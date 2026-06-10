One of Our Favorite Interior Designers Just Launched a Candle Collaboration — 3 Delicious Italian-Inspired Scents to Make it Feel Like Euro Summer
Mulberry granita, lemon sorbet, and almond latte are on the menu with Laura Gonzalez x Acqua di Parma
Acqua di Parma's latest collaboration with interior designer Laura Gonzalez has come just in time to welcome the scents of summer into your home. This La Caletta collection is rooted in the ambiance of coastal Italian warmth, bringing home all the sultriness of the season.
The vibrant glass vessels have been designed in Laura's signature uninhibited style of storytelling, with free-flowing patterns inked in a warm orange, bold blue, and bright yellow. Known to be home to some of the best scented candles around, Acqua di Parma's scents have a reputation for being perfectly summer-friendly.
And these notes are no exception. So here's what you can expect from each candle when making your home smell good.
Notes: Ice Milk, Apricot Seed, Tonka, Orgeat, Sandalwood, Musk, Villa Bourbon
No modern Euro summer is complete without a caffeine boost, and this scent explores the velvety nuttiness of an almond milk latte. And a great way to make your dining room smell good through your afters.
More Euro Summer Inspired Scents to Shop
Jo Malone London's green tomato scents have gotten a charming facelift. And it continues to be a tomato girl summer as long as these fragrances are around.
Expect beachy waves of sea salt and driftwood from this Zesty Lemons London candle. And it channels the drawn-on trend in a fun way, too!
This ceramic candle smells like a Mediterranean kitchen in the best way. So, if you like savoury scents, this one's for you.
And lastly, I recommend lighting this pretty pistachio candle from Loewe to make your living room smell good.
Another designer fragrance I can't get out of my head is the new Sister by Studio Ashby x Reia ceramic diffuser. It's beautiful, natural, and so summery!
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Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.