I always like to pick up a new hobby in the summertime; a little craft or activity to throw myself into over the warmer months, and this year, I've finally decided to dig in and explore the world of gardening. And if I've learned one thing so far, it's that I've got a lot to learn.

One of the biggest learning curves I've had is just how much support some of my plants need. And I'm not just talking about words of affirmation and emotional support here; I mean literal, physical support. The issue is, though, that most traditional trellises require a wall for support, and since I chose to plant my veggie patch smack dab in the middle of the garden, that's not going to work. I could use regular bamboo supports, but I've found that they can be a tad too flimsy. Plus, as a novice gardener, I have no real idea of just how much more growth my plants have in them, and I don't want to commit to a tiny trellis, just for my cucumbers to outgrow it in a month's time. So, when I stumbled across this expanding, Expanding Freestanding Trellis Fence on Amazon, it was pretty much a no-brainer purchase.

It's not just my cucumber-related issues that this trellis is good for; this clever design can solve a whole number of outdoor problems, including making for an excellent, not to mention very pretty, garden screening idea. Want to create a barrier around your flower beds? No problem. Need a little aid for your new climbing roses? Easy fix. This expandable design can even be used as a garage gate, should you need one. And the best thing is that it works no matter the size of your space — you can easily adjust it to make it larger or smaller. It really is a do-it-all design, and at less than £55, I'd be shocked if you could find something better out there.

Outsunny Outsunny Expanding Trellis Fence £53.99 at Amazon UK This is the kind of design that looks deceptively simple, easily written off as nothing more than a typical garden trellis. But there are a few little details that make this design stand out against the rest. First of all, unlike many similar products, this trellis is made from an aluminium alloy, offering it superior durability and strength. The brown coating gives a softer look than a pure black finish would, allowing it to blend in with the rest of your garden design, too. While most traditional trellises rely on an exterior wall for support, this freestanding design is stable enough to stand on its own, allowing you to place it anywhere you need throughout your garden. Whether that be lining a garden path or dividing different sections of your planting, this handy trellis can adapt to any need. It can also work as a garden fence, helping to add more privacy to your backyard. Perhaps most notable of all, though, is its expandable nature. With a range of 35 to 300 cm in width, this is a trellis that can truly work in any outdoor space, sprawling fields and small patios alike. Plus, because it's freestanding, there's far more freedom to move this piece around, so you can take it with you to your next home or rejig your existing modern garden design without fuss.

Clever Alternatives

Outsunny's Trellis not quite the right fit for your backyard? Not a problem, I've picked out six alternatives that are just as stylish and practical, so you're bound to find one that will work.

Not totally sold on trellises? A designer used reinforcing mesh in this garden scheme as a clever and stylish way to add more privacy.

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