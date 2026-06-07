The Best Indoor Planters to Buy This Year — What to Shop So You Can Nurture Your Green Thumb Without Losing Style Points
From minimalist to maximalist and the in-between, these 15 plant pots are just too good to pass up on
With eco-consciousness and slow living increasing in demand, beautiful biophilic aesthetics are becoming a mainstream part of most homes. And while boring plastic planters are a rarity in well-styled spaces, truly exciting pots don't seem to be a priority just yet.
And since they can sometimes be hard to find, I found 15 hyper-stylish planters that will make your indoor garden look just as en vogue as the rest of your home. Think minimalist, maximalist, hanging, and classic terracotta finishes.
These planters will help you channel your favorite houseplant trends in high fashion. And let's begin with the best planters I've spotted in recent times.
Best Indoor Planters Overall
Best for Modern Homes
Blue and brown have been the most exciting color combination of late. But I'm moving on from polka dots to stripes, and this planter from Westwing brings the vision to life with a bubbled texture.
Best for Large Plants
For your tall architectural plants, I find that this Evoke Pot from Ferm Living is a modern classic. It lends height and personality to your houseplant while letting the foliage shine.
Best for Small Apartments
Yes, I'm still obsessed with chrome home accessories. And there's something about the glossy green leaves paired with this ridged metallic finish that makes for a cool contemporary combination.
Best Minimalist Planters
If houseplant minimalism is the theme of your green space, this elegant tabletop planter from West Elm is a no brainer. Its understated while letting everyone know you've got style.
I love this Model Three Planter from Areaware. The lightly inked glass, the funneled facade, and the clear view of your plant's roots turn a simple cultivar into a spectacle. And if yellow isn't your vibe, it's also available in an aquatic blue.
Westwing's UK launch brought so many beautiful homewares to the forefront. But this particular sandy planter has got to be among my favorites. It feels like a natural finish to any tall plants.
Best Maximalist Planters
Bring the unexpected red theory into your houseplant corner by styling this vibrant Flower Pot Churros from &k Amsterdam. It's the equivalent of a red lip for your indoor garden.
From the bold cobalt blue to the standing design, this planter from La Redoute is a cool way to channel houseplant maximalism while still being relatively laid-back.
Best Terracotta Planters
Decorating with terracotta pots will never go out of style. So, you can't go wrong with this Kurinu Pot from Ferm Living.
Best Hanging Planters
AYTM's Metal Hanging Planter Globe might be one of the nicest accessories for trailing houseplants.
Give your small indoor plants a (visual) raise with this eye-catching, clear hanging planter from LSA. Pair three in a corner for a dynamic indoor garden.
FAQs
What Material is Best for Indoor Planters?
Above all, terracotta is the best materials for indoor planters. Its high porosity makes it ideal for houseplants, second to ceramic and fiberglass.
Do Indoor Planters Need Drainage Holes?
It's not an absolute must that your indoor planters need drainage holes. However, it's commonly recommended for beginner gardeners to avoid root rot in the case of overwatering.
Next, style your houseplants up with plinths, pedestals, and plant stands. Or if you're looking for something stylish in the way of plant care, these cool ceramic water cacti are not to miss.
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Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.