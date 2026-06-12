If you look at most contemporary homes with lush displays of interior greenery from serious plant parents, then you might notice a little finishing touch that goes a long way — soil cover.

Known to help indoor gardens retain moisture while acting as a protective barrier from pests, soil cover can also serve as part of the aesthetic. It's all in how you style it and the type you choose.

The experts tell me that ood moss, gravel, pebbles, sand, and Spanish moss are the most common types of soil cover. And here's a closer look at how each type of soil cover impacts your houseplants.

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1. Preserved Mood Moss

If you prefer a simple, natural-looking, green soil cover, this is your best bet. (Image credit: The Old Yew Plant Shop)

"Preserved mood moss is a dried & dyed moss that naturally has a mounded, round shape," says August Laska, founder of The Old Yew. "It provides a beautiful, green base layer and can help retain soil moisture for those plants that need it."

He goes on to explain that mood moss is also a great solution for hiding plastic grow pots inside larger decorative containers. This Preserved Mood Moss from SuperMoss on Amazon is perfect if you're looking for an extra way to care for houseplants in the summer.

August Laska Social Links Navigation Plant Designer August Laska is the founder of The Old Yew, a New York–based plant design studio, retailer, and landscape practice known for bringing exceptional trees and botanical installations into some of the country's most distinguished interiors. What began during the pandemic as a personal fascination with plants evolved into a business that now spans retail, landscape design, and large-scale commercial and residential installations. Through The Old Yew, Laska has collaborated with world-renowned interior designers, including Nate Berkus Associates, Mark Hampton, Giannetti Home, David Netto Design, Hendricks Churchill, Jeremiah Brent Design, Steven Volpe, Billy Cotton and more. Drawing from years spent sourcing, transporting, and installing specimen trees in architecturally significant spaces, Laska believes that plants are not merely decorative objects, but as living elements that shape atmosphere and place. Today, The Old Yew operates multiple New York City locations and serves a clientele that ranges from first-time plant owners to leading figures in the worlds of interior design, architecture, and hospitality.

2. Spanish Moss

Often a little paler, this type of soil cover is perfect for moisture-loving houseplants. (Image credit: Terrain

"Dried Spanish Moss is a great soil cover because it allows the soil to breathe while also providing an organic, natural-looking element," says August. "It comes in a variety of colors and is easy to remove and replace if need be."

This Spanish Moss from Mosser Lee features a 4.6-star rating on Amazon. And it's a great finishing layer for your bathroom houseplants and other moisture-heavy zones in your home.

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3. Gravel & Pebbles

Undoubtedly the most classic soil topper, this adds a certain rustic quality to your houseplants. (Image credit: Henry Crouch. Styling: the haus plant)

"I typically use crushed granite as a soil topper for indoor houseplants," says Rob Moffitt, botanical designer and founder of The Haus Plant. And August also finds that gravel and pebbles make a striking soil cover.

"I recommend using this for desert plants, like indoor succulents and cacti," he says. "In addition to mimicking the plant's natural environment, they can help increase drainage, drawing water away from the plant and avoiding rot."

This Volcanic Pumice from Invigortex and these Mixed Color Pebbles for Houseplants from Amazon are two great options for soil cover.

Rob Moffitt Social Links Navigation Houseplant Expert Founded in 2020 by Rob Moffitt, The Haus Plant is a Los Angeles–based botanical design studio redefining how people experience plants in their spaces. What began as a humble 'rolling garden' plant truck has grown into a full-service studio serving a roster of clients including Gwyneth Paltrow & Goop, Kendall Jenner & FWRD, Bridget Romanek, Jamie Bush, Montalba Architects, Holly Hunt, Clint Nicholas, Kneedler Fauchere, Nickey Kehoe, and Olive Atelier. With a background in nursing, Rob was drawn to the way living environments can influence emotions and wellbeing. He founded The Haus Plant on the belief that plants are more than décor — they’re living design. Each composition merges art, nature, and architecture to create immersive, biophilic spaces that feel alive. Featured in Vogue Living, Elle Decor, and Architectural Digest, The Haus Plant continues to shape the future of botanical design through authenticity, creative exploration, and a belief that beauty and nature belong at the center of how we live.

4. Sand

Surprisingly, sand might be the most stylish form of soil cover in the summer. (Image credit: Terrain

"A more practical choice, sand can be used as both a decorative and functional soil cover," says August. "It not only brightens the plant from the soil level but also prevents pesky fungus gnats from burrowing in the soil, suffocating them from below and stopping them from spreading."

I find that a sand soil cover can be especially chic on houseplants in the summer. It adds to the coastal aesthetic of the season. Remember that it's best to dress your succulents and indoor herbs with this type of soil cover.

Chic Planters to Help Your Soil Cover Look Good

If you prefer styling some houseplants without a soil cover but you want them to stay consistently hydrated, let me introduce you to the Bergs Potter Water Cacti. It's my favorite slow watering discovery of late.

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