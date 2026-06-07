The Best Indoor Planters to Buy This Year — What to Shop So You Can Nurture Your Green Thumb Without Losing Style Points

From minimalist to maximalist and the in-between, these 15 plant pots are just too good to pass up on

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A grid of colorful indoor planters
And this is just a taste of what's to come.
(Image credit: Arket, AYTM, Westwing, Ferm Living, Amanita-Labs, &k Amsterdam, Areaware, West Elm)

With eco-consciousness and slow living increasing in demand, beautiful biophilic aesthetics are becoming a mainstream part of most homes. And while boring plastic planters are a rarity in well-styled spaces, truly exciting pots don't seem to be a priority just yet.

And since they can sometimes be hard to find, I found 15 hyper-stylish planters that will make your indoor garden look just as en vogue as the rest of your home. Think minimalist, maximalist, hanging, and classic terracotta finishes.

These planters will help you channel your favorite houseplant trends in high fashion. And let's begin with the best planters I've spotted in recent times.

Best Indoor Planters Overall

Best Minimalist Planters

Best Maximalist Planters

Best Terracotta Planters

Best Hanging Planters

FAQs

What Material is Best for Indoor Planters?

Above all, terracotta is the best materials for indoor planters. Its high porosity makes it ideal for houseplants, second to ceramic and fiberglass.

Do Indoor Planters Need Drainage Holes?

It's not an absolute must that your indoor planters need drainage holes. However, it's commonly recommended for beginner gardeners to avoid root rot in the case of overwatering.

Next, style your houseplants up with plinths, pedestals, and plant stands. Or if you're looking for something stylish in the way of plant care, these cool ceramic water cacti are not to miss.

And don't forget to sign up for the Livingetc newsletter for more unfailing design advice.

Amiya Baratan
Amiya Baratan
Home Wellness Writer

Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.