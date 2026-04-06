I Was Convinced a Boiling Water Tap Was an Excessive Expense for My Kitchen — But Then I Lived With One, and Changed My Mind

For years, I mentally filed boiling water taps under ‘nice but a bit bougie’. It's giving Princess vibes. I mean, how hard is it to boil a kettle? Kettles are inexpensive and inoffensive (especially cordless models), and they’ve powered my family’s tea addiction for generations without complaint.

As someone who has written about kitchens for most of her career, I’d heard the boiling water tap hype many times. When they first hit the domestic kitchen scene in the early ‘90s, my designer friends were obsessed and treated them like the Holy Grail. But, to me, it still felt like the sort of upgrade you only appreciated if you were already deep into luxury kitchen territory, with the budget to boot. I couldn’t relate (or afford).

Then, on the insistence of a recent convert, we finally installed one of these kitchen taps during our last kitchen renovation in 2022. It lives in a small drinks station rather than at the main sink and delivers boiling water alongside filtered drinking water. I chose that setup over a 3-in-1 tap at the main kitchen sink partly to keep beverage traffic away from the cooking zone, but also because I was mildly terrified our young children would accidentally boil their hands off when washing them at the kitchen sink.

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Fast forward a few years, and I can safely say kettles are now dead to me. The boiling water tap has quickly become one of the most used appliances in our kitchen, and I now completely understand why designers act like they’re as vital as oxygen. Here’s what living with one is really like.

The Biggest Surprise: It’s Not Just About Making Tea

Pasta cooks a lot faster when you start with boiling water on tap. (Image credit: Linda Clayton/Future)

I’d assumed we’d mostly use it for hot drinks, but really, the tea-making is more of a side hustle. Our boiling water tap is constantly in action for cooking tasks, especially starting pasta and potato water, wilting spinach, softening dried lasagne sheets or noodles, rinsing the starch off cooked rice, loosening baked-on roasting trays, and dissolving stock cubes. All those times when you’d normally fill and wait for the kettle suddenly become quicker.

Stephen Johnson, Managing Director of kitchen tap brand Quooker UK & Ireland, says that the shift happens in almost every household. “Most people think they are buying a kettle replacement. In reality, they are installing what quickly becomes the most used appliance in the kitchen,” he says. “Once installed, boiling water alone is typically used 8–10 times a day, not just for tea and coffee, but also for cooking, preparing vegetables, cleaning, and everyday kitchen tasks.” When I first heard that statistic, I assumed it was classic sales speak. After living with one for a while, though, it’s actually pretty accurate.

Stephen Johnson Social Links Navigation Stephen has been Managing Director of Quooker UK & Ireland for nearly 20 years, guiding the Dutch brand from its early UK and Ireland launch to becoming one of the most recognisable names in boiling water taps, with innovation and sustainability remaining central to its approach.

The Convenience Is Mostly About Speed

With a boiling water tap in our drinks area, making a cup of tea is quick and easy. (Image credit: Linda Clayton/Future)

I’m pretty (very) impatient, and also pretty busy. Usually multitasking my way through making breakfast and packed lunches, the school run, quick workout, laundry and sorting out pets before hitting my desk at 9. Anything that saves a few seconds is going to be my BFF.

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What I hadn’t realized was how much time I was quietly wasting waiting for the kettle to boil. I loathe the phrase ‘game-changing’, especially when there’s no game involved, but simply turning the tap instead really is. It might sound like a minor upgrade, yet it removes a surprising number of tiny delays from everyday kitchen life. That morning cup of te appears instantly, poached eggs get going faster, and cleaning greasy pans requires a lot less soaking.

There’s also something satisfying about heating only the water you actually need – I was definitely guilty of wildly overfilling out of laziness. Better to be too full than have to start again. “Households tend to save around 400 liters of water per year compared with using a kettle, because people often boil far more water than they actually need,” says Stephen. Whether you notice that saving or not, the bigger difference is simply that the kitchen feels smoother to use: one less appliance on the countertop, and one less thing to wait for.

Placement Matters More Than You Might Think

A drinks station at the end of our kitchen keeps thirsty guests out of my way. (Image credit: Linda Clayton/Future)

One decision I’m particularly glad we made was installing the tap in a separate drinks station rather than at the main sink. This means coffee making, filling saucepans, and grabbing filtered water all happen away from the washing-up zone. In busy kitchens, especially family ones, that separation helps avoid some of the problems with boiling water taps I could predict. Our drinks area has a sliding door on it, which was great for keeping the kids well away when they were smaller, but is now only used to hide clutter when we’re entertaining.

It also makes the drinks area feel slightly more purposeful, almost like a mini café corner. That said, if I were replacing our main mixer tap in the future, I’d absolutely consider a boiling water model that also delivers standard hot and cold water. Our household boiler sits a long way from the new kitchen extension, which means the regular hot tap at our kitchen sink takes an age to warm up. Boring. A 3-in-1 boiling water tap would solve that delay while keeping everything beautifully streamlined.

The Technical Detail Most People Overlook

Not just a pretty faucet, make sure your boiling water tap deliver 212°F / 100°C. (Image credit: Darren Chung. Design: Snug Kitchens.)

When people shop for boiling water taps they tend to focus on the part above the countertop — the finish, the shape, the overall design statement. The more important detail, though, sits under the sink. Not every system actually delivers true boiling water. Some produce water that’s very hot but technically below boiling point. You might think a few degrees wouldn’t make much difference, but I’d disagree.

My sister has a hot tap that pumps out around 205°F (96°c), and it just doesn’t deliver in the same way as our true boiling model does. I noticed it most when filling larger pans of water, and also when making tea. I like a fair amount of milk, so if the water isn’t properly boiling to begin with, the end result is barely warm. If you’re the sort of person who notices whether tea tastes quite right, make sure you do your research and check if the model you like promises true boiling water.

There’s a Trick to Using Boiling Water Taps Safely

Getting up close and personal with serious steam is perfectly safe when you know how. (Image credit: Qettle)

With any boiling water tap, especially ones like mine that store water right at boiling point (around 212°F / 100°C), there’s inevitably a bit of steam involved. That can mean the odd spit or splutter when the water first comes out, and it’s one of the main problems with water taps I’ve been asked about since owning one.

I’ll admit the splatter is real and can be a bit alarming if you’re new to the whole boiling tap situation. If you’re not holding whatever’s being filled, it’s nothing to worry about. It’s only when you’re holding a mug or saucepan that you might feel slightly cautious, but there’s a simple trick that pretty much eliminates the splashing. The mistake people make is pouring from a distance, the way you would with a kettle. Instead, get whatever you’re filling — mug, teapot, saucepan — right up to the spout before you turn the tap on.

When I’m making tea, I actually pop the spout just inside the mug and then lower the mug down as it fills. Any stray splashes stay neatly inside the mug rather than anywhere near your hands. I showed my 12-year-old how to do it this way, and she’s happily used our boiling water tap ever since without incident. This video demonstrates the technique.

The reality of maintenance and running costs

Before installing one, I assumed a boiling water tap might require constant servicing or complicated upkeep and that was one of the reasons I held out for so long. In reality, the maintenance has been a breeze. “For most households the only routine maintenance is replacing the filter periodically, which helps manage limescale and ensures the system continues performing properly,” says Stephen.

We live in a soft water area so can get away with replacing the filter once a year, and deep cleaning the boiling tank is also an easy annual chore. If you’re in a hardwater area and limescale is a problem, you’ll probably need a new filter every six months so might want to compare filter prices before you invest in a particular model.

Longevity-wise, ours has been going strong without problems for four years and I’m hoping for much longer, but I made sure I bought from a company that supplies its own spare parts to make any future repairs easy.

So… is it actually a luxury?

These are luxury levels I can absolutely get behind. (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Design: Roundhouse)

It is all relative of course, for many people running water is a luxury, and there’s no denying that boiling water taps live in the premium end of the kitchen appliance spectrum. Installed costs can easily reach four figures once you include the tank, filtration and fitting.

But after living with one, the luxury doesn’t feel as showboaty or spoilt Princess as I had imagined. It’s more like underfloor heating, a luxury that initially feels indulgent but quickly becomes the norm. Maybe it’s the definition of spoilt but once you realise how much time and effort you’ll save, boiling water taps start to feel as indispensable as a washing machine or dishwasher.

Would I ever go back to a kettle?

That’s a hard no. Like many good kitchen upgrades, the boiling water tap has improved my life in ways I didn’t know it needed improving. It removed a series of small irritations (waiting for kettles, juggling pans, cluttering the countertop) and now cooking feels smoother and more efficient. Our kitchen also looks tidier without the kettle permanently stationed on the counter, irritating trailing cable and all. I also really appreciate that all the water dispensed from it is filtered and free from nasties like chlorine and microplastics.

As we already have a filtered cold-water dispenser in our fridge, I didn’t bother adding the cooling unit to our tap. If we didn’t, though, it’s definitely something I would have considered, particularly for the savings on bottled water and ice.

Still on team kettle? Fair enough, there’s something reassuring about the familiar routine of filling it, flicking the switch and waiting for the boil. But if this has sparked a few thoughts about making your kitchen work a little smarter, it’s worth exploring other modern kitchen ideas or discovering the genius countertop appliances people say genuinely earn their place on the countertop.