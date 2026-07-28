Livingetc Style Awards 2026 — Kitchens

We all know that the kitchen is the heart of the home, and it's also the space we tend to focus on most when doing a renovation. It's where we cook, gather, entertain, work and unwind, meaning every design decision has to balance practicality with personality. The very best kitchens are easy to use, withstand all sorts of wear and tear and look beautiful while doing it, too.

This year's Style Awards winners tick all those boxes. They are united in their ability to make everyday rituals feel more enjoyable. Whether it's an invisible hob that allows a worktop to remain beautifully uninterrupted, a pantry that doesn't require bespoke joinery or a coffee machine that embraces changing lifestyles, these are products that solve genuine problems without compromising on aesthetics.

Together they represent a new generation of kitchen design, where innovation is at its best when it quietly disappears, leaving behind spaces that are welcoming, hardworking and a genuine pleasure to spend time in.

Best in class: Espresso and cold brew coffee machine by Smeg

(Image credit: Smeg)

We’ve long loved Smeg’s espresso machines — both cute to look at and easy to use – but the new ability to make cold brew coffee in less than five minutes is a neat adaptation that plays perfectly into our longer summers.

"This machine was reviewed very favorably on Livingetc.com for a reason — most importantly because it makes excellent coffee," says interiors editor Emma Breislin.

Shop this coffee machine.

Solution: Mini water filter tap and glass cleaner by ABI Interiors

(Image credit: ABI Interiors)

Ever since Gwyneth Paltrow unveiled the home bar in her LA home (designed by Brigette Romanek), the concept has been elevated. Marble slabs, built-in fridges, swizzle sticks that match the decor… and now a swish filter tap and glass cleaner by ABI Interiors.

"Is this essential? Of course not," says Emma. "But it’s perfect for the convivial, elegant way we all want to live."

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Furniture: Borough kitchen by Neptune

(Image credit: Neptune)

It’s such a joy to be able to work with free-standing kitchen furniture, which is exactly what Neptune’s Borough collection is. Including an island, pan drawer, undercounter refrigerator and larder among other things, it’s ideal for flexible living, for renters and for anyone looking to upgrade without doing an entire renovation.

"I love how it means anyone can have a pantry without the need for a joiner," says global editor in chief Sarah Spiteri.

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Innovation: Novy Undercover invisible induction hob by Novy

(Image credit: Novy)

The future is here and it looks… well, you can’t really see it. We’ve been talking about the idea of invisible hobs for a while, but up until now some have been inaccessible, tricky to install and prohibitively expensive. Novy’s subtle and chic Undercover hob changes all that.

"Totally seamless, and so very stylish — this takes integrated tech to the next level," says digital editor Hugh Metcalf.

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Design: The Mix kitchen by Pluck

(Image credit: Pluck)

When tile brand Bert & May turned its east London showroom into a multi-brand home decorator’s dream destination called The Mix last year, a standout was this kitchen by Pluck.

Aubergine-hued cabinets sit next to warm London plane wood fronts, topped off by a dark Cullifords stone counter. "This kitchen draws you in — it’s the perfect palette of unexpected but welcoming hues," says editor Pip Rich.

See more kitchens by Pluck.

Detailing: Little Venice kitchen by Blakes London

(Image credit: Blakes London)

Blakes London is always a brand we turn to for beautiful kitchens, and it’s the detail of the stainless steel units in its Little Venice project that stands out. Yes, chrome kitchens have been a rising trend for a while, but rarely have they seemed as warm as this one. "It’s the cute little round handles that give this hard finish the feel of an antique dresser," says Pip. "It’s a surprising and clever interpretation."

See more kitchens by Blakes London.

See the full list of Livingetc Style Awards 2026 winners.