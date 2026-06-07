With eco-consciousness and slow living increasing in demand, beautiful biophilic aesthetics are becoming a mainstream part of most homes. And while boring plastic planters are a rarity in well-styled spaces, truly exciting pots don't seem to be a priority just yet.

And since they can sometimes be hard to find, I found 15 hyper-stylish planters that will make your indoor garden look just as en vogue as the rest of your home. Think minimalist, maximalist, hanging, and classic terracotta finishes.

These planters will help you channel your favorite houseplant trends in high fashion. And let's begin with the best planters I've spotted in recent times.

Best Indoor Planters Overall

Best Minimalist Planters

Best Maximalist Planters

Best Terracotta Planters

Ferm Living Kurinu Pot £49 at fermliving.co.uk Decorating with terracotta pots will never go out of style. So, you can't go wrong with this Kurinu Pot from Ferm Living. Bergs Potter Hoff Pot £34.20 at nordicnest.com The Hoff Pott from Bergs Potter continues to be one of my favorite renditions of terracotta. The unglazed planter paired with the glossy saucer feels just perfect. Franca NYC Medium Stacked Planter £90 at REVOLVE As far as the best terracotta planters go, let me put you on to this Medium Stacked Planter from Franca NYC. It's smooth, footed, and ideal for a statement plant.

Best Hanging Planters

AYTM Metal Hanging Planter Globe £39.99 at Westwing AYTM's Metal Hanging Planter Globe might be one of the nicest accessories for trailing houseplants. Ferm Living Uma Balcony Box £59 at Anthropologie Although originally designed to be hung on a balcony, I'm certain this boxed planter will make for an interesting plant set up on the inside of a windowsill or even by a mantel. LSA Canopy 12cm Hanging Planter Clear £17.99 at Debenhams UK Give your small indoor plants a (visual) raise with this eye-catching, clear hanging planter from LSA. Pair three in a corner for a dynamic indoor garden.

FAQs

What Material is Best for Indoor Planters?

Above all, terracotta is the best materials for indoor planters. Its high porosity makes it ideal for houseplants, second to ceramic and fiberglass.

Do Indoor Planters Need Drainage Holes?

It's not an absolute must that your indoor planters need drainage holes. However, it's commonly recommended for beginner gardeners to avoid root rot in the case of overwatering.

Next, style your houseplants up with plinths, pedestals, and plant stands. Or if you're looking for something stylish in the way of plant care, these cool ceramic water cacti are not to miss.

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