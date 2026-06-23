There's no greater joy than treating yourself to a new home appliance. The promise of a new beginning, of more convenience, ease, and excitement. Whether it's a new shiny coffee machine or a state-of-the-art air purifier, each new home purchase holds the possibility of a better way of living. The idea that this could just be the one thing that you'd been missing, the upgrade your home so desperately needed.

But of course, here at Livingetc, our home appliances can't just be functional; they have to look good, too. And you'd be remiss in discounting Amazon as a place to find such items. While the massive retailer may not be the first place that springs to mind when you think of stylish and luxurious home appliances, you'd be shocked at what you can find when you know what to search for.

From some of the best espresso makers to gems from our favorite kitchen appliance brands, this behemoth of a site has a wealth of chic appliances, if you know where to find them. And I've rounded up our favorite 12 — some of which are even on sale right now.

If you're looking for more great finds, these organized kitchen buys on Amazon are all approved by professional home organizers and are guaranteed to bring some more order to a messy kitchen.

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