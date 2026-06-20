Who has the time (or the budget) to find people to watch your houseplants while you're on holiday? I definitely don't. And since summer is when most of us spend time away from home, this is when our indoor gardens need an extra splash of TLC. The answer? Self-watering systems.

Designed to quench your houseplants' thirst gradually, these slow-watering techniques are perfect if you don't want to come back to crisp leaves and droopy stems. And of all the self-watering systems to water your houseplants while on vacation, I've chosen only the best-looking, of course. This is Livingetc after all...

So, think planters with self-watering inserts, traditional ollas, cool plant straws, bottom watering, soil covers, and gorgeous water globes. Let's take a look.

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1. Self-Watering Pots

This is the first kind of self-watering planter where the base leads to a mini reservoir. Image credit: LSA International And then there are the smarter, more covert styles that are designed to hide the water supply. Image credit: Beards & Daisies

Jo Lambell, founder of Beards & Daisies, tells me that self-watering pots are among her favorite solutions for keeping houseplants alive in the summer. So, how does a self-watering planter work? "There's a reservoir in the base, and the plant just takes what it needs when it needs it," she says.

"And the best part about self-watering planters is that you only need to top them up once every few weeks," she adds. "It's perfect if you travel a lot or your memory is not to be trusted!"

Beards & Daisies Linen White Pot with Self-Watering Insert £14.40 at beardsanddaisies.co.uk This ribbed planter from Beards & Daisies is a great choice for your thirsty cultivars that rely on steady watering. LSA International Canopy Self Watering Planter £50 at Amazon UK I love the look of this Canopy Self Watering Planter from LSA International. It's simple but stylish. Northern Oasis Self Watering Planter £119.20 at Holloways of Ludlow Since terracotta is an absorbent natural material, this is another good-looking option for your houseplants.

Jo Lambell Social Links Navigation Founder Jo, the founder of Beards & Daisies and author of The Unkillables, discovered her passion for houseplants in 2001 after transporting a six-foot Monstera home on public transport. This sparked the idea for a business that makes plant delivery more accessible. As Beards & Daisies approaches its 10th anniversary, it offers a carefully curated selection of indoor plants, from prayer-plants to palm trees. Jo and her Plant Folk team are all about spreading plant love and sharing expert tips with both budding and seasoned plant enthusiasts. And with their 100% recyclable or compostable packaging, they’re keeping things green in more ways than one.

2. Ollas

While I love a traditional olla, this ceramic 'water cacti' from Bergs Potter is a contemporary take I can get behind. Image credit: Bergs Potter These ceramic ollas sit pretty and offer your houseplants a healthy drink of water when you're not around. Image credit: Pepin

According to Jo, as far as slow watering systems go, traditional ollas are another reliable classic. "You bury these porous terracotta vessels in the soil and fill them with water once a week," she explains.

"The clay surface releases moisture slowly and directly to the roots. So, essentially, it's a low-maintenance option for watering houseplants and ideal for any beginner gardeners nervous about watering."

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3. Plant Straws

How cool are these plant straws for slow watering? A summer essential if you ask me. (Image credit: Beards & Daisies)

Now, this is my first introduction to plant straws, and I have to say I'm impressed. "Plant straws are so easy, and they can also look great next to your houseplants," says Jo.

"An 'arm' hooks over the pot into a glass vase filled with water. Then a cotton wick runs from the vase into the soil, drawing moisture up slowly as the plant needs it," she explains.

It reminds me of the DIY self-watering planter with rope, only much more stylish. And I recommend making the small vases a part of the display. Something like this Small Tiered Glass Vase from H&M, or this Conical Small Glass Vase from HAY.

4. Bottom Watering

If you want to give multiple plants a bottom watering at the same time, float them in your bath tub. (Image credit: Tom Blachford. Design: NTF Architecture)

Bobby Berk's trick for watering houseplants happens to be one of the best slow systems for summer. It's like bathing your indoor garden. Start by taking your grower pot (or your decorative planter with a drainage hole) and popping it into a large vessel of water (a bath works).

Then let the cultivar slowly drink until the surface of the soil feels moist. This allows the water to be absorbed from the root up and keeps your houseplant hydrated for a couple of days.

5. Water Globes

These whimsical little glass globes are another way to hydrate your houseplants in the heat. (Image credit: Hübsch)

If you're asking for my favorite slow watering system for houseplants, it has to be water globes. A great example is IKEA's 'self-watering inserts', where form meets function with these beautiful glass accessories. Start by treating your houseplants to a drink.

Then, hold your water globe at an angle under a running tap, or dunk it into a bowl of water until it's three-quarters full. Then gently invert it and position it into the soil so the base is buried deep enough to reach the roots. Et voila!