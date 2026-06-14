Don't get me wrong, I totally understand the need for structures in your garden like pergolas and gazebos. They bring height, for one, and also give you the opportunity to introduce shade, cover from the elements, and screen from your neighbors' upstairs windows. Don't you just hate being overlooked when you're trying to have a nice al fresco dinner?

However, it's a rare gazebo that I ever think really feels at home in a garden, especially when the big garden trends of this year are all about more naturalistic, wild spaces.

I'm into the idea of climbing plants encompassing a garden structure, but as I was admiring one particular garden from design studio Woodhouse & Law, I spotted that in place of having to opt for manmade structures, the designers had created a canopy of trees to create garden screening that is so much more magical than building a pergola.

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It's not something I see too often in gardens, and I wasn't even really sure what to call it. It almost looks like pleaching on a vertical plane, but as Nick Woodhouse, Creative Director of Gardens at Woodhouse & Law tells me: "This particular type of trained tree form, with its tall, clear stem and a flat, horizontal canopy, takes on a number of names, from tabletop, to rooftop to parasol tree."

Intrigued as I am? I asked Nick to give us the lowdown on this style of tree and how to recreate the look of this garden.

How Does a 'Parasol Tree' Work?

In this design, a central walkway is covered by the trees, with areas to sit, too. (Image credit: Woodhouse & Law)

Similarly to pleaching, with parasol trees, "Branches are traditionally trained horizontally over a bamboo or wire frame, with the central leader removed to promote lateral, flat growth," explains Nick.

To give you some context if you're not down with the gardening terminology, basically, the central leader is the main stem or trunk of the tree that grows vertically straight up, and usually refers to its highest shoot. That means that you're stopping the tree growing upward, forcing it to redirect its energy into growing horizontally, helping to create the canopy of garden shade with the help of your chosen frame.

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"The stem is kept clear up to around 2.3m from ground level, allowing space for walking and sitting underneath," explains Nick.

What Sort of Trees Work for It?

Once established, this mulberry tree provides a lush canopy overhead. (Image credit: Woodhouse & Law)

There are some obvious characteristics we're looking for in choosing for parasol trees, by in large a thick, glossy canopy, and an evergreen tree for year round cover.

"The trees that are most often trained in this form are the London Plane (Platanus hispanica) and the Mulberry (Morus platanifolia)," explains Nick. These are both trees often used for pleaching, too.

"It is the latter of these two that we have used in this garden," Nick says. "This large-leafed variety has glossy green foliage that stays vibrant throughout the growing season, providing ongoing shade and aesthetic appeal throughout those very months. It is also a versatile plant, suited to different soil types and drought-tolerant once established."

How Easy Are They to Grow?

Any time you're fighting the nature of a tree, you could categorize it as a more challenging grow, as you'll need to have regular intervention.

"The horizontal canopy will require regular pruning through the growing period," confirms Nick. Your central leader will continue to try to grow upwards, so it's something you need to keep on top of — not always easy when it's at the top of a tall tree.

However, there are benefits to this level of maintenance. "[It's] promoting dense foliage and naturally restricting its root system, making it safer to plant near garden structures," Nick explains.

It also takes time to grow into the shape you want, likely a few years at least. However, to bypass the difficult early years, you can find mature, pre-trained tabletop trees from specialist nurseries and online.