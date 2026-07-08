This Expandable Trellis Fence Is a Clever and Inexpensive Way to Screen Your Garden in Style, No Matter Its Size

Whether you're looking for some more outdoor privacy or a bit of extra support for your plants, this adjustable freestanding trellis has got you covered

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vine-covered black brick wall and trellis in backyard by Evelyn Pierce
(Image credit: Evelyn Pierce Design Studio)

I always like to pick up a new hobby in the summertime; a little craft or activity to throw myself into over the warmer months, and this year, I've finally decided to dig in and explore the world of gardening. And if I've learned one thing so far, it's that I've got a lot to learn.

One of the biggest learning curves I've had is just how much support some of my plants need. And I'm not just talking about words of affirmation and emotional support here; I mean literal, physical support. The issue is, though, that most traditional trellises require a wall for support, and since I chose to plant my veggie patch smack dab in the middle of the garden, that's not going to work. I could use regular bamboo supports, but I've found that they can be a tad too flimsy. Plus, as a novice gardener, I have no real idea of just how much more growth my plants have in them, and I don't want to commit to a tiny trellis, just for my cucumbers to outgrow it in a month's time. So, when I stumbled across this expanding, Expanding Freestanding Trellis Fence on Amazon, it was pretty much a no-brainer purchase.

It's not just my cucumber-related issues that this trellis is good for; this clever design can solve a whole number of outdoor problems, including making for an excellent, not to mention very pretty, garden screening idea. Want to create a barrier around your flower beds? No problem. Need a little aid for your new climbing roses? Easy fix. This expandable design can even be used as a garage gate, should you need one. And the best thing is that it works no matter the size of your space — you can easily adjust it to make it larger or smaller. It really is a do-it-all design, and at less than £55, I'd be shocked if you could find something better out there.

Clever Alternatives

Outsunny's Trellis not quite the right fit for your backyard? Not a problem, I've picked out six alternatives that are just as stylish and practical, so you're bound to find one that will work.

Not totally sold on trellises? A designer used reinforcing mesh in this garden scheme as a clever and stylish way to add more privacy.

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Maya Glantz
Maya Glantz
Design Writer

Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.