I have always loved styling home fragrance in my bedroom. But it took a while to curate the perfect formula of scents that soothe the space. You don't want anything too bright or heady, but rather something that washes away your stress and lulls you to sleep.

So, when you're thinking about how to make your bedroom smell nice, fragrance experts recommend notes of lavender, jasmine, bergamot, sandalwood, and linen to calm the space without overwhelm.

And while these notes may seem rather specific, there's a reason why designers sway towards these scents for a bedroom. But before you explore the ideal note for your space, here's an idea of what to consider when choosing.

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What Should You Look For in Bedroom Fragrance?

Less is more has never been a more important sentiment to factor into home scenting than in the bedroom. (Image credit: Seventh & Stone. Design: Jeffrey Guckert)

Emilie Mascarell, fragrance consultant and founder of Maison Mascarell, tells me that the best approach is less about finding a singular bedroom fragrance and more about choosing scents that match how you use your space.

"During the day, I like fragrances that feel fresh and airy. Later in the evening, I switch to woods and soft florals, which create a calmer atmosphere. I also think it's worth mixing different fragrance formats," she says.

"Scented candles while you're reading, a room spray to refresh the space, and a pillow or linen spray before bed each create a different experience. Used together, they feel much more natural than relying on a single, strong fragrance."

Gini Lin, founder of Airy Fragrances, says that the bedroom is a yin space that requires a continuous, gentle scent presence without heat, electricity, or sudden bursts of intensity. And her best tip for when you're choosing a bedroom scent? Prioritize low sillage over intensity.

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"Always choose home fragrance designed to sit quietly in the background rather than an aggressive, overpowering aroma. A bedroom scent should never fight for your attention or disrupt your sleep," she says.

"In a considered bedroom, fragrance should be treated the way an interior designer treats light or texture, as a layer of the room itself rather than something placed on top of it."

Emilie Mascarell Social Links Navigation Fragrance Consultant Emilie Mascarell is a fragrance and beauty product development consultant, French beauty executive, and, as part of her latest endeavor, the founder of Emilie Consulting. Over the last two decades, she has worked for leading beauty brands like L'Oréal, Estée Lauder, and Coty. For more than ten years, she led product development at Le Labo, which gave her a profound passion and mastery for taking products from inception to execution. In 2025, Emilie launched Maison Mascarell, a luxury home care brand that reimagines everyday essentials with a focus on sensoriality, sustainability, and timeless elegance.

1. Lavender

Gentle notes of lavender might be the most popular way to calm a bedroom through scent. (Image credit: Dave Cronin. Design: Rodwin Architecture)

"Lavender is my first go-to for the bedroom," says Brittany Bell, director of fragrance and education at Voluspa. "It's the classic calming note, and it works in almost any fragrance style. French Cade Lavender from Voluspa is a balanced mix of citrus, woods, and lavender that smells like freshly washed sheets left out to dry in the sunshine."

Lavender's sleep benefits also make it one of the best fragrances for a bedroom. I often lean on its fresh, herbaceous scent to help me wind down for sleep.

Jo Malone Lavender & Moonflower Diffuser £75 at Selfridges Having smelled this reed diffuser from Jo Malone in person, it's one of the most enveloping scents for a bedroom.

Brittany Bell Social Links Navigation Fragrance Expert Brittany Bell is the director of fragrance and education at Voluspa, a global home fragrance brand based in California. She spearheads Voluspa's collaborative scent development process, applying her over 17 years in the luxury gifting space to concept and expand Voluspa’s range of complex fragrances. Fueled by worldly inspiration, Brittany envisions both fragrances and the stories they evoke, resulting in uniquely layered profiles boasting unexpected notes and captivating blends.

2. Washed Linens

That fresh, aquatic fragrance of linen is a timeless scent in the bedroom. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Smac Studio. Styling: Jack Milenkovic)

"I also love fragrances that recreate the feeling of freshly washed linens in a bedroom," says Emilie. "Byredo's Cotton Poplin does that beautifully. It always makes a bedroom feel inviting."

Linens feel like a natural inclusion in a bedroom. It's a simple note that's especially suited to sensitive noses that don't prefer a suggestion of fragrance, rather than a punchy aroma that obviously presents itself. It's also one of the best fragrances to make a home smell clean.

Maison Margiela Lazy Sunday Morning Candle £49.75 at Amazon UK Lazy Sunday Morning by Maison Margiela's Replica feels like it was made for perfuming a cozy bedroom.

3. Sandalwood

If you like a slightly musky quality to your bedroom, sandalwood is a nice touch. (Image credit: Dave Kulesza. Design: Angelucci Architects. Styling: Fenton & Fenton)

Gini tells me that sandalwood is another fragrance that feels at home in a bedroom. "A rich, oriental wood that serves as the foundation of Japanese scenting. Sandalwood has been used in Buddhist ceremonies for centuries to quiet a restless mind without dulling it," she notes.

"It's a warm, creamy, and grounding scent. Beyond its calming properties, it helps promote blood circulation and brings physical warmth to a room, creating a cocooning space." This