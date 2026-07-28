Livingetc Style Awards 2026 — Accessories

The finishing touches are often the details that people remember most. A beautifully woven rug, a sculptural mirror, an elegant candle, or a thoughtfully crafted tabletop accessory can all bring warmth, personality, and narrative to a room, transforming a space from well-designed into deeply lived-in. They're the layers that soften architecture, introduce texture and colour, and reveal something about the people who call a place home.

This year's Style Awards winners in the Accessories category celebrate the extraordinary creativity found in those final decorative flourishes. Some preserve centuries-old craft techniques, others reinterpret traditional materials in fresh, contemporary ways, while several prove that everyday objects can become works of art in their own right. Rugs emerge as the standout stars of the category, redefining how pattern, texture and form can shape a room, but every piece here shares the same ability to elevate its surroundings.

Best in Class: Medley rug by Peter Page

Part of Peter Page’s Between Lines collection, the Medley rug is woven from hand-spun silk on a cotton warp, forming a delicate linear structure that runs across the surface of the rug. It is inspired by architectural cues such as panelled surfaces, grid formations and repetition, and the result is a graphically geometric design that seems both nostalgic and comfortingly retro – and totally, completely contemporary.

‘It’s so cleverly made, to really showcase the craftsmanship behind it as an art form. I’m very impressed with Peter Page right now,’ says Livingetc's global editor in chief Sarah Spiteri.

Shop the rug here

Lifestyle: Basketweave mahjong set by Jonathan Adler

In a bid to cut down screen time, three of our four judges had independently found themselves playing mahjong for the first time in years. So Jonathan Adler’s elegant set in bright blue seems like the perfect piece for right now.

‘Playing this with the kids, or even when friends come over, is such a fun way to get everyone off their phones – and this set is wonderfully vibrant and energising,’ says Sarah Spiteri.

Shop the mahjong set here

Decorative Element: Kruller Extra mirror by OINK

(Image credit: OINK)

With a gentle, sculptural detail around its edge, the Kruller Extra mirror by OINK manages to make wood seem like a fluid material. Originally created from offcuts that were simply too good to throw away, this design harnesses waste to create a piece that is full of character.

‘I can see how well it would enhance even the most minimalist and pared-back of schemes,’ says digital editor Hugh Metcalf.

Shop the mirror here

Soft Furnishing: The Explorer Palette collection by Majeda Clarke

(Image credit: Majeda Clarke)

Textile artist Majeda Clarke has pulled from some amazing influences for her artistic Explorer Palette collection of blankets and throws – taking inspiration from early female explorers and expertly reimagining the watercolour palettes in their sketchbooks.

‘The idea behind these pieces is so creative – and the end result achieved is even better than its parts,’ says Hugh.

Shop the collection here

Table dressing: Twist placemat by Coro Cora

Made from natural fibres by artisans in Colombia, these placemats are more than just a table setting – they’re a way of keeping an art form alive. Created using a traditional technique passed down through generations, the intricate patterns are woven on a wire frame in iraca palm.

‘It helps that they’re such good fun, a multicoloured way of making dining seem like a celebration,’ says Emma Breislin.

Shop the placemat here

Fragrance: Rhubarbe candle by Diptyque

The fab fruity freshness of rhubarb has definitely always translated well to beauty products, but Diptyque’s new Rhubarbe candle takes the scent to a whole new level. Mixed with aromatic patchouli and the earthy intensity of carrot seeds, there is a sense that this is the best of the outdoors and not a speck of mud in sight.

‘This smells like absolute heaven,’ says Emma Breislin. ‘Having it on while working makes me feel more creative.’

Shop the candle here

Collaboration: Floræ Folium Series by Sam Baron for Tai Ping

(Image credit: Tai Ping)

When rug atelier Tai Ping enlisted Paris-based designer Sam Baron, it didn’t realise he was going to revolutionise its offering. Incredibly, this is the first time the brand has made either square or circular rugs, yet the shapes works so well to showcase Sam’s stunning abstract floral designs.

‘With some of these pieces, you have to look really close to tell the lines are based on flowers, and that’s what makes it all so beautiful,’ says editor Pip Rich.

Shop the collection here

See all the winners of the Livingetc Style Awards 2026.