiors.

These lights don't need to be confined to your fence either — you can install them anywhere in your outdoor space, from your patio to your porch, to elevate and illuminate your space, while adding all-important ambience.

One of this year's biggest garden trends is the focus on bringing warmth and depth to outdoor spaces, as the boundaries between our interiors and exteriors are increasingly blurred. Coziness is key, and a layered lighting approach is one of the best ways to achieve this, making these solar fence lights a simple, effective — not to mention budget-friendly — addition to your scheme.

And don't just take my word for it, these are just a snippet of some of the stellar reviews that they have received:

"Wow! These look so elegant in my garden. They brighten up the drab fencing at night. Doesn't take much daylight for these to stay on throughout the night, and they give out strong light. So easy to install too (we used the screws). Will be ordering more."

"Wonderful, it positively surprised me. Excellent battery life so far, it really stays lit for 12 hours. And it also creates a very beautiful effect."

"5***** excellent, give the full marks. Easy to install, very bright, very classy, and expensive-looking. Highly recommend. Had a few rubbish solar lights over the years. These are just perfect."

"Wonderful. I was dubious at first, but I needn't have worried, so easy to install, just two screws, with three settings, they cater for every taste. And boy oh boy do they look so classy on a night, you'd think they cost three times as much. Top quality, easy installation, fantastic."

A downside to solar lighting, however, is that you won't get infinite light the way you would with hard-wired options — plus, if there's a run of particularly bad weather, you can expect the brightness of the solar lighting to take a hit, too. So this is a consideration to take on board when buying garden lighting.

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But, having said that, as someone who has solar lighting in my own garden, in a particularly dreary part of the UK, I have often been surprised by how bright my lights remain, despite the poor weather. (Though in the depths of the short and bleak winter days, there is a definite dip.) However, if you're going to buy solar lights, the customer testimonials of these particular solar lights, especially from UK reviewers in the winter months, suggest they fare well even on the bleakest of days.

Shop Stylish Alternatives

If you like the idea of solar fence lights but want to explore alternative designs, these are some of my favorite options on the market right now that will suit a variety of styles and budgets.

Quntis Quntis Solar Fence Lights - 4 Pack £20.98 at Amazon UK Another highly rated design, these up-and-down outdoor solar fence lights from Quntis, with an IP65 certification, have 13 lighting modes and provide bi-directional lighting that creates a "wall wash" effect. The compact size (8.4x8.2x3cm) makes them ideal for smaller spaces such as balconies or courtyards. They require 6-8 hours of charging for 8-12 hours of light. The 4-LED option is also available in a set of 8, as well as 6-LEDs in a pack of 4 or a pack of 8, providing options to suit any space. YUNYODA Yunyoda Solar Fence Lights £28.38 at Amazon UK These chic lights are statement-making without being overbearing. With two color temperatures to choose from — 3000K (warm light) and 6000K (white light) — the large solar panels charge quickly for 6-8 hours for up to 12 hours of light. Certified IP65 waterproof, these no-wires-required lights are perfect for lighting up your deck, walkways, or anywhere you wish in your outdoor space. Solpex Solpex Solar Fence Lights - 12 Pack £15.99 at Amazon UK Whether you want to light stairs, or your driveway or walls, these solar lights are suitable for just about any space outside, not just your fence, to add "warm light without glare". They're also easy to install, waterproof, and have an automatic light function for convenience — and on sunny days, they only require 4-5 hours to be fully charged. Plus, 12 lights for £15.99 is a bargain in my book. Lights4Fun Set of 4 Mini Solar Fence / Step Lights £19.99 at Lights4fun These mini solar fence and step lights are an easy way to elevate any outdoor space. A lovely garden pathway lighting idea, they will add a cozy glow to dark corners, and the circular design adds softness against more angular features, such as stairs. With an IP44 rating, they are sufficient for enduring the elements, while the 3000K color temperature will bring warmth with stylish charm. Obasyhig Style 3 Solar-Powered Outdoor Garden Spotlights £9 at Debenhams UK This style outdoor garden spotlights is a triple-lamp model that is adjustable to either a warm or white light style. With high-intensity LEDs with an illumination range of approximately 3 meters, the built-in light sensor also means the spotlights automatically turn on at dusk, and turn off again at dawn. The three-dimensional lighting is a statement-making feature that adds both style to any part of your garden. Solar Centre Solarcentre® Salcombe Outdoor Solar Powered Wall Light £39.99 at Amazon UK Listed as "one of the most impressive solar wall lights currently available", these Salcombe Outdoor Solar Powered Wall Lights by Solar Centre are expected to last "10 years or more". With a glass-effect shade and anthracite finish, these solar lights are as stylish as they are practical. They also feature a replaceable LED Edison bulb and will turn on automatically at night, turning off at dawn, effective year-round.

And it's not just your fence that can benefit from some intentional lighting; solar path lights are another great way to make your garden feel more luxe, and we have plenty of ideas for styling them in your space.

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