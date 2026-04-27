Habitat's Expensive-Looking Solar-Powered Hanging Lanterns Are Just £16 — They're Glass, Gorgeous, and Going to Sell Out, Fast

This set of two solar-powered lanterns is good-looking enough to style inside — and it's currently on sale

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Habitat Solar Smoked Glass Hanging Light - Pack of 2
(Image credit: Habitat)

With longer evenings finally on the horizon, my thoughts naturally turn to the garden — the alfresco dinners, drinks, and lazy evenings that arrive with the warmer months. But if you want the atmosphere to last well past sunset, you're going to need to find good lighting.

And in the world of garden lighting, solar-powered styles have had a serious glow-up lately (sorry, I had to). No wiring, no fuss, and a smaller carbon footprint — it's not wonder they're becoming our first port-of-call. But, all that goodness tends to come at a price; it’s not often you can get high-quality solar outdoor table lamps for an affordable price. But Habitat's Solar Smoked Glass Hanging Lights suggest otherwise.

Available as a set of two, the smoked glass (yes, it's real glass) and warm-white LED bulb, makes it look so much more expensive than it actually is, while the handle means you can hang it from a tree branch, draped it from a pergola, or style it on the table, however you please. Currently on sale for £16 for the set, and backed by mostly 5-star reviews, consider this your warning: I don't see it staying in stock for long.

But this solar-powered lantern is just one of the amazing ways you can add an ethereal aesthetic to your outdoor space. With late nights spent under the stars, the gentle glow creates a cozy atmosphere that blurs your living room boundaries.

And when it comes to shopping for outdoor lighting, there are plenty of solar-powered options. Here are a few other good-looking and well-priced styles.

Once you’ve picked out the solar lights for you, the next step is styling. Whether you cluster them together for the ultimate illumination or separate them across your space, placement consideration is key. Opt for a nearby tree for a natural glow, like moonlight reaching through branches, or tabletop dinner light for a candlelit dinner that will never blow out. Alternatively, pergola beams or your patio floor work, too.

Now you've seen the weatherproof option, maybe you'd prefer an indoor lamp you can charge up and carry outside for the dry evenings. If so, check out H&M's new outdoor lighting collection.

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Ellen Morris
Ellen Morris
Contributing Writer

Ellen Morris is an intern at Livingetc. After studying Politics at the University of York, she started her MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London. She is a freelance news reporter at The Sun and has interned at The Times Magazine, Fabulous, Prospect, and Drapers. As an obsessive charity shop browser, Ellen is always on the hunt for bits to embellish her flat, from coffee table books to dainty tableside trinkets.