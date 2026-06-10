One of Our Favorite Interior Designers Just Launched a Candle Collaboration — 3 Delicious Italian-Inspired Scents to Make it Feel Like Euro Summer

Mulberry granita, lemon sorbet, and almond latte are on the menu with Laura Gonzalez x Acqua di Parma

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A blue, yellow, and orange candle from Acqua di Parma
These mouthwatering candles offer something tart, nutty, and citric depending on your mood at the moment.
(Image credit: Acqua di Parma)

Acqua di Parma's latest collaboration with interior designer Laura Gonzalez has come just in time to welcome the scents of summer into your home. This La Caletta collection is rooted in the ambiance of coastal Italian warmth, bringing home all the sultriness of the season.

The vibrant glass vessels have been designed in Laura's signature uninhibited style of storytelling, with free-flowing patterns inked in a warm orange, bold blue, and bright yellow. Known to be home to some of the best scented candles around, Acqua di Parma's scents have a reputation for being perfectly summer-friendly.

And these notes are no exception. So here's what you can expect from each candle when making your home smell good.

More Euro Summer Inspired Scents to Shop

Another designer fragrance I can't get out of my head is the new Sister by Studio Ashby x Reia ceramic diffuser. It's beautiful, natural, and so summery!

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Amiya Baratan
Amiya Baratan
Home Wellness Writer

Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.