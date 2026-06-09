Sure, there's a romance to dancing in the rain, but it can be hard to relax during a downpour when you're preoccupied with planning damage control for your flooded garden. And while your gutters work hard to divert water away from your house, they aren’t the most efficient and can be visually arresting.

Perhaps you're new to rain chain ideas. The Japanese design, called kusari-doi (which literally translates to 'chain gutter'), allows water to cascade down a chain of links. It not only looks more architectural than a gutter but also creates a gentle trickling sound in your garden, like a water feature.

"Instead of hiding stormwater, they create a focal point whenever it rains, and are a chic yet subtle detail when it's not raining," landscape designer Katherine Aul Cervoni, founder of Staghorn NYC and The Cultivation, tells me.

Rain chains are a much more design-forward alternative to traditional gutters. (Image credit: Mariko Reed. Design: Ginger Lunt Walters. Architecture: Tantalus Studio)

But aside from aesthetic appeal, rain chains can be used to harvest rainwater, directing it into a water butt or feature so it can be used to water plants later.

Katherine Aul Cervoni recommends installing rain chains from gutters near your entryway, patio, or window, using a gutter clip like this from Amazon. "I love positioning them above a rain garden, gravel basin, or planting bed that can absorb the runoff, but be sure the plants in that zone can handle the extra moisture," she says.

It's vital to consider not just the design of the rain chain itself, but the landing area below, Katherine adds. "A bed of river rock, decorative basin, or moisture-loving planting helps complete the look and prevent mess and erosion," she suggests.

As for the chain, discover nine stylish designs that will add to your garden design, not distract from it.

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A rain chain is not only a great practical investment for your home, but it can also become a gorgeous water feature. And just like with a water feature pot, you'd be surprised by the effect the soothing sound of water can have on your entire garden.

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