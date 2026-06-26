Spending time in your garden in summer sounds all well and good — until you realize you’re a melting mess on full display to your neighbors. And while upping the privacy measures might immediately make you think of intimidating 10-meter-high fences, designers say there is a way to make it more stylish.

Pergolas and gazebos are both solid garden screening ideas, but this year, it's all about awnings. "Awnings are really big at the moment; I'm putting in two in the next couple of months," landscape designer Joanna Archer shares. "It's a nice, flexible way of creating shade, particularly when attached to your house, extending over the dining space."

With this summer set to be a scorcher, a retractable awning lets you completely transform your exposed outdoor space into a private, shady sanctuary (sometimes at the touch of a button). "It also creates a sense of enclosure and privacy, so your neighbours can't see what you're up to," adds Joanna.

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An awning can be way more than just shade and privacy — it can become a design statement in your outdoor space. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Greg Natale.)

To make your patio look more expensive, Joanna recommends considering an awning with a 'cassette' — when the awning’s casing is attached to the wall. How neatly the fabric folds into this case determines how sleek and luxurious your outdoor space appears.

An open cassette is often cheaper, but the fabric remains partially visible when you retract it; whereas a full cassette offers a cleaner look, with the fabric fully tucked away. And if you’re after something truly luxe, opt for an electric awning that retreats at the command of a remote control.

"The difference lies in how much protection you want for your awning when it’s retracted and whether you prefer manual or motorized operation," explains Helen O’Connor, product manager at 247 Blinds. It also "comes down to budget, desired appearance, and preferred level of convenience," she adds.

Intent on making the most of this hot weather, here are six stylish awnings that'll ensure you stay cool but relaxed this summer.

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Aoxun Retractable Manual Awning, Manual Awnings for Patio With Hand Crank in Gray £229.99 at Amazon UK This manual awning is a best-seller on Amazon and is currently on sale. It comes in a few different lengths, and the shade is anti-UV and waterproof. Reviews are strong, with the most recent saying, "The gray color looks modern and blends perfectly with our patio. Easy to crank up and down, provides great shade, and the fabric feels thick and waterproof. Perfect for UK weather — blocks UV rays while staying sturdy in wind." Vidaxl Retractable Manual Awning in Blue and White £429.99 at Wayfair UK If you’ve got a south-facing garden that never catches a break from the sun, this awning provides an extra side awning to protect you. Best of all, the reverse side could double as a projector screen for your very own garden cinema once the sun’s gone down. Its blue-and-white colorway feels so fun, but it also comes in a solid cream or gray if you'd prefer something simpler. VOUNOT Patio Telescopic Retractable Manual Awning in Beige £61.99 at Amazon UK Renting? This awning is free-standing! All it takes is slotting the telescopic poles together and suction cupping them to the ground. There’s no drilling involved, just anti-slip feet and a steel frame to ensure sturdiness. It's also a good option if you want to pack down your awning over winter. It's available in a few sizes and a gray colorway. The latest review says, "So far it has held up to all that a British spring/summer can throw at it." 247blinds Solis Luxe Full Cassette Awning in Dark Grey From £599.99 at 247 Blinds If you're looking for something more premium that you know will last, this is the full-cassette awning that Helen O’Connor mentioned. More expensive, but this is for anyone wanting a custom design for their space. You can choose your specs, including whether it's manual or electric, and delivery is within 3-5 days. Dakota Fields Grey Cover Retractable Patio Awning £186.99 at Wayfair UK Currently discounted from £260, this best-selling patio awning is powder-coated aluminum, hand-cranked, and lets you customize its length and angle for optimum protection. Reviews mention prompt delivery, easy installation, and that it "Looks as good as sun awnings for three times the price." Green Bay DIY Manual Retractable Patio Awning in Wine Red £199.99 at Amazon UK If a French bistro is the look you’re going for, choose this sleek awning. With white-rimmed scallop edges and a deep wine red color, I could only dream of hosting an evening garden party with a glass of merlot in my hand. Offered in multiple sizes, this awning could also stylishly frame a sliding French door.

Looking for something for the bottom of your garden, or that's just unattached from your home? A retractable sun sail can be particularly sculptural and serves a very similar purpose.

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