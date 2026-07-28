Livingetc Style Awards 2026 — Projects

Most of the judges have lived through big renovations themselves, and so know the heartache and heartfelt decisions that go into them. They agreed that the most memorable homes aren't defined by a single statement piece, but by the hundreds of thoughtful choices you make along the way, all shaping how a space looks, feels and functions. It's the weight of a window handle in your hand, the richness of the timber beneath your feet, the shadow line created by a moulding, or the softly irregular edge of a tile that all add up to create an interior with genuine depth and personality.

This year's Style Awards winners celebrate those often-overlooked elements that elevate a renovation. These are the products that designers obsess over because they understand that the smallest details often have the biggest impact. Hardware has become jewellery for the home, flooring introduces warmth and atmosphere from the ground up, while architectural mouldings and beautifully crafted tiles bring texture and rhythm. Your next renovation starts here.

Best in Class: Window furniture by Corston Architectural Detail

(Image credit: Corston Architectural Detail)

When we’re considering which houses make it into Livingetc and which ones don’t, it often comes down to the detail. Has the designer focused on the right edges? The perfect plug sockets? And what about the window furniture?

This is where Corston Architectural Detail comes in, the brand that takes the everyday like pull handles for windows (see also plug sockets) and elevates them into a design feature in their own right. "So satisfying to hold, but even more satisfying to look at," says global editor in chief Sarah Spiteri.

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Tiles: Enso collection by Ca’ Pietra

(Image credit: Ca Pietra)

Our love for organic edges continues to endure — and that’s particularly true of

the Enso tile collection by Ca’ Pietra, which comes ready weathered, its irregular edges seemingly already loved for years.

It’s the sort of design that makes everything around it more characterful, adding bags of charm to a new project. "These tiles are so soft and pretty,’ says Hugh Metcalf, editor of Livingetc.com. "I love how individual each one is."

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Finishing touch: Kate moulding by Kate Guinness x Camilla Hampton

Inspired by the crenellated edge of a bedside table that Kate Guinness designed, this moulding — in collaboration with Camilla Hampton — is really so versatile. In a choice of covetable colours, use to add flair to the edge of a shelf, run around a door frame or demarcate a niche.

"It takes imagination to create something that can be used in this many ways," says editor Pip Rich.

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Flooring: Classic Futures® collection by Ted Todd

(Image credit: Ted Todd)

There are real subtleties in the new real wood floors by Ted Todd. Harlington mixes rich brown tones with gentle greys, balancing richness and warmth; Chatsworth features golden yellow hues teamed with warm tan-browns for a classic wood floor feel; and Appleby has trend-driven terracotta against a red-brown brick undertone.

"They all make statements but not loudly, so you can live with them for a long time," says interiors editor Emma Breislin.

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See the full list of Livingetc Style Awards winners 2026.