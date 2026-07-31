Sometimes even a living room clear of any clutter, with everything perfectly in place, can still feel stressful. So, while tidying your living room can definitely solve the visual chaos, there's more to it than just a space that is clean on paper.

Monotone palettes that feel rigid, loops of lamp cords and TV cables detracting from the beauty of the room, and thoughtlessly curated furniture are three key reasons this zone doesn't instantly settle your mind and body. So, I spoke to interior designers about fixing these mistakes to make your home feel calm.

One that feels peaceful, design-forward, and more like home. Here's what they had to say.

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1. Monotone Palettes

DO INSTEAD: Indulge in a balanced color palette that feels fun while allowing your senses to relax into its embrace. (Image credit: Pablo Veiga. Design: buck&simple)

Now, this might sound surprising, but contrary to popular belief, monotone palettes can actually make a living room feel stressful. It's the rigidity of a flat single-color space that might make you hyper-aware of your surroundings.

"Instead of using the same color for the walls, trim, ceiling, and furniture, introduce variation by creating tonal transitions," says Gina Elkins, principal designer at Studio Casa Vita.

"For example, if your wall is cream, try tinting the trim color up or down by 50%, and the same for the furniture. A monochromatic color scheme can be very sophisticated and clean, but monotone is not where it’s at."

Gina Elkins Social Links Navigation Principal Designer Gina, an Assoc. AIA, NCIDQ, and ICAA member, has a passion for architecture and design that started in her childhood, studying construction books and supervising her home’s construction. She pursued her love for building by studying architecture and interior design at the University of Houston, leading an award-winning two-decade career in residential architecture and interiors. She has contributed to projects featured in Architectural Digest, Luxe Magazine, Modern Luxury Interiors, The Wall Street Journal, and Traditional Home.

2. Cords

DO INSTEAD: Conceal your wiring and keep loose cables organized or out of sight. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Shantala Mack Interiors. Architecture: Mary Beatty. Building: Tim Ainscough)

"I'll walk into a room where every decision has been agonized over. Someone spent weeks finding just the right sofa, arguing with themselves over paint colors, and moving the coffee table three inches in every direction. Then there's a lamp cord hanging down the side of the console, and suddenly that's all you see. That's what makes a room stressful," says John Maloney McNamara, principal designer at COOSA.

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"Cords are visual static. I've never met a sofa good enough to outrun a power strip. The real solution happens long before furniture shows up, which is why the lighting plan is one of the least glamorous and most important documents in a new build or remodel."

But beyond renovating your power strips so they feel intentionally out of sight yet centrally accessible and organizing the remaining cords in a living room, John suggests switching to cordless features where you can. "Rechargeable lamps have gotten so much better. And if you already own lamps that aren't going anywhere, rechargeable light bulbs are a surprisingly good trick," he shares.

"Television cords are a different conversation, and here I'm begging. Put them in the wall. An electrician can sink them quickly, and a painter makes the patch disappear. It's not the cheapest fix on this list, but a television is already a visual compromise. The least you can do is not accessorize it with dangling cords."