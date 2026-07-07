Gustaf Westman's Pop-up Is Open at Selfridges, Now — His 'Chunky' Serveware Is All You Need to Throw an Actually Cool Soirée This Summer
Quirky, colorful, and packed with character, these amusing pieces are sure to inject joy into every social gathering and dining experience
It's been a hot moment since the announcement of Swedish designer Gustaf Westman's IKEA collection launch sent his fanbase and Livingetc's website into a frenzy last autumn. Yet, the Instagram-viral creative isn't backing down on projects, as confirmed by the unveiling of his pop-up corner shop at Selfridges, open through July 25.
That his debut drop with Swedish homeware giant IKEA was a total success, with queues of Westman stans fighting over the final pieces of each design available to collect in store from the day it launched on September 20, shouldn't surprise. Fantastical, tactile, and pop at heart, the pastel-tinted plates, mugs, meatball trays, lamps, and flower vases released on that occasion captured a growing desire for decor that isn't beautiful in the traditional sense, but eye-catching, irreverent, and playful.
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Needless to say, the Stockholm sensation's practice ticks all of the above — and beyond. Immortalized as piles of dirty tableware left in the sink at the very end of a long party, captured in unsuspected locations of the domestic setting — wrapped in stripy bedsheets, placed atop a sleek piano for a sculptural touch, or even piled up into a rainbow-like statement installation — rather than simply sitting on dining tables, Westman's glossy and soft-edged creations capture the true spirit of today's 'time-poor' culture.
In a world where even the slightest move is embedded in technology, there is a freedom that comes from embracing the beauty and comforting analog essence of our own chaos. Westman's latest 'chunky' serveware drop, available to shop at Selfridges now, will help you ignite your mess with uncompromising joy and character. Find some of my favorite pieces below, or explore the full range via Selfridges' website.
Picture this: savoring some deliciously sweet British strawberries Wimbledon-style, with sugar and cream, served in this fanciful Gustaf Westman cup and saucer. If it's true that hosting is reshaping the way people think of their home's interior design, then it's also true that dessert cups are earning a place of their own in its decor. Whimsical designs like this one unite style and functionality.
I'm a sucker for fragrant candles (or even plain statement ones), and this Gustaf Westman oversized candle holder ensures that none of your summer parties and gatherings go unobserved. It makes the perfect centerpiece for a vibrant tablescape, and, for those interested in celebrating outside, it could even be used to hold citronella swirls to keep bugs away throughout the night.
A good set of plates is a non-negotiable must for a culinary feast to share with friends and loved ones. And while I have decided to style my very own Gustaf Westman chunky plate as a base for my Space Age design Artemide Nessino lamp, that doesn't mean one can't (or shouldn't) collect them in all of their nuances and let their dinner go full-Gustaf!
Available in five different hues, including the timeless emerald green and transparent, Gustaf Westman's chunky water glass are perfect for both wine lovers and people wanting to keep away from alcohol this summer. I love how sculptural and decor-like they feel, more akin to an artwork than to a functional tableware piece. Plus, they look even better when paired with mismatched colorways!
Believe it or not, somehow the wine glasses (though, really, they can carry anything you'd rather drink) look even cooler. There's something almost jelly-like about them, and they can add a touch of color and fantasy even to the most classical of dining tables. The sweet-toothed among us might even decide to fill them up with mini portions of tiramisu... Remember: you read it here first.
How's a milkshake served up in one of these statement tumblers for a remedy against this summer's recurring heatwaves? Personally, I'd take it as I type my day away in the office today. Jokes aside, anyone interested in making this Westman design theirs should act fast, as two out of the four colorways available have already sold out. I blame the heat — just stay hydrated, wherever you are!
And as we're on hydration, why not upgrade your flower vases with some cosmic inspiration and some fresh creative inputs from Sweden's trendiest young designer? This voluptuous vessel by Westman will look magical when complete with your choice of fresh blooms. Not into it? Simply fill it with cold water or pre-mixed cocktails to keep people energized throughout your summer soirées.
No social gathering is ever complete without what in Italy we call a brindisi, you know... cin, cin? These emerald green chunky flutes marry the best of both worlds, straddling the classic-chic and the irreverent. Stock up on your favorite wines and spend another summer night in style.
An exception to the rule, this Chunky Wooden Bowl Plate in Blue Pine has a spaceship vibe to it and is perfect for serving creamy meals like risotto, pumpkin vellutata, or garlicky gazpacho. Again, there are no instructions on it, so be creative: if you prefer it, swap its functionality for aesthetics, styling it as a jewelry trinket on your bedside table.
After the launch of his viral and instantly sold-out collection for Swedish homeware giant IKEA, and the announcement that his Stockholm home had landed on Kindred, ready to book for your next holiday, Westman continues to steal the show with his boldly extravagant designs.
His rounded creations and pastel-toned palette show that young designers are still craving softness in decor. For more style and trends reports, join our newsletter and let inspiration come find you.
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Gilda Bruno is Livingetc's Lifestyle Editor. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editorial Assistant on the print edition of AnOther Magazine and as a freelance Sub-Editor on the Life & Arts desk of the Financial Times. Between 2020 and today, Gilda's arts and culture writing has appeared in a number of books and publications including Apartamento’s Liguria: Recipes & Wanderings Along the Italian Riviera, Sam Wright’s debut monograph The City of the Sun, The British Journal of Photography, DAZED, Document Journal, Elephant, The Face, Family Style, Foam, Il Giornale dell’Arte, HUCK, Hunger, i-D, PAPER, Re-Edition, VICE, Vogue Italia, and WePresent.