It's been a hot moment since the announcement of Swedish designer Gustaf Westman's IKEA collection launch sent his fanbase and Livingetc's website into a frenzy last autumn. Yet, the Instagram-viral creative isn't backing down on projects, as confirmed by the unveiling of his pop-up corner shop at Selfridges, open through July 25.

That his debut drop with Swedish homeware giant IKEA was a total success, with queues of Westman stans fighting over the final pieces of each design available to collect in store from the day it launched on September 20, shouldn't surprise. Fantastical, tactile, and pop at heart, the pastel-tinted plates, mugs, meatball trays, lamps, and flower vases released on that occasion captured a growing desire for decor that isn't beautiful in the traditional sense, but eye-catching, irreverent, and playful.

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Needless to say, the Stockholm sensation's practice ticks all of the above — and beyond. Immortalized as piles of dirty tableware left in the sink at the very end of a long party, captured in unsuspected locations of the domestic setting — wrapped in stripy bedsheets, placed atop a sleek piano for a sculptural touch, or even piled up into a rainbow-like statement installation — rather than simply sitting on dining tables, Westman's glossy and soft-edged creations capture the true spirit of today's 'time-poor' culture.

In a world where even the slightest move is embedded in technology, there is a freedom that comes from embracing the beauty and comforting analog essence of our own chaos. Westman's latest 'chunky' serveware drop, available to shop at Selfridges now, will help you ignite your mess with uncompromising joy and character. Find some of my favorite pieces below, or explore the full range via Selfridges' website.

After the launch of his viral and instantly sold-out collection for Swedish homeware giant IKEA, and the announcement that his Stockholm home had landed on Kindred, ready to book for your next holiday, Westman continues to steal the show with his boldly extravagant designs.

His rounded creations and pastel-toned palette show that young designers are still craving softness in decor. For more style and trends reports, join our newsletter and let inspiration come find you.