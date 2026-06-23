Okay, Wait, There Are Some Undeniably Stylish Home Appliances on Amazon — The Key Is Knowing What to Look For, and for That, We Have You Covered
From chic coffee machines to stylish diffusers, these products combine form and function in equal measure — and there's no better time to buy than now
There's no greater joy than treating yourself to a new home appliance. The promise of a new beginning, of more convenience, ease, and excitement. Whether it's a new shiny coffee machine or a state-of-the-art air purifier, each new home purchase holds the possibility of a better way of living. The idea that this could just be the one thing that you'd been missing, the upgrade your home so desperately needed.
But of course, here at Livingetc, our home appliances can't just be functional; they have to look good, too. And you'd be remiss in discounting Amazon as a place to find such items. While the massive retailer may not be the first place that springs to mind when you think of stylish and luxurious home appliances, you'd be shocked at what you can find when you know what to search for.
From some of the best espresso makers to gems from our favorite kitchen appliance brands, this behemoth of a site has a wealth of chic appliances, if you know where to find them. And I've rounded up our favorite 12 — some of which are even on sale right now.
As temperatures continue to creep up, this stylish fan will be a lifesaver. A Dyson fan isn’t cheap by any means, but there’s a reason they carry such a high price tag. Not only is this more powerful than your average fan, but it also functions as an air purifier, constantly monitoring your air quality and adjusting the settings accordingly.
Who doesn't want their home to smell delicious all the time? The best home fragrances fill your entire space with a refreshing, calming aroma, and that's exactly what this ultrasonic essential oil diffuser does so well. Far more effective than any candle or room spray, this diffuser disperses the scent of your choosing with an ultra-fine mist. And if that wasn't enough, it also has humidifying functions and a calming LED light system.
Prime Day is the perfect time to finally bite the bullet on that luxury coffee machine you've been wanting for years, and this Sage Barista machine is our top choice. Not only will it look gorgeous in your modern kitchen, but it also offers a premium coffee-drinking experience; this is the machine for the true coffee snobs out there.
Ever since Samsung came out with The Frame, I've never looked at a normal TV the same. A must-have for any elevated, modern living room, this product turns the eye-sore that is your TV into your favorite work of art, literally. Removing the need to find storage solutions to hide your TV, with The Frame, your TV becomes part of the design.
For years, I refused to get on board with air fryers. Not because they weren't super convenient and highly effective, but because, quite frankly, they looked awful. That was until Our Place finally answered the prayers of design lovers all over. The Wonder Oven brings retro charm to this countertop appliance. With six different functions and three pleasing colorways, this product sets the standard for what our kitchen appliances can offer.
Possibly the chicest speaker system there ever was, you can always count on Bang & Olufsen to find new ways to reinvent how we listen to music at home. Super thin and discreet, this speaker is designed to sit on your shelf; its sleek wooden finish will fit right in with your minimalist bookshelf styling.
A dramatic improvement on the bulky soda makers of years past, Aarke has found a way to make your sparkling beverages stylish. With a chic, minimalist design and various color options, this is a must-buy for the fizz-lover in your life. I particularly love the deep, maroon tone.
Italian design brand Alessi never fails to delight with its sleek, modern takes on household essentials, and this toaster is no different. I love the cool, monochromatic ribbed design, especially when paired with some matching minimalist kitchen decor. It's an easy way to make your kitchen feel far more elevated, without sacrificing any functionality.
Transform your morning routine with the simple addition of a Hatch alarm clock. This petite, chic design soothes you to sleep with gentle science-backed sleep sounds and a slowly dimming sunset, and wakes you up in the morning with a gradual sunrise. It's a must-have for anyone who struggles to wake up when it's dark outside.
A true all-in-one product for relaxing bedrooms, this little device is all you need to turn your bedroom into the ultimate sleep sanctuary. Functioning as an air purifier, a sunrise lamp, and a soothing sound machine, this bedside appliance is all you need for the best night's sleep you've ever had.
Finally, could we even talk about stylish home appliances without mentioning KitchenAid? The gold standard for stand mixers, there's a reason this item has been considered one of the best kitchen gadgets for so long now. The design is chic and timeless, with a slight retro appeal, and the color range has a little bit of something for everyone.
If you're looking for more great finds, these organized kitchen buys on Amazon are all approved by professional home organizers and are guaranteed to bring some more order to a messy kitchen.
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Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.