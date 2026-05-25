Outdoor lighting is often treated as an afterthought in garden design — a purely practical addition to guide us safely to the door after dark. But the best schemes do more than just illuminate our path. Just as we layer lighting inside our homes to create depth, warmth, and atmosphere, our outdoor spaces deserve the same thoughtful approach.

For landscape designers, proper lighting is just as important as the planting ideas. "The most expensive looking gardens never rely on a single light source, either," says James Kendall, operations director at KES Lighting. "Combining functional lighting with softer ambient layers creates a much more atmospheric and inviting space. It's this balance of light and shadow that really gives a garden a designed, luxury feel."

The reality is, most garden lighting ideas could work harder (yes, yours included). If you're looking for ways to make your outdoor space feel more immersive, dynamic, and livable after dark, it all comes down to how you layer lighting. Here's how to execute it properly.

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What Is Meant By "Layered Lighting" Outside?

Layered lighting outdoors adds depth, dimension, and brings textural accents to life. (Image credit: John Cullen Lighting / garden design by Osada Design)

If you've done your research on lighting rules, you'll know that layered lighting underpins so many key principles. In short, it refers to the art of combining different light sources to create a scheme with depth and dimension, instead of one that feels too flat or two-dimensional.

Just as a design-savvy homeowner wouldn't solely rely on the dreaded "big light" in the living room, the same applies to our outdoor spaces, too. Vanessa Macedo, associate lighting designer at John Cullen Lighting, says we should never rely on a single light to flood a garden, instead encouraging us to choose a variety of different types.

"This creates balance, depth, and atmosphere," she explains. "It’s an approach widely used by our designers to ensure the garden feels inviting and well-composed after dark." Besides obvious choices like porch lamps and path lights, this could mean using uplighters within your garden beds, pendants over your outdoor seating area, and festoon lights to decorate your pergola.

The bottom line? A garden should incorporate a comprehensive range of light sources that work harmoniously together, creating a more atmospheric space after dark.

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What are the Four Types of Lighting?

Vanessa Macedo Associate Designer, John Cullen Lighting Vanessa Macedo brings a thoughtful and holistic approach to lighting design at John Cullen, combining a background in both interior and lighting design. After studying Product Design and completing both a degree and Master’s in Interior Design in her native country, she moved to the UK and built her career designing schemes across the residential, commercial, healthcare, and workplace sectors.

There are four main types of lighting that we commonly refer to within the context of the home: ambient, task, accent, and decorative. What many of us don't realize, however, is that these same lighting types are just as important outside, too.

"Just as they do indoors, these layers work together outdoors to create depth, balance, and a beautifully considered nighttime landscape," says Vanessa. Here's what they each refer to, as a quick reminder.

- Ambient Lighting — This is what Vanessa refers to as "the general glow that sets the overall mood".

- Task Lighting — This type of lighting serves a primarily functional role, lighting steps, paths, or dining areas.

- Accent Lighting — "Think directional light that highlights features or planting," Vanessa explains.

- Decorative Lighting — This has more of an aesthetic-driven purpose, and refers to the likes of "lanterns, festoons, and sculptural fittings", according to Vanessa.

Why Is Layered Lighting Important in a Garden?

If you want your garden to be livable at nighttime, layered lighting is a non-negotiable. (Image credit: Chad Mellon, Mellon Studios)

You may already be wondering whether a complete rethink of your garden lighting scheme is really worth the effort (not to mention the expense). After all, if a motion-sensor porch light has done the job well enough until now, why change it?

Well, if you want your garden to feel truly elevated, layered lighting is a non-negotiable, say designers. "Layered lighting is important because it improves safety, enhances planting structure, highlights key features, and allows you to tailor the mood," says Vanessa. "It ensures you light only what you need, avoiding glare and protecting the natural softness of the garden at night."

Our outdoor spaces should also be extensions of our homes, especially this time of year when we look to spend more time outside. As James Kendall at KES Lighting notes, "the right lighting allows homeowners to continue enjoying their garden long after sunset, whether that means entertaining friends, relaxing outdoors, or simply appreciating the view from inside the house."

Ready to execute a perfectly layered lighting scheme that truly brings your modern garden to life? Here are five tricks designers always rely on.

1. Zone Areas Intentionally

Seating, pathways, and planting ideas all deserve their own separate light sources. (Image credit: John Cullen Lighting)

Lighting is a great way to demarcate different areas of your garden and, in turn, create a layered scheme. "Gardens are seen more and more as an extension of the home — another ‘room’ as it were," explains Jo Plant, lighting expert and chief creative officer at Pooky. "So, similarly to how you’d plan lighting in a new home, a well-designed outdoor scheme starts with how you want the space to feel, not just how you want it to function."

Jo recommends identifying key zones in your garden as a starting point. Perhaps you have a dining area, an outdoor kitchen, a winding pathway, or a decking area. "Think about how the space is used as evening turns to twilight," says Jo. "Good lighting should guide the eye, create atmosphere, and add depth, rather than simply engulf the entire space."

Looking for inspiration for zoned lighting areas? Vanessa suggests uplights to add depth and drama to borders, trees, and architectural plants. "You could also line pathways with ground-level lights to guide movement safely and create subtle structure, or install wall-mounted lights for ambient glow, softening the space and extending your indoor aesthetic outside," she says.

As you plan lighting for each space, remember to keep contrast in mind. A flat "wash" of light is one of the biggest mistakes when planning lighting. "Instead, pockets of light and shadow make a garden feel far warmer and more welcoming, while also fulfilling its obvious practical purpose," Jo explains.

These Joomer Solar Ground Lights on Amazon come in a pack of eight and are almost flush to the ground, so they can highlight without being obtrusive.

Cox & Cox Outdoor Floor Lamp £125 at Cox and Cox Who said floor lamps were only for indoors? An outdoor living room should feel like an extension of your home, so treat your lighting ideas in the same way. This structural lamp from Cox & Cox brings plenty of coziness to your patio after dark.

2. Highlight Features With Accent Lights

Uplighting trees is a failsafe way to give your garden a luxe lighting treatment. (Image credit: John Cullen Lighting)

To introduce dramatic accent lighting, consider outdoor uplighters or spotlights to draw attention to the more impressive features in your garden. This could be a water feature, sculptures, or even specimen trees, as seen in the space above.

It doesn't have to be an extravagant, fancy feature to be worthy of accent lighting, either. For example, Vanessa suggests washing fences or boundary walls with soft light "to define the perimeter and create a sense of openness."

"You could also highlight textures with grazing light, bringing natural materials like bark or stone to life, or use adjustable spike lights to highlight planting beds and borders as they evolve through the seasons," she continues. It's a simple, budget-friendly way to make outdoor lighting look more expensive.

These incredibly popular Solar Outdoor Uplighters on Amazon are an easy and affordable way to instantly elevate your garden.

Philips Philips Caper Led Outdoor Spotlight £17.59 at John Lewis This simple stake spotlight can be added to your garden bed to cast a dramatic glow on your favorite plants. Use it to highlight structural plants like ferns, ornamental grasses, or gunnera.

3. Add Functional Lighting Where Necessary

Task lighting should be used to illuminate pathways, dining areas, or outdoor kitchens (just make sure it's beautiful as well as practical). (Image credit: Ryan Theede. Design: Rusafava Markulis Architects)

Of course, at Livingetc, aesthetics take precedence, but lighting is functional by nature. Alongside accent lighting and intentional zoning, introduce task lighting for a layer of illumination that serves a more practical purpose.

Unlike indoor spaces like a kitchen, you won't necessarily need bright, direct task lighting in a garden. "As a general rule, you actually need less light outside than you might expect, especially once your eyes adjust," says Jo at Pooky. "However, it’s important to have task lighting that is more practical, ensuring areas like steps, paths, or outdoor kitchens are safely lit."

Recessed floor lights, for example, are a great choice for pathways and decking lighting, offering a functional layer of illumination at a low level. "You can use step lights for safety as well as to emphasize level changes with discreet architectural detail," Vanessa explains. The path above, where contrasting slate tiles and steps are strategically lit, makes a great case in point.

Step lights can make a huge difference to both the look and function of your outdoor space, and this Pack of 6 GEEKHOM Solar Step Deck Lights on Amazon comes highly rated and is also available in packs of 8 and 12, too.

Pooky Lighting Recessed Decking Light in Antique Brass £52 at Pooky These recessed spotlights with bronze accents are so understated. Use them to light a pathway, highlight steps or decking, or cast a warm wash over your favorite garden feature.

4. Prioritize Warmth

For the best impact, ensure there's lighting at different eye levels (and keep the lumens soft and warm). (Image credit: John Cullen Lighting / garden design by Osada Design)

To make your garden feel inviting, make sure your lighting is warm rather than cool. At Pooky, Jo and the team recommend a color temperature of around 2700K. "This creates a soft, inviting glow like candlelight or late-afternoon sunshine," she explains.

For a layered effect, you might be tempted to mix in different color temperatures, but Jo says consistency is important. "Mixing different color temperatures can feel disjointed and disrupt the overall atmosphere," she says. "Keeping everything within the same warm range ensures the scheme feels cohesive and considered."

Warm lighting is especially important in the more "livable" areas of your garden, such as patio seating areas. To layer lighting sources, position lanterns and portable lamps for a warm, flexible atmosphere that eases the transition from day to night. "You could also incorporate festoon or fairy lights for decorative charm and seasonal sparkle," adds Vanessa.

Pooky Lighting Scoon Rechargeable Table Lamp in Topaz £75 at Pooky Pooky has a huge range of rechargeable lamps, but this structural "scoon" light is best-suited for outdoor use. Add it to your outdoor dining table to extend your gathering late into the evening.

5. Make Lights Dimmable

Bulbs, spotlights, and recessed tube lighting can all be made dimmable for flexibility as darkness falls. (Image credit: John Cullen Lighting)

On the topic of temperature, it's also worth considering dimmable options. Just like indoors, outdoor lighting can be fitted with dimmer switches to help you tailor the mood and ambience throughout the evening — you just need to make sure you're using compatible bulbs and fittings.

There are two options available to integrate dimmable lighting in your garden. Plug-in outdoor dimmers are weatherproof inline units for in-wall outdoor dimmers. They plug directly into an outdoor socket and often feature a remote control or app connectivity. Alternatively, you could also use traditional wall switches wired to your exterior lights.

"Separate each type of lighting into dimmable circuits so each layer can be controlled independently for mood and function," says Vanessa. Not only will this result in a beautiful, modern garden design with controllable lighting, but it also allows you to set the tone depending on the mood, whether you're hosting an elegant cocktail party or simply enjoying a glass of wine at dusk.

Dunelm Rattan Led Pendant Light £15 at Dunelm Hang a pendant shade over an outdoor dining table and make it dimmable for flexibility. Don't want the effort of hardwiring? Install a smart bulb in your fixture and control the brightness using your phone.

Our outdoor lighting ideas deserve just as much attention as those inside our homes, so don't let a drab, uninspiring scheme bring down your garden design. By incorporating a wide range of lighting sources and combining the four lighting types, you'll have a nuanced blueprint that brings depth, dimension, and interest to your landscape long after the sun has set.

Wondering where to buy garden lighting? Shop Livingetc's expert guide for editor-approved picks that promise to combine style and function.

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