Truth be told, the microwave has never exactly felt like the most exciting of kitchen appliances. Perhaps it did back in the 80s, but for at least the last two decades, it's been more commonly thought of as a symbol of convenience than of ingenuity. It's fair to say the microwave has been overdue a makeover, and it's time may finally have come.

If there's one country that has led the way with innovative, problem-solving tech, it's Japan. So it only makes sense that this was where the latest kitchen appliance trend takes its inspiration. Launched in June, the Panasonic Japanese Countertop Microwave (available on Amazon in the US) claims to offer supreme convenience and advanced cooking technology in a sleek, Japanese-inspired design.

Explaining the idea behind the design, Ryan Arai from Panasonic says, “Panasonic believes appliances should enhance the flow of the kitchen, not interrupt it,” and, with this new launch, “we set out to combine traditional Japanese design principles with our proven cooking technology. The result is a microwave that brings together simplicity, intelligence and performance in a way that feels distinctly modern." The only downside, for now, is that it's only available in the US. However, we've scoured the web for the best alternatives, so those of us in the UK can experience that same microwaveable magic.

Panasonic Japanese Microwave $429.95 at Amazon US At first glance, there's no denying that this is an obvious improvement on the bulky monstrosities most kitchen appliance brands are passing off as microwaves. With its minimalist, Japanese-inspired design and matte black finish, this is the type of appliance I wouldn't feel guilty about leaving out on my kitchen worktop. The improvements don't end at the visual appeal, though. Unlike regular microwaves, this design features a clever pull-down door, making it a great space-saving choice for small kitchens. It also removes the dated turntable feature you'd find in traditional microwaves, allowing for a greater cooking capacity and simplifying the cleaning process. The main selling point, though, is the smart cooking technology it offers. Labeled the 'Genius Sensor 2.0', this technology claims to monitor food temperatures, adjusting the time and heat in accordance, removing all the guesswork from the process. The 'Genius Sensor' is all about making mealtimes as easy as possible, not only by controlling the settings for you, but also through the one-bowl meal recipe suggestions. The Panasonic device comes loaded with a selection of easy, one-bowl dinner ideas. All you have to do is put the ingredients in the bowl, and the machine does the rest.

The Panasonic design is centered around Japanese minimalism, bringing in a relaxed simplicity to what is often the most chaotic room in the home. But if one appliance isn't enough to provide that zen look, then our edit of Japanese kitchen decor is sure to do the trick.

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