Panasonic Just Launched a 'Japanese Microwave' to Try to Make This Countertop Appliance Actually Chic — But Have They Succeeded?

Is Panasonic making microwaves cool again? Bringing together Japanese design principles and innovative, smart cooking technology, we'd say that's a yes

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Panasonic Japanese Microwave, 1.0 Cu. Ft. 1200w Clean Design Flatbed Countertop Microwave Oven With Genius Sensor 2.0 One-Touch Cooking and Reheating, Inverter Technology, Auto Defrost – Nn-Sf57rm
(Image credit: Panasonic)

Truth be told, the microwave has never exactly felt like the most exciting of kitchen appliances. Perhaps it did back in the 80s, but for at least the last two decades, it's been more commonly thought of as a symbol of convenience than of ingenuity. It's fair to say the microwave has been overdue a makeover, and it's time may finally have come.

If there's one country that has led the way with innovative, problem-solving tech, it's Japan. So it only makes sense that this was where the latest kitchen appliance trend takes its inspiration. Launched in June, the Panasonic Japanese Countertop Microwave (available on Amazon in the US) claims to offer supreme convenience and advanced cooking technology in a sleek, Japanese-inspired design.

Explaining the idea behind the design, Ryan Arai from Panasonic says, “Panasonic believes appliances should enhance the flow of the kitchen, not interrupt it,” and, with this new launch, “we set out to combine traditional Japanese design principles with our proven cooking technology. The result is a microwave that brings together simplicity, intelligence and performance in a way that feels distinctly modern." The only downside, for now, is that it's only available in the US. However, we've scoured the web for the best alternatives, so those of us in the UK can experience that same microwaveable magic.

The Panasonic design is centered around Japanese minimalism, bringing in a relaxed simplicity to what is often the most chaotic room in the home. But if one appliance isn't enough to provide that zen look, then our edit of Japanese kitchen decor is sure to do the trick.

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Maya Glantz
Maya Glantz
Design Writer

Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endles