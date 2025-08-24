I Just Found This Simple-to-Use Slow Watering System That Basically Turns Your Garden Into a Self-Watering Planter for When You're on Holiday
Nourishing your plants one drip at a time, this system has been made to make your day-to-day gardening tasks a little easier during the summer heat
The weather has been quite unpredictable this season, and well, with the heat appearing once more, it's hard to keep up with your plants wants and needs all the time. Tending to them every so often in the heat can simply lead to them wilting away, and well, rather than having a blooming summer garden, you'll have quite a sad one. The solution? A slow watering system, of course.
Now, it sounds like it'll be complex, but actually, it's a design as old as time. Look up "what is an olla?" and you'll find out they've been around for thousands of years. The Hozelock Aquasolo Outdoor Plant Watering Dispenser I found from Tooled Up is not so different, but it comes with a few handy features you do not want to miss. My favorite thing? Just like my self-watering pots, it has a simple floating measure that lets you know when it needs a top-up, so even the most neglctful of gardeners get their cue on when to top it up.
So if you're busy on vacation, or simply have a rough summer schedule, making it harder to tend to your beloved plants and garden, then this slow watering system may just be your saving grace.
Without further ado, here's everything you need to know about this handy little tool that strives to keep your garden hydrated.
The Slow Watering Solution
Tending to your modern garden can be quite the task on a busy calendar season, which is why finding a system that can help you through those busy moments will allow your container garden blooms and flower beds to thrive beyond the summer season.
So, what exactly are the benefits of slow watering plants with this watering system? Well, Hozelock’s marketing executive and plant expert, Alina Gordon, tells me, "Slow watering allows water to be released gradually into the soil, which encourages deep root growth and healthier plants."
Alina continues, "The micro-porous terracotta pots deliver water directly where it is needed, reducing evaporation and waste, and can save over fifty percent more water compared to surface watering. Because the system works automatically, it also saves time while providing an eco-friendly way to keep plants well hydrated."
To understand the product further, I asked Alina about the features that stand out most about the Hozelock Aquasolo Outdoor Plant Watering Dispenser from Tooled Up: "Some of the features that stand out in this outdoor plant watering dispenser include a clear water level indicator so you can see at a glance when it needs refilling without opening the lid," explains Alina. "The cork lid is durable and helps to reduce evaporation, while the cylindrical shape makes it simple to bury in the soil and remove when needed."
Alina Gordon is Hozelock’s Consumer Marketing & Communications Executive, spearheading integrated campaigns across the UK and international markets. With a passion for sustainable gardening solutions, she shapes the brand’s messaging to highlight how watering tools and garden products foster wellbeing, connection, and eco-friendly living.
Watering Alternatives
Taking care of even your most popular houseplants can be hard to keep up with at times, that's why this Olla Terracotta Irrigation Pot makes for the perfect solution. Crafted from naturally porous terracotta, this tool will ensure a constant trickle of water to your plant's roots.
If you're seeking a simple way of taking care of your small indoor plants then this insert from IKEA will help your plant with its watering needs. All you need to do is stick it into the soil, add a touch of water, and it takes care of the watering for you. Best of all? The water container can also be replaced by a 1 litre PET bottle, which will allow for more water to go into it, making it ideal for when you’re away.
A plant straw, anyone? Yes, you read that right. If you're dealing with a high-maintenance plant, then this plant straw may just be the companion you're seeking. Available in natural brass and sage green colors, this system is ideal for both indoor and outdoor plants.
An elegant and sophisticated watering globe, this piece by Esschert's Garden strives to give your plants the balance of water they need — even when you're away on holiday. Made from a durable glass with an earth print etching, this watering system will certainly take care of your indoor garden.
Perfect for those patio plants and even indoor blooms, these terracotta water irrigation spikes from crocus aim to feed and replenish plants, while preventing overwatering. All you need to do is place and push them into potted soil, then fill them with fresh water, and it’ll slowly and steadily release water, allowing plants to take in moisture as and when they need.
For slow watering of moss plants, this Xl Moss Pole Slow Drip Watering Cap from Etsy will do the job. Available in several colors and styles, you can choose one that seamlessly fits into your home's aesthetic. So, what are you waiting for? It's time to hit save and add to cart, you won't regret i,t and neither will your fabulous moss plants.
And if you're going on vacation, why not give the self-watering rope planter hack a go? I tried this out myself, so be sure to read on to find out exactly how I did this.
Faiza is the Renovation Editor at Livingetc. She previously worked for The Independent as a News Feature Writer, where she crafted lifestyle, entertainment, and news stories. She also worked as an Audience Editor for the newspaper for almost two years. Thriving in the busy newsroom, Faiza also spent her time crafting stories for Sky News as an SEO reporter, where she produced stories based on trending topics. Lifestyle and interior design have been areas of interest for her for some time, and as she advances in this field, she will continue to refine her skills in all aspects of design. Faiza has a background in SEO, social media, and reporting. Her passion for writing goes beyond her work as she loves all things poetry and creative writing.