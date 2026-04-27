With longer evenings finally on the horizon, my thoughts naturally turn to the garden — the alfresco dinners, drinks, and lazy evenings that arrive with the warmer months. But if you want the atmosphere to last well past sunset, you're going to need to find good lighting.

And in the world of garden lighting, solar-powered styles have had a serious glow-up lately (sorry, I had to). No wiring, no fuss, and a smaller carbon footprint — it's not wonder they're becoming our first port-of-call. But, all that goodness tends to come at a price; it’s not often you can get high-quality solar outdoor table lamps for an affordable price. But Habitat's Solar Smoked Glass Hanging Lights suggest otherwise.

Available as a set of two, the smoked glass (yes, it's real glass) and warm-white LED bulb, makes it look so much more expensive than it actually is, while the handle means you can hang it from a tree branch, draped it from a pergola, or style it on the table, however you please. Currently on sale for £16 for the set, and backed by mostly 5-star reviews, consider this your warning: I don't see it staying in stock for long.

20% Off Habitat Solar Smoked Glass Hanging Light, Set of 2 £16 at Habitat UK Sold as a set of two, the warm white LEDs switch on automatically at dusk, having quietly charged up by the sun throughout the day. It can either hang or stand on a tabletop, and as it's weather-proof, there's no need to bring it in during drizzle. (That said, it is made of glass, so I'd bring them inside when it's windy.) As for what customers think, "they are bright, and the light lasts for the whole evening," says one. Another shares that they're larger than expected, but "elegant". For reference, each lantern measures almost 31cm tall and 17cm wide.





But this solar-powered lantern is just one of the amazing ways you can add an ethereal aesthetic to your outdoor space. With late nights spent under the stars, the gentle glow creates a cozy atmosphere that blurs your living room boundaries.

And when it comes to shopping for outdoor lighting, there are plenty of solar-powered options. Here are a few other good-looking and well-priced styles.

Once you’ve picked out the solar lights for you, the next step is styling. Whether you cluster them together for the ultimate illumination or separate them across your space, placement consideration is key. Opt for a nearby tree for a natural glow, like moonlight reaching through branches, or tabletop dinner light for a candlelit dinner that will never blow out. Alternatively, pergola beams or your patio floor work, too.

Now you've seen the weatherproof option, maybe you'd prefer an indoor lamp you can charge up and carry outside for the dry evenings. If so, check out H&M's new outdoor lighting collection.

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