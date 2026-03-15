I'll admit, when I first heard the words 'invisible hob', I was sceptical. I assumed it would be another gimmick — all form, no function. But, after trying it out for myself, I'm ready to eat my words.

Aptly named the 'Undercover', this induction hob was created in collaboration with Belgian kitchen appliance brand Novy and Spanish surface brand Cosentino. The concept is pretty simple: an invisible hob, completely undetectable, that seamlessly blends into your kitchen counters. And although it may still sound slightly gimmicky, I'm willing to bet that this will become an essential in contemporary kitchens in the next few years.

Sat proudly in the front window of Wigmore Street's Halcyon Interiors, at first glance, it would be easy to write this hob off as nothing more than a random slab of countertop. It's only when you look up close and notice the four small circles embedded into the surface that you realize what you're looking at. But, looks aside, I was there to figure out if it actually worked, and, above all, if it's worth it.

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How Does It Work?

Watch water boil as if by magic when placed on one of the induction cooking zones. (Image credit: Novy Undercover)

The newest innovation in induction hob design, the Undercover was created "for homeowners and interior designers seeking a calm, minimalist aesthetic," say the Novy team. For years now, concealed fridges and handle-less kitchen cabinets have become increasingly popular, signalling a clear desire for more seamless, undetectable kitchen designs — the Undercover just takes that concept up a notch.

With no visible hob and no need for surface protectors, this design allows you to cook directly on your worktop. It's a pretty captivating idea; even watching water boil on it felt like some kind of magic spectacle to me. Which led me to ask the question: how does this work?

And the answer was far simpler than I was expecting. Essentially, this modern kitchen appliance uses the exact same technology as a regular induction hob. A magnetic surface sits below the countertop, which is activated when touched by another magnetic surface — in this case, your pan — signalling your hob to begin the heating process.

In the Halcyon showroom, this lovely dark countertop has four concealed heat zones within. (Image credit: Future)

However, instead of large, clearly marked zones as you'd find on a typical induction hob, this design has four small silver marks, each signalling its own cooking zone. To control these zones, you can use the handheld Novy Controller, which is completely wireless. Each zone has nine heat levels that can be selected using the remote, as well as a timer, which automatically shuts off the hob after a set time, protecting you from burning your dinner to a crisp.

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And because each individual zone has its own timer, you can keep one pan bubbling away while pulling another off the heat. Plus, automatic pan recognition allows your hob to accurately and safely know where to provide heat, leaving the rest of your surface cool to the touch, so your hob can easily double up as countertop prep space when not in use — a big win for small kitchens.

Alongside the wireless remote, the surface also includes discreet heat indicators — four small lights at the bottom of the surface — and, in addition to allowing you to turn the hob on without the remote, these indicators will also communicate to you which zone is currently in use, and they will turn red after use to alert you to any residual heat.

Despite my initial reservations, I was shocked by how effectively and speedily this hob brought a pan of water to the boil. Although the focus is on the visual aspect of the design, it's clear that this did not come at the sacrifice of its practicality.

What You Need to Know

Dekton is a super durable, heat-resistant material, making it ideal for this function. (Image credit: Novy Undercover)

Now, there are some pretty significant limitations you'll have to take into account before falling head over heels with this design.

Firstly, and perhaps most significantly, this hob is currently only compatible with 20mm Dekton worktops. That means no marble kitchen island or natural stone worktops. However, this isn't as limiting as it may initially sound. Dekton has over 20 different finishes to choose from, many of which replicate the look of your favorite types of marble, so you can achieve the same elegant look, with the added benefit of a more durable, heat-resistant finish.

It's also important to note that, for the Undercover hob to work, there cannot be any additional worktop cut-outs. So if you had dreams of a sink and a hob on your island, this is not the design for you. This also means the design requires a traditional overhead induction fan, as opposed to modern built-in versions.

This entire system is super thin and discreet, so you have plenty of space to store your pots and pans beneath your hob, leaving you with more kitchen storage than you may have with other alternatives.

Is It Worth It?

The wireless remote gives you complete control over your hob settings. (Image credit: Novy Undercover)

At £4,514 for the four-zone model and £4,199 for the smaller three-zone option, this is by no means a budget kitchen appliance.

But, while the price is undeniably high, this is a truly innovative design, one that you'll only find in the most luxurious of kitchens. And you're not just paying for a pretty finish, this hob also offers a top-of-the-range cooking experience. However, this is not to say you couldn't find plenty of equally effective hobs for a fraction of the price.

Overall, I'd say if you're looking for an ultra-sleek, completely seamless design, and you don't mind paying extra for it, this should definitely be on your radar. I particularly like the idea of using it in a small open-plan home, where you want the entire design to feel cohesive.

I'm usually more into a traditional kitchen feature, but something about this high-tech design really got me excited. And if you love staying up to date with all the hottest innovations in design, make sure to subscribe to our newsletter.