These Clever 'Plant Straws' Will Look After Your Houseplants While You're Away and in Hot Weather — And They Look Good While Doing It
It's a total upgrade from the DIY wick system that might be quenching your houseplants right now
One of the best ways to offer your houseplants steady hydration has always been the DIY rope technique, where one end of the rope sits in a vase of water while the other is submerged in the soil. However, this often involved using plastic bottles, and even otherwise, it was never a design moment to take in. However, I recently discovered these plant straws (like these from Amazon and these from Beards & Daisies that give this technique a major glow-up.
Not only does it offer a cleaner look to this slow watering system, but it also introduces softness and height to your indoor garden. It's little details like this that make the difference between just a group of houseplants and a stylish display that lends to the overarching aesthetic of your home.
Here's a better look at how it works. And I've also found some equally stylish alternatives, just in case it sells out for the summer.
This plant straw is undeniably a step up from the basic DIY self-watering rope hack. The trick is to nestle the shorter side into your potted plant so the rope sits close to the roots. Then, the other side can be dropped into a mini vase of water — I recommend this Ribbed Bud Vase from The White Company. It's also a great way to keep your houseplants watered while on vacation.
This Self-Watering Plant Wick System from Amazon is another houseplant straw that is easy to adopt into your indoor garden.
If your green display leans into houseplant maximalism, this specific combination from Plant Straw is a cool option. But you can always mix and match your own, choosing from gold, black, and sand, too.
Whether you're designing your plant display under the lens of houseplant minimalism or you are cultivating a moody goth garden, this black straw is a sleek option.
More Slow-Watering Systems for Houseplants
Ollas are another slow-watering system that are commonly used to keep indoor gardens hydrated in the summer.
FAQs
Are Plant Straws Better Than Watering Spikes?
Compared to watering spikes, plant straws tend to be a better hydration accessory for indoor gardens. Aesthetically, they offer some visual interest through height and look more stylish.
Functionally, plant straws are preferred for a more consistent moisture level and a lower risk of overwatering. Plus, it tends to be more low-maintenance as you can fill the reservoir without moving the system out of place.
Which Houseplants Benefit From Plant Straws?
Thirsty houseplants like peace lilies, prayer plants, and calatheas can benefit from steady self-watering through plant straws in the warmer seasons. It's important to avoid using these systems on plants that are survive on less water and are more prone to root rot.
Another self-watering system that pleasantly surprised me is the water cacti from Bergs Potter. It's perfect for your indoor trees that need a touch of TLC while you're OOO.
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Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.