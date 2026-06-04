When it comes to designing a whole new kitchen, there will be a plethora of decisions you'll have to make, but few will have as large an impact on your daily routine as the oven you choose.

It may feel like it should be a simple decision, but with all the innovative new designs being developed, it's become somewhat of a minefield. From convection to thermal to range, there's a seemingly never-ending list of oven types nowadays. One term you're undoubtedly going to encounter on this journey is the elusive 'steam oven'. Almost every brand has one now, and they've practically become the new gold standard for luxury kitchens, with many chefs and designers alike swearing by them.

But, as popular as they've become, many of us are still left wondering what exactly a steam oven actually does, and whether or not we really need one. Which is exactly the question I posed to the experts — so if you're trying to figure out whether it's worth splashing the extra cash for a fancy steam oven, we've got you covered.

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What Is a Steam Oven?

Steam ovens will often include a removable water reservoir that you manually fill, or they can be directly connected to your home's plumbing, (Image credit: Sub Zero & Wolf)

So, let's start with the basics: what exactly is a steam oven, and what makes it different from your regular oven?

To fully understand the differences, though, we need to begin by establishing how a typical oven works. When we refer to a standard oven, what we're usually talking about is a conventional oven. These ovens generate heat using either gas or electricity and often have heating elements at both the top and the bottom. One step above this is a convection oven. These use largely the same heating methods as a conventional oven, with the addition of a fan and exhaust system, which helps to circulate the hot air, offering a more even distribution of heat.

The steam oven takes this model and improves upon it. As Greg Hughes, from Sub-Zero & Wolf, explains, "A steam oven (specifically a combi steam oven) combines convection heat with precisely controlled steam, giving it two distinct cooking forces to work with simultaneously or independently."

Unlike your typical conventional oven, which relies solely on dry heat, a steam oven offers the additional steam-assisted heating method. Often, this is achieved with a built-in reservoir within your oven. When using the steam setting, your oven will take water from this reservoir and heat it until it is converted into steam. This steam is then circulated around your oven in the same way dry heat would be in a traditional oven.

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"A steam oven uses hot steam rather than dry heat to cook food," explains Sophie Lane from Miele. "Unlike a conventional oven, which cooks by circulating hot air, a steam oven introduces moisture into the cooking process, helping food retain its natural texture, flavor, and appearance."

Many designs offer both steam and conventional cooking methods, and are often labelled as 'combi ovens', one of the largest kitchen appliance trends of the moment. And, Greg explains, "The combi steam oven offers three core modes: full steam, full convection, and a combination of the two — meaning it can behave like a traditional oven when needed, but also do things a conventional oven simply cannot."

What Are the Benefits of a Steam Oven?

Steam ovens are perfect for cooking vegetables, as they lock in nutrients as well as flavor. (Image credit: Assemble Collective. Design: Jean Armour)

Now we've established how a steam oven works; it's time to dive into why this method of cooking is so celebrated.

There are several purported benefits of this method of cooking, but chief among them is the belief that this heating style produces healthier meals. The science behind this belief revolves around the idea that steam cooking retains your food's nutritional value in a way that conventional ovens cannot.

As Greg mentions, "For health-conscious households, the benefits extend beyond taste: steam cooking retains more nutrients and reduces the margin for error that leads to overcooked, wasted food." Additionally, because of the added moisture from the steam, you won't need to rely on oils and fats as much in your cooking.

Unlike other cooking methods, like boiling, in which nutrients can be lost to the water, steam cooking preserves and locks in these nutrients, so you can receive the full benefits of your ingredients, and by ensuring better, tastier meals, the hope is that this kitchen gadget will reduce food waste, too.

It can also be helpful in streamlining the dinner-making process because, as Sophie explains, "Many foods traditionally cooked on the hob can also be prepared in a steam oven, helping to simplify cooking." Because a steam oven introduces moisture, you don't have to worry about it drying out your food in the way you would with a traditional oven, opening up the possibility for a wider range of meals.

As Sophie says, "Steam appliances are also incredibly versatile and can be used to cook a wide variety of foods, from vegetables, fish, and rice to dumplings, pasta, and delicate desserts. It is an appliance that can be used throughout the day, whether preparing breakfast, lunch, or dinner." Plus, it can also help you tackle the dreaded leftovers: "Steam ovens are also excellent for reheating food, as steam helps revive dishes without drying them out, making leftovers taste freshly cooked."

However, unlike a traditional dry heat oven, steam cooking can't offer that crisp, browned finish you'll want from many of your meals. This is why many popular models offer both. "By combining convection heat with precisely controlled steam, a combi steam oven delivers results that a conventional oven simply can't replicate. Steam preserves moisture, flavor, and nutrients, while dry heat ensures proper browning and texture — the result is food that's more succulent, more evenly cooked, and consistently superior," says Greg.

Do You Need a Steam Oven?

A steam oven is a luxury, not a necessity. (Image credit: Malcom Menzies. Kitchen by Cor Domi)

Which leads us to our final question: do you actually need a steam oven?

As you might expect, these appliances tend to cost more than your typical oven, so if you're searching for budget kitchen ideas, it may be best to look elsewhere. However, if you're willing to shell out a bit of extra cash, you might just reap the rewards.

For passionate chefs, a steam oven can be the thing that takes your meals to the next level, offering you a wider range of techniques than you'd find with a 'normal' oven. It can open the door to more precise, elevated meals, which is exactly why you'll often find a steam oven in a chef's kitchen.

Proving this point, Matthew Ryle, the chef behind London brasseries Maison François and Café François and a Sub-Zero & Wolf Ambassador, says, "It allows me to cook meat and fish with gentle precision — it's the kind of tool that takes everyday cooking and lifts it to restaurant standard." So, if you're interested in replicating the kind of flavors you can find in London's best restaurants, a steam oven may be a worthy investment.

However, for the regular home cook, a steam oven could be a potentially unnecessary expense. You're likely able to achieve the vast majority of your cooking needs with a conventional oven, and what you'd miss from a steam oven feature could always be supplemented by the traditional model of steaming your food on the hob.

"For households that mainly rely on simple everyday cooking or rarely use advanced cooking functions, a traditional oven may still be the most practical choice," says Sophie, adding, "Conventional ovens remain excellent for straightforward roasting, baking, and grilling. A steam oven is often best appreciated by people who enjoy cooking and want greater control, flexibility, and consistency in their results. If someone is unlikely to use steam functions regularly, they may not fully benefit from the appliance’s capabilities."

Samsung Samsung Series 4 Natural Steam Smart Single Oven £359 at John Lewis If you're keen to go all-in with steam cooking, this is the oven for you. The Natural Steam feature couldn't be easier to use; simply fill up the dedicated tray and slide it into the bottom of your oven for naturally juicy, nutritious food. Neff Neff N90 Slide and Hide Built-in Self-Cleaning Electric Single Oven With Steam Function £1,729 at John Lewis A true all-rounder, this Neff oven offers everything you could possibly need, and then some. The Vario Steam setting promises the perfect combination of juicy and crispy, while the CircoTherm feature allows you to cook various dishes at the same time without any flavor transfer. Our Place Our Place Wonder Oven £195 at Amazon UK If you're not ready to install a whole new oven, but still want to experience the benefits of cooking with steam, treat yourself to one of Our Place's Wonder Ovens. Not only does it look adorable sitting on your counter, but it also allows you to switch between roast, air fry, and bake settings while maintaining a steam-infused cooking process.

Knowing how to choose kitchen appliances is often trickier than it may sound, which is why it's always best to listen to the experts.

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