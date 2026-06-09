Okay, These Are the Best Outdoor Planters to Buy Right Now — They're Sculptural Pieces That Give Greenery a Proper Stage
Before anything blooms, the right planter is already shaping the garden, adding height, texture, color, and giving greenery a more intentional place to belong
There is something about a beautiful planter that makes an outdoor space feel styled, even before anything has started to bloom. Before the flowers fill out or the trailing greenery starts softening the edges, the planter is already doing some serious heavy lifting in terms of bringing style to the space.
So, when I’m looking for the best outdoor planters, I’m not just thinking about what will hold the greenery — I’m looking for pieces that bring something extra to the garden. A sculptural shape can add height to a quiet corner, a rough texture can bring depth to a patio, and a larger pot can give a balcony or terrace a proper focal point.
And do not underestimate a bright and bold colorful planter, either. It can be that fresh little touch that makes the whole planting scheme feel more intentional, and honestly, a lot more fun to look at. I've scoured high and low, through every gardening and garden furniture brand's offering, and these are the best outdoor planters to shop right now.
Planters can quietly do a lot for an outdoor space. They can frame a doorway, soften a blank wall, definitely bring height to a patio, or turn a quiet corner into something that feels much more complete.
And if you want your planters to work even harder, garden privacy screen planters do the trick especially well in smaller gardens or overlooked spaces. They bring greenery, structure, and a little more seclusion, all in one piece, which is exactly the kind of clever outdoor styling I love.
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Miaad is one of the stylists for Design Lab, Livingetc’s personalized design service. Guided by an instinct for craftsmanship and the beauty of lived-in spaces, she brings a refined balance of creative vision and commercial understanding. Her career, shaped between New York and London, spans luxury interiors and retail furniture design, from creating immersive environments for global brands such as Ferrari and Montblanc to guiding discerning clients through high-end projects at DWR and Restoration Hardware. With a sharp eye for detail and deep knowledge of UK and US furniture brands, Miaad believes great design begins with empathy and intention. She creates spaces that balance aesthetic clarity with everyday life, where individuality feels effortless and beauty feels personal.