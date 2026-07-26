There's something about stepping into a boutique hotel bedroom that feeds your senses. Immediately, the outside world melts away, and you’re wrapped in this cocoon of calm, where every detail feels considered and quietly luxurious. It’s that feeling — the one that makes you wish you could stay just a bit longer, that so many of us want to take home. That's why some of my favourite hotel bedroom ideas to steal go far beyond the obvious. It’s about the atmosphere, created by clever layering of light, texture, and those small, thoughtful touches that stay with you long after you leave.



So, where do you begin? For me, it always starts with softness. An oversized velvet headboard anchors the bed, the centrepiece if you like, but it’s what happens around it that really sets the mood. Picture floor-to-ceiling drapery puddling elegantly. Try textured wallpaper to add subtle depth and intrigue. Add a tapestry if you want a hint of history that a painting can’t provide.



Tactile bedding and sculptural lighting build on that mood. What grounds the space is a few objects you’ve picked up along the way. They add character and make the room feel personal. That’s what makes a bedroom truly inviting — when your style comes through in the details.

The beauty of a boutique hotel bedroom isn't found in one perfect purchase. It's in the way every layer works together to create a feeling. A bedroom can feel perfectly fine and still be missing that sense of warmth that makes you want to linger. That’s where Style, our interior styling service at Design Lab by Livingetc, comes in. We look at your space, talk through how you want it to feel, and help shape the mood from there.



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