6 of the Coolest Smart Home Tech and Design Collaborations of All Time to Bring Sleek Flair Into Your Everyday Life

Mind you, these aren't your ordinary electronics

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A naturally lit living room with a flat-screen, canvas-looking TV standing on two wrought iron inverted-V legs on wooden flooring, decorated with minimal furniture and plants.
Turns out, there's more than unaesthetic gadgets to the smart home game.
(Image credit: Samsung. Design: Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec x Samsung)

That the latest piece of smart home tech advice you'll find on Livingetc is coming from me, an analog-obsessed, eternally nostalgic renter who has categorically refused to purchase a TV to avoid it disrupting the (aspirational) mid-century-modern chic scheme of her London apartment, is somewhat ironic. But if even I can recognize the functional beauty that lies in some of the most iconic designer collaborations electronics houses have come up with over the last couple of decades, chances are you too will be tempted.

The truth is that, despite my apparent cynicism, I am well aware that installing a projector in place of a regular TV is anachronistic. But what to do when every contemporary screen feels a little too bright, too chunky, or straight up nerdy, to become your living room centerpiece.

Researching this edit of designer-made-and-approved smart home tech devices made me realize that, maybe, what I really need is some more electronics literacy. From artwork-looking TVs to Philippe Starck-designed thermostats and sculptural phone charging stations that could easily pass for a vase, these six design-driven smart home tech products prove that the future of living need not renounce style —

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Bouroullec Brothers x Samsung — The Serif

Philippe Starck x Netatmo — Smart Thermostatic Heads

Fred Bould, Tony Fadell, and Ben Filson x Nest — Nest Learning Thermostat

Per Brickstad, Martin Willers, and Magnus Wiberg — TRANSPARENT Speakers

Gen Terao x BALMUDA — BALMUDA The Clock

Quaglio Simonelli x LEXON — Oblio Wireless Charging Station

Now that you've got some of the best-looking smart home tech buys on your radar, you no longer need to worry about bulky gadgets disrupting your home aesthetic.

Still not convinced? See how IKEA's newest smart temperature sensor helps you keep track of temperature and humidity amid this summer's recurring heatwaves while looking chicly discreet.

Gilda Bruno
Gilda Bruno
Lifestyle Editor

Gilda Bruno is Livingetc's Lifestyle Editor. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editorial Assistant on the print edition of AnOther Magazine and as a freelance Sub-Editor on the Life & Arts desk of the Financial Times. Between 2020 and today, Gilda's arts and culture writing has appeared in a number of books and publications including Apartamento’s Liguria: Recipes & Wanderings Along the Italian Riviera, Sam Wright’s debut monograph The City of the SunThe British Journal of PhotographyDAZEDDocument JournalElephantThe FaceFamily StyleFoamIl Giornale dell’ArteHUCKHungeri-DPAPERRe-EditionVICEVogue Italia, and WePresent.