One of the best ways to offer your houseplants steady hydration has always been the DIY rope technique, where one end of the rope sits in a vase of water while the other is submerged in the soil. However, this often involved using plastic bottles, and even otherwise, it was never a design moment to take in. However, I recently discovered these plant straws (like these from Amazon and these from Beards & Daisies that give this technique a major glow-up.

Not only does it offer a cleaner look to this slow watering system, but it also introduces softness and height to your indoor garden. It's little details like this that make the difference between just a group of houseplants and a stylish display that lends to the overarching aesthetic of your home.

Here's a better look at how it works. And I've also found some equally stylish alternatives, just in case it sells out for the summer.

More Slow-Watering Systems for Houseplants

FAQs

Are Plant Straws Better Than Watering Spikes?

Compared to watering spikes, plant straws tend to be a better hydration accessory for indoor gardens. Aesthetically, they offer some visual interest through height and look more stylish.

Functionally, plant straws are preferred for a more consistent moisture level and a lower risk of overwatering. Plus, it tends to be more low-maintenance as you can fill the reservoir without moving the system out of place.

Which Houseplants Benefit From Plant Straws?

Thirsty houseplants like peace lilies, prayer plants, and calatheas can benefit from steady self-watering through plant straws in the warmer seasons. It's important to avoid using these systems on plants that are survive on less water and are more prone to root rot.

Another self-watering system that pleasantly surprised me is the water cacti from Bergs Potter. It's perfect for your indoor trees that need a touch of TLC while you're OOO.

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