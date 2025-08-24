I Just Found This Simple-to-Use Slow Watering System That Basically Turns Your Garden Into a Self-Watering Planter for When You're on Holiday

The weather has been quite unpredictable this season, and well, with the heat appearing once more, it's hard to keep up with your plants wants and needs all the time. Tending to them every so often in the heat can simply lead to them wilting away, and well, rather than having a blooming summer garden, you'll have quite a sad one. The solution? A slow watering system, of course.

Now, it sounds like it'll be complex, but actually, it's a design as old as time. Look up "what is an olla?" and you'll find out they've been around for thousands of years. The Hozelock Aquasolo Outdoor Plant Watering Dispenser I found from Tooled Up is not so different, but it comes with a few handy features you do not want to miss. My favorite thing? Just like my self-watering pots, it has a simple floating measure that lets you know when it needs a top-up, so even the most neglctful of gardeners get their cue on when to top it up.

So if you're busy on vacation, or simply have a rough summer schedule, making it harder to tend to your beloved plants and garden, then this slow watering system may just be your saving grace.

Without further ado, here's everything you need to know about this handy little tool that strives to keep your garden hydrated.

Hozelock Aquasolo Outdoor Plant Watering Dispenser £25 at Tooled Up Features:

• Saves over 50% of water

• Made from 100% natural and biodegradable clay

• Comes with a water level indicator

• A cork lid which minimizes evaporation

• Water autonomy, which helps reduce time spent on watering

The Slow Watering Solution

A system that strives to nourish your blooms. (Image credit: Hozelock)

Tending to your modern garden can be quite the task on a busy calendar season, which is why finding a system that can help you through those busy moments will allow your container garden blooms and flower beds to thrive beyond the summer season.

So, what exactly are the benefits of slow watering plants with this watering system? Well, Hozelock’s marketing executive and plant expert, Alina Gordon, tells me, "Slow watering allows water to be released gradually into the soil, which encourages deep root growth and healthier plants."

Alina continues, "The micro-porous terracotta pots deliver water directly where it is needed, reducing evaporation and waste, and can save over fifty percent more water compared to surface watering. Because the system works automatically, it also saves time while providing an eco-friendly way to keep plants well hydrated."

To understand the product further, I asked Alina about the features that stand out most about the Hozelock Aquasolo Outdoor Plant Watering Dispenser from Tooled Up: "Some of the features that stand out in this outdoor plant watering dispenser include a clear water level indicator so you can see at a glance when it needs refilling without opening the lid," explains Alina. "The cork lid is durable and helps to reduce evaporation, while the cylindrical shape makes it simple to bury in the soil and remove when needed."

Watering Alternatives

