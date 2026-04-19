Some people have a pair of shoes that they've always dreamed of owning, or perhaps a handbag that's long-lived at the top of their wishlist. I, however, have been coveting a slightly larger-ticket item. For the past several years, my number one dream possession has been a Lacanche cooker. And I'm pretty sure I'm not the only one.

Although it may seem strange to some to have a 'dream oven', I honestly can't think of a more worthy item to lust over. With origins dating back to the 15th century and founded by none other than the Duke of Burgundy, a Lacanche range cooker is a way of bringing a little slice of history into your kitchen. Though if I'm being honest, it's not the brand's illustrious past that's won it the top position on my wishlist; it's the way it looks. With its effortless elegance and demanding presence, the Lacanche can't help but be the highlight of any kitchen.

And at £11,000 a pop, it certainly fulfils the criteria of a dream-worthy purchase. So much so that I'd actually resigned myself to the fact that this was one of those dreams that was unlikely to turn into a reality. This was, however, until I stumbled across the brand's genius ex-display stock system. Not only does this allow you to get your hands on your cooker at a far faster rate than you'd otherwise find, but it also shaves off a couple of grand from the price tag. Turns out, dreams do come true.

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What's Special About a Lacanche?

A Lacanche is a natural fit in a traditional, European-style kitchen. (Image credit: deVOL)

When there's so much chatter around induction vs gas hobs, it can be easy to forget the original option — the range cooker. For years, it was overlooked in favor of more modern designs; however, over recent years, this traditional kitchen feature has made quite the comeback. And while there are plenty of gorgeous models to choose from, no kitchen appliance brand looms quite as large as Lacanche.

Named after the commune in Eastern France where the brand was first founded, Lacanche has proudly maintained its loyalty to its roots, still using the same historic factory to produce its cast-iron stoves. However, this commitment to respecting the brand's history doesn't come at the expense of quality, and they are equally committed to the future, constantly tweaking and adapting the designs to reflect the kitchen appliance trends of the moment.

A staple feature in many a chef's kitchen, too, this brand is beloved not just for its striking design, but also for the top-range cooking experience it offers.

How to Get a Lacanche for Less

When showrooms swap out their displays for a new design, they can list their items on the Ex-Display Stock page online. (Image credit: Pringle & Pringle)

Traditionally, these cookers are custom-built to your needs, using the brand's clever 'cooker builder' system. This process is not only costly (my perfect cooker came to over £9500), but also time-consuming. As you can imagine, a custom range oven takes time, and you could be waiting a few months for your oven to arrive — a real roadblock to a speedy kitchen renovation.

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The ex-display stock system, however, solves both of these issues. Listed under the Approved UK Stock section on the site, these ready-to-ship models are available for immediate purchase and are often several thousand pounds cheaper than buying brand new.

Take, for example, the gorgeous baby pink Chalonnais range, which retails for over £13,000. Not only is it available immediately, with a two-year warranty, but it's over £3000 cheaper than if you'd bought it directly.

Plus, because most of these models have only been used as display items in showrooms, many of them will have hardly been used before, and will have little to no signs of wear.

rangecookers Lacanche Cluny Classic 100 £6,149 at rangecookers.co.uk If you want to be able to choose exactly what model you get, down to the trim, you may be better off investing in a custom model. You can order your Lacanche directly for select stockists, but expect a higher price-tag and a longer lead time. Kyraton Kyraton Kitchen Utensil Rack £9.97 at Amazon UK An antiqued brass kitchen rail feels like the perfect accompaniment to a Lacanche, and this one hits all the right notes. It has more than enough space to hang all your pots and utensils, and it doesn't look half bad, either. Vogue Vogue Mini Copper Tri Wall Sauté Pan £25.37 at Amazon UK Finally, complete the look with a collection of copper saucepans. A staple in any French kitchen, these pans are exactly the type of cookware the Lacanche deserves, and this petite butter pan is the perfect place to start.

Think a range cooker only works in a grand, traditional kitchen? Think again. These modern AGA kitchens prove just how striking a freestanding cooker can look in a more modern setting.

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