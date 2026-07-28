Livingetc Style Awards 2026 — Accessories

The finishing touches are often the details that people remember most. A beautifully woven rug, a sculptural mirror, an elegant candle, or a thoughtfully crafted tabletop accessory can all bring warmth, personality, and narrative to a room, transforming a space from well-designed into deeply lived-in. They're the layers that soften architecture, introduce texture and colour, and reveal something about the people who call a place home.
This year's Style Awards winners in the Accessories category celebrate the extraordinary creativity found in those final decorative flourishes. Some preserve centuries-old craft techniques, others reinterpret traditional materials in fresh, contemporary ways, while several prove that everyday objects can become works of art in their own right. Rugs emerge as the standout stars of the category, redefining how pattern, texture and form can shape a room, but every piece here shares the same ability to elevate its surroundings.
Best in Class: Medley rug by Peter Page
Part of Peter Page’s Between Lines collection, the Medley rug is woven from hand-spun silk on a cotton warp, forming a delicate linear structure that runs across the surface of the rug. It is inspired by architectural cues such as panelled surfaces, grid formations and repetition, and the result is a graphically geometric design that seems both nostalgic and comfortingly retro – and totally, completely contemporary.
‘It’s so cleverly made, to really showcase the craftsmanship behind it as an art form. I’m very impressed with Peter Page right now,’ says Livingetc's global editor in chief Sarah Spiteri.
Lifestyle: Basketweave mahjong set by Jonathan Adler
In a bid to cut down screen time, three of our four judges had independently found themselves playing mahjong for the first time in years. So Jonathan Adler’s elegant set in bright blue seems like the perfect piece for right now.
‘Playing this with the kids, or even when friends come over, is such a fun way to get everyone off their phones – and this set is wonderfully vibrant and energising,’ says Sarah Spiteri.
Decorative Element: Kruller Extra mirror by OINK
With a gentle, sculptural detail around its edge, the Kruller Extra mirror by OINK manages to make wood seem like a fluid material. Originally created from offcuts that were simply too good to throw away, this design harnesses waste to create a piece that is full of character.
‘I can see how well it would enhance even the most minimalist and pared-back of schemes,’ says digital editor Hugh Metcalf.
Soft Furnishing: The Explorer Palette collection by Majeda Clarke
Textile artist Majeda Clarke has pulled from some amazing influences for her artistic Explorer Palette collection of blankets and throws – taking inspiration from early female explorers and expertly reimagining the watercolour palettes in their sketchbooks.
‘The idea behind these pieces is so creative – and the end result achieved is even better than its parts,’ says Hugh.
Table dressing: Twist placemat by Coro Cora
Made from natural fibres by artisans in Colombia, these placemats are more than just a table setting – they’re a way of keeping an art form alive. Created using a traditional technique passed down through generations, the intricate patterns are woven on a wire frame in iraca palm.
‘It helps that they’re such good fun, a multicoloured way of making dining seem like a celebration,’ says Emma Breislin.
Fragrance: Rhubarbe candle by Diptyque
The fab fruity freshness of rhubarb has definitely always translated well to beauty products, but Diptyque’s new Rhubarbe candle takes the scent to a whole new level. Mixed with aromatic patchouli and the earthy intensity of carrot seeds, there is a sense that this is the best of the outdoors and not a speck of mud in sight.
‘This smells like absolute heaven,’ says Emma Breislin. ‘Having it on while working makes me feel more creative.’
Collaboration: Floræ Folium Series by Sam Baron for Tai Ping
When rug atelier Tai Ping enlisted Paris-based designer Sam Baron, it didn’t realise he was going to revolutionise its offering. Incredibly, this is the first time the brand has made either square or circular rugs, yet the shapes works so well to showcase Sam’s stunning abstract floral designs.
‘With some of these pieces, you have to look really close to tell the lines are based on flowers, and that’s what makes it all so beautiful,’ says editor Pip Rich.
The homes media brand for early adopters, Livingetc shines a spotlight on the now and the next in design, obsessively covering interior trends, color advice, stylish homeware and modern homes. Celebrating the intersection between fashion and interiors. it's the brand that makes and breaks trends and it draws on its network on leading international luminaries to bring you the very best insight and ideas.