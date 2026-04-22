Today's kitchen taps do so much more than simply provide hot and cold water. In fact, kitchen tap ideas in 2026 are packed with cool features and technology that make everyday tasks simpler. Some taps also offer extra health benefits (cleaner water, anyone?) and have eco-friendly plus points.

"We’re seeing kitchen taps evolve from simple fixtures into fully integrated water systems, delivering everything from sparkling to boiling water, alongside voice control and even biometric safety," says Jordy Wolley, marketing manager of ABI Interiors. "The kitchen tap is quickly becoming one of the most advanced touchpoints in the home — it’s no longer just about water, but about precision, experience and control."

But with so much high-tech wizardry at our fingertips, it’s hard to keep up with the latest kitchen tap trends and everything they can do — and, crucially, whether you actually need all these extra features. We've done all the research for you, so you don't have to — here are five genius things that kitchen taps can do in 2026, and whether you should invest or give them a swerve.

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1. Hands-Free Sensor Taps

Go hands-free with Franke's high-tech sensor tap that turns on and off with just a slight hand motion. (Image credit: Franke Atlas Neo Sensor tap)

Touch-free kitchen taps that turn on with a wave of the hand might seem like a futuristic piece of kit, but these smart kitchen taps offer so many plus points for the modern kitchen.

Non-contact taps work by motion control, so they are hygienic and safe (no more sticky fingerprints covering your tap!) and great for encouraging young children to wash their hands. They are also super practical for people with mobility issues who might find turning on tap levers tricky.

The infrared sensor is often fitted with a timer too, so you can save money — and help you design a more sustainable kitchen by cutting back on your water usage (taps won’t be left running and running). Many models also come with manual lever operation, giving you the best of both worlds.

This Kohler 22974-BL Crue Touchless Kitchen Faucet with Pull-Down Sprayer on Amazon is available in black, polished chrome, and stainless steel styles.

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GREAT FOR: Keen cooks who have their hands full with pots and pans; multigenerational households with younger and older members.

NOT IDEAL FOR: Those wanting a simple, maintenance-free tap — motion sensors need batteries or a power supply. And like all technology, things can go wrong now and again.

2. Boiling Water Taps With Fingerprint Technology

Boiling water taps are a super popular kitchen fixture. (Image credit: Wodar)

Boiling water taps that dispense instant hot water for your cuppa have been around for a while. But in 2026, this type of kitchen tap has gone one step further with cool biometric fingerprint technology for added safety and control.

"Biometric taps are especially good for families with young children due to their child-friendly safety features," explains Alex Woods at Victorian Plumbing. “These taps only enable certain people to access boiling water through spring locks and fingerprint recognition, making it much safer around young children.

"Biometric taps are also great for those who work remotely, as they allow you to make hot drinks much quicker when jumping between meetings."

Some boiling water taps also offer filtered cold water, as well as regular hot and cold. So, spot on for families and health-conscious consumers who want to ditch single-use plastics. Others are fitted with a pull-out spray hose to boost flexibility for rinsing and cleaning around the sink station — although boiling water can never go through the hose.

And don't forget you won't need a kettle, so these taps offer another way to help declutter your kitchen countertops.

"Rather than treating the boiling tap as a singular, specialist fixture, it is now a central working element within the kitchen," explains Michael at Wodar, "one that supports everything from filling pans to rinsing vegetables and washing down the sink with ease."

"The model I come back to again and again in my projects is the Quooker Flex," says Brani Hadzhi, co-founder and creative director of Multiliving Scavolini Store. "It combines instant boiling water with a full hot and cold mixer and a flexible spray function, so it truly replaces everything at the sink in one elegant fitting.

"I have it in my own kitchen at home, which says a lot. As a busy working mum, the time it saves me in the mornings is genuinely significant. And as someone who loves to cook, having that instant functionality makes the whole process feel effortless."

This Vellamo Biometric 3-in-1 Fingerprint Instant Boiling Water Tap at Tap Warehouse has a modern design, an insulated spout, and comes in six different colorways.

GREAT FOR: Big coffee and tea drinkers, keen cooks, and families with young children.

NOT IDEAL FOR: Tight budgets, and if you’re not keen on hot drinks.

Brani Hadzhi Co-founder and design director Branhi is co-founder and creative director of Multiliving Scavolini Store, a flagship destination for Italian designer kitchens, bathrooms and interiors based in Hampstead London

3. Water-Saving Sprays

Cut down on water usage in the kitchen with an eco-friendly spray tap. (Image credit: Hansgrohe)

Pull-out spray taps are a brilliant function for today's kitchen. They are flexible, practical, and allow you to wash around the sink zone and fill up large pots and pans with ease.

But with sustainability such an important consideration, the latest spray functions have been overhauled so they don’t overuse and waste water.

"The focus has shifted from simply restricting water flow to using it more intelligently," says Sarah Evans, head of product marketing at Hansgrohe UK and Ireland. "Our shower sprays have targeted spray distribution that reduces unnecessary water use. Where an average kitchen tap uses 9.5 liters per minute, these options deliver results between 4 and 5.6 litres per minute."

The soft, controlled spray of micro-fine water jets also creates less splash when rinsing items in the sink, so less cleanup afterwards.

This Hansgrohe Talis M54 Kitchen Tap on Plumbworld has precision water control, so you can select the flow you need.

GREAT FOR: Eco-conscious households, busy kitchens, and if you have a large sink (the spray head can reach around more easily for cleaning).

NOT IDEAL FOR: Households with low water pressure or if you rarely use your sink.

4. Chilled, Filtered Water

Stay refreshed throughout the day with a filtered water kitchen tap. (Image credit: Grohe)

If you buy bottled water, a tap with a built-in filtration system is the type of kitchen tap you should have on your radar. These taps remove limescale, chlorine, and impurities, improving the taste of your daily water intake.

Look out for taps with a dual-waterway system, like GROHE’s Blue Pure, which separates filtered and unfiltered flows. "This ensures purified water remains uncontaminated from source to glass," explains Elina Enqvist-Twomey, Grohe’s lead product management of fixtures and kitchen UK, "and the integrated activated carbon filter enhances taste while effectively reducing chlorine, biocides, and pesticides."

Grohe's Blue Pure StartCurve Mixer Tap is available on B&Q and comes with a flexible hose and touch operation.

GREAT FOR: Hard water areas of the country, and for cutting back on single-use plastics.

NOT IDEAL FOR: If you don’t want the higher upfront cost or the maintenance of replacing filters.

Elina Enqvist-Twomey UK product management lead, fixtures and kitchen Elina is Grohe's UK product management lead of fixtures and kitchen. She has over a decade of experience in kitchens, bathrooms, appliances and lighting

5. Sparkling Water on Tap

Taps with a sparkling water feature are a luxury addition to your kitchen. (Image credit: Franke)

A kitchen tap that delivers chilled and filtered still and sparkling water is the ultimate at-home gadget to stay hydrated. Swap out bottled water, save money, and cut back on single-use plastics all in one hit.

These taps are usually an extra tap — a second tap to fit alongside your everyday hot and cold. But luxury 6-in-1 kitchen taps are available from the likes of Franke, which will give you instant boiling water, filtered chilled, ambient, and sparkling as well as normal hot and cold. But these do come at a premium.

Either way, if you love sparkling water, this tap feature is so good for staying refreshed at home or on the go.

The GROHE Blue Home Duo Starter Kit is available on Amazon and offers chilled, filtered, and sparkling water.

GREAT FOR: Families and health-conscious consumers who regularly buy sparkling water. A really cool feature if you host dinner parties.

NOT IDEAL FOR: People who don’t regularly drink sparkling water, and you have a small kitchen (you’ll need space under the sink for a CO2 cylinder).

"Kitchens have shifted into spaces where cooking, socialising, and everyday life overlap, so there is a growing demand for fixtures that can keep up with that pace," explains Michael Sammon, design director at Wodar. "The tap is designed to support that, whether you are preparing food, clearing down, or hosting, without needing multiple taps or additional fittings."

But whether you need a tap that dispenses sparkling water or turns on with your fingerprint is down to your lifestyle, budget, and kitchen space. As a general rule, the more features a kitchen tap has, the more expensive it will be. But boiling water taps are becoming more mainstream, and kitchen experts expect this to continue. If you're in the process of designing a new kitchen, consult with your interior designer or kitchen expert, who will help you figure out what sort of kitchen tap will be best for your space — but it will ultimately come down to you to decide whether you feel it's worth spending the extra budget on a more advanced style.

If you're getting excited at the prospect of a new kitchen tap with fancy features, these are the kitchen tap brands to know for good looks and great quality.

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