Outdoor pots are one of the most overlooked elements in garden design. I recently rounded up the best outdoor planters, and it made me realize just how much a planter can change the feeling of a space. People invest in beautiful plants, then place them in whatever container is at hand, and the whole arrangement loses its sense of intention.



Japanese gardens offer a useful reminder: a planter is not just a container; it is part of the composition. The choice of Japanese garden plants matters, but so does the vessel that holds them. The concept of ma, or space, is central here, reminding us that not every corner needs to be filled.

Instead, Japanese-inspired outdoor spaces seek a sense of calm from mixing things up in a thoughtful way, using everything from tall shapes and shallow bowls to simple stone vessels — all placed with intention. Even a small London terrace can feel considered with one strong planter, the right plant, and enough space around it. So, here are 16 to shop.

Perhaps that's the biggest takeaway: you don't need dozens of planters to make an impact. One beautifully chosen vessel and the right plant can often say much more.

If you’d like help finding the right piece for your own outdoor space, the Design Lab by Livingetc FIND service is here for exactly that. Send us your brief and budget, and I’ll curate a tailored edit of three to five shoppable options that work for your space.



Also, for more shopping inspiration and stylist-approved finds, don't forget to subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors