It's no secret that the right lighting can make or break a room. But understanding how to light your home is about so much more than simply picking the right fittings. It's an art form, with a whole slew of different techniques and approaches to adopt. And I've just discovered a new technique that's completely changed the way I look at a room.

When explaining how to plan your home's lighting scheme, there is one idea that expert designers will often refer back to. It is, in essence, to light the 'edges', not the 'middle'. This means that rather than focusing the bulk of your lighting in the center of the room, as is traditionally done, you should instead illuminate your space by dotting lighting around the periphery. If you've ever complained of the dreaded 'big light', you'll already be familiar with the benefits of this technique. By cutting out harsh, overhead lighting, you're left with a softer, more diffused effect, making your home feel more welcoming and relaxing.

Lighting can often feel like a bit of a mystery, which is exactly why I reached out to the lighting consultants to help it all make a bit more sense. With their help, I've got to the bottom of why this technique works so well as well as how to put it into action. And, as an extra treat, I've even found some stylish lights that would be perfect for this approach.

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Why the Designers Swear by This Rule

Here, two symmetrically-placed floor lamps provide the perfect amount of lighting needed for this seating area. (Image credit: Jason Schmidt. Design: Mobley Bloomfield)

As much as we love a good statement chandelier moment, on the whole, if your only light source is smack dab in the middle of the room, you're doing your space a disservice. While overhead lighting offers an obvious functional benefit, it will always fall short when it comes to creating an atmosphere. Unlike an overhead light alternative, these harsh fittings will ultimately flatten your space, making you work 10 times harder to design a cozy living room that actually feels inviting.

Whatever is closest to the light fitting will be the most accentuated, so when most of the texture and intrigue exists on the walls, it makes more sense to concentrate the lighting around the outer edge of the room. "We are always looking for surfaces and interesting textures to reflect light off," explains lighting design consultancy Lighting by Plum's creative director Michael Thorpe.

Limewashed walls, mirrored surfaces, and wall decor pieces are all excellent examples of finishes that could benefit from this additional illumination. And, as Michael explains, "Not only does this enhance or 'dress' the space, but it actually provides more illuminance and can make the space feel bigger and brighter." In small living rooms, combining reflective surfaces with ample, soft lighting is one of the best ways to create the illusion of more space and make your small room look bigger.

When you rely on a single, centrally placed overhead light, the effect will be an intensely bright middle, which is likely where your main seating area will be, surrounded by dark, dingy corners, when, in reality, what you want is the exact opposite. In creating a consistent glow around the perimeter of the room, the whole room will benefit from the illumination, without it feeling overly intense.

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There's also a certain logic behind this approach. As Michael explains it, "Typically, the center of a space is often a route through to another 'destination', so adding light centrally can feel a bit lost or surplus to requirement." Concentrating lighting around entrances and exits will not only make the space feel more welcoming, but it also makes more sense logistically, providing a clear route to follow around the room.

Michael Thorpe Creative Director of Lighting by Plum Set up in 2014, Michael and co-founder Toria brought together their 30-plus years of experience in the field of lighting. In the past decade, they have since worked on over 1000 projects, providing expert lighting solutions for homes across the country.