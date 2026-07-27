Panasonic Just Launched a 'Japanese Microwave' to Try to Make This Countertop Appliance Actually Chic — But Have They Succeeded?
Is Panasonic making microwaves cool again? Bringing together Japanese design principles and innovative, smart cooking technology, we'd say that's a yes
Truth be told, the microwave has never exactly felt like the most exciting of kitchen appliances. Perhaps it did back in the 80s, but for at least the last two decades, it's been more commonly thought of as a symbol of convenience than of ingenuity. It's fair to say the microwave has been overdue a makeover, and it's time may finally have come.
If there's one country that has led the way with innovative, problem-solving tech, it's Japan. So it only makes sense that this was where the latest kitchen appliance trend takes its inspiration. Launched in June, the Panasonic Japanese Countertop Microwave (available on Amazon in the US) claims to offer supreme convenience and advanced cooking technology in a sleek, Japanese-inspired design.
Explaining the idea behind the design, Ryan Arai from Panasonic says, “Panasonic believes appliances should enhance the flow of the kitchen, not interrupt it,” and, with this new launch, “we set out to combine traditional Japanese design principles with our proven cooking technology. The result is a microwave that brings together simplicity, intelligence and performance in a way that feels distinctly modern." The only downside, for now, is that it's only available in the US. However, we've scoured the web for the best alternatives, so those of us in the UK can experience that same microwaveable magic.
At first glance, there's no denying that this is an obvious improvement on the bulky monstrosities most kitchen appliance brands are passing off as microwaves. With its minimalist, Japanese-inspired design and matte black finish, this is the type of appliance I wouldn't feel guilty about leaving out on my kitchen worktop.
The improvements don't end at the visual appeal, though. Unlike regular microwaves, this design features a clever pull-down door, making it a great space-saving choice for small kitchens. It also removes the dated turntable feature you'd find in traditional microwaves, allowing for a greater cooking capacity and simplifying the cleaning process.
The main selling point, though, is the smart cooking technology it offers. Labeled the 'Genius Sensor 2.0', this technology claims to monitor food temperatures, adjusting the time and heat in accordance, removing all the guesswork from the process. The 'Genius Sensor' is all about making mealtimes as easy as possible, not only by controlling the settings for you, but also through the one-bowl meal recipe suggestions.
The Panasonic device comes loaded with a selection of easy, one-bowl dinner ideas. All you have to do is put the ingredients in the bowl, and the machine does the rest.
You can always rely on Italian kitchen brand Smeg to find a way to make a kitchen appliance look better. But this machine is not just stylish; it's super smart, too. Not only does it work as a microwave, but it also doubles up as a grill and air fryer. Plus, with 18 preset programs, the Chef Mode makes cooking up your weeknight favorites easier than ever.
Another adorably retro design with impressively modern features, the Our Place Wonder Oven is pure kitsch perfection. But don't mistake it for being all style, no substance; with six different settings, this machine practically removes the need for any other countertop appliance. Plus, the smart steam technology promises healthier, more flavorful food.
An air-fryer, microwave, and combi oven, all in one, this design is a real overachiever. Much like the 'Genius Sensor 2.0', this product monitors the cooking process, adapting and redirecting power to create the optimal cooking environment. Plus, it would look perfect in a stainless steel kitchen.
With a generous 32L capacity, this microwave is great for busy family homes, with plenty of mouths to feed, and it boasts the same Genius Sensor tech as the new Panasonic design. But the best part of this microwave is undoubtedly the sleek, mirror finish. It makes for a sleeker, modern kitchen look and feels far more sophisticated than other designs.
If you want more from your microwave, this 3-in-1 design from Panasonic should be at the top of your wish list. The clever, two-tiered design allows you to make full meals in this little machine, while the 32 auto programmes make cooking hassle-free. Plus, thanks to the combi technology, you can get your meals on the dining room table two-thirds faster than you would with a traditional oven.
If you're looking for a good budget kitchen option, this one from Toshiba is likely your best bet. At under £80, with thousands of 5-star reviews, this appliance proves you don't have to sacrifice quality when shopping at a lower price point.
The Panasonic design is centered around Japanese minimalism, bringing in a relaxed simplicity to what is often the most chaotic room in the home. But if one appliance isn't enough to provide that zen look, then our edit of Japanese kitchen decor is sure to do the trick.
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Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endles