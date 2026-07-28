Livingetc Style Awards 2026 — Decorating

Great decorating is rarely about one big idea. Instead, it's the careful layering of colour, pattern, texture and finish that gives a home its personality, creating spaces that feel entirely individual. The products in this category run the scale of very eye-catching (hello, metallic tiger print) to quietly calm (that paint palette!). But each one impressed our judges with how transformative it can be.

In fact, the Style Awards judging panel felt that this year's winners reflected a growing confidence in decoration, a trend we've seen coming through in the homes that are now submitted to us. Wallcoverings are becoming more expressive, fabrics are richer in texture, paint is being used more creatively across every surface, and even the smallest details, from trimmings to specialist finishes, are being celebrated as opportunities to add individuality. Throughout this list, there are suggestions here for aesthetic overhauls you can make: big, small and everything in between.

Best in Class: Ambiguous Tiger by Harris Reed for Fromental

(Image credit: Fromental)

Following a stellar collaboration with lighting brand Porta Romana, fashion designer Harris Reed’s fabulous new collection for Fromental is just as much of a knockout. Encompassing five new designs across wallcoverings, plus cushions and throws, the whole collection is noteworthy, but Ambiguous Tiger is the standout for its metallic and maximalist sense of glee.

‘This is so sophisticated – the use of colour gives a whole new life to the classic tiger stripe,’ says Livingetc's global editor in chief Sarah Spiteri.

Shop the collection here

Trimming: Romaunt collection by Martin Brudnizki for Samuel & Sons

(Image credit: Samuel & Sons)

When Martin Brudnizki teamed up with Samuel & Sons, he wanted to create trimmings he could use in his own schemes – think Soho Beach House Miami and the Vesper Bar at the Dorchester.

No surprise, then, that the result is so sumptuous, beautiful and fun. ‘Samuel & Sons is the brand we turn to for perfect finishing touches – and this collab might be its best collection yet,’ says editor Pip Rich.

Shop the collection here

Fabric collection: 2026 collection by Yarn Collective

(Image credit: Yarn Collective)

Last year saw Yarn Collective release a collab of acid bright and sky blue designs with Sister by Studio Ashby; this year, the shift is much more towards textures, deeper tones and warmth.

Each new design has an interesting weave, a tactile pile and an ability to subtly alter as the light changes. ‘You could easily do a whole house with just these fabrics,’ says interiors editor Emma Breislin.

Shop the collection here

Fabric Design: Cord by Pandora Taylor

(Image credit: Pandora Taylor)

Inspired by passementerie, Pandora Taylor’s woven fabric offers a way to add a playful flourish. She has used it on a headboard and as curtains, and it could also work well as cushions, trim or to cover a sofa. It’s characterful and comes in three colourways, though can also be used on the reverse for a bolder look.



‘I like the personality and energy,’ says Emma. ‘I can see it in both minimalist and eclectic schemes.’

Shop the fabric here

Paint Collection: Shoreline by Fired Earth

(Image credit: Fired Earth)

Small and perfectly formed, the tight edit of 12 paint colours that go into Fired Earth’s Shoreline collection all have a truly wonderfully calming softness to them. Inspired by shades found around the beach, the palette is easy to play around with and even easier to live with.

‘Putting any of these colours together in any combination makes a home feel like a real haven,’ says digital editor Hugh Metcalf.

Shop the collection here

Wallcovering: Anju collection by Larsen

(Image credit: Larsen)

Shown for the first time in Paris in January, the Anju collection by Larsen is inspired by ikats, Tuareg rugs and traditional weaving methods. Made with natural materials including abaca, water hyacinth, hemp and banana leaves, the result is a mix of earthy browns and soft greys, gentle tonal shifts and a lot of subtle texture.

‘The joy comes from the way they feel as much as how they look,’ says editor Pip Rich.

Shop the collection here

Newcomer: Jessie de Salis

(Image credit: Jessie de Salis)

Despite being based in Somerset, textile designer Jessie de Salis found herself inspired by the beautiful sun-drenched regions of northern Italy for her new Como collection.

There are wavy pinks borrowed from frescoed facades, warm burnt oranges echoing peeling stucco walls and classic beachside stripes in chalky blues and creams. ‘The collection is a showcase for how talented Jessie very clearly is: destined to be the next big thing,’ says Sarah Spiteri.

Shop Jessie's textiles here

Collaboration: A Dialogue Between Disciplines fabric collections by Zinc Textile x Dieter Vander Velpen

(Image credit: Zinc Textile)

The Belgian design scene has long been known for its love of slubby linen and bouclé, so when we heard about this collab that’s close to what we were expecting. But not so – instead, we have a range of 1970s-style fabulousness in rich tones.

‘This is one of the most glamorous collections I’ve seen in years,’ says Hugh.

See the collection here

Paint finish: Flat Eggshell by Farrow & Ball

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

With the same delicious matt finish as Dead Flat, Farrow & Ball’s launch from last year, the Flat Eggshell, works easily and beautifully on interior wood and metal. Scrubbable and stain- and scuff-resistant, it is perfect for kitchen cabinets, skirting boards and even floors. With a 20% sheen, it’s the flattest interior eggshell the brand offers.

‘The fact this gorgeous chalky finish can be used on floors without scuffing is genius,’ says Pip Rich.

Shop the finish here

See all the winners of the Livingetc Style Awards 2026.