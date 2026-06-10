Acqua di Parma's latest collaboration with interior designer Laura Gonzalez has come just in time to welcome the scents of summer into your home. This La Caletta collection is rooted in the ambiance of coastal Italian warmth, bringing home all the sultriness of the season.

The vibrant glass vessels have been designed in Laura's signature uninhibited style of storytelling, with free-flowing patterns inked in a warm orange, bold blue, and bright yellow. Known to be home to some of the best scented candles around, Acqua di Parma's scents have a reputation for being perfectly summer-friendly.

And these notes are no exception. So here's what you can expect from each candle when making your home smell good.

Acqua di Parma Granita Al Gelso Candle £71 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK Notes: Mulberry, Cassis, Ibiscus, Brioche, Vanilla Bourbon Extract, Musk Designed after the delicious Sicilian mulberry granita, this fragrance is teasingly tart and sweet without even a hint of overwhelm. Acqua di Parma Latte Di Mandorla Candle £71 at Selfridges Notes: Ice Milk, Apricot Seed, Tonka, Orgeat, Sandalwood, Musk, Villa Bourbon No modern Euro summer is complete without a caffeine boost, and this scent explores the velvety nuttiness of an almond milk latte. And a great way to make your dining room smell good through your afters. Acqua di Parma Sorbetto Al Limone Candle £71 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK Notes: Lemon Italy, Cardamom, Mint, Basil, Lime, Lemongrass, Cashmere Wood, Vanillin, Musk Imagine dipping into a lemon sorbet while you lounge on the Amalfi coast, now bottle the feeling into a chic candle. Ecco!

More Euro Summer Inspired Scents to Shop

Another designer fragrance I can't get out of my head is the new Sister by Studio Ashby x Reia ceramic diffuser. It's beautiful, natural, and so summery!

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