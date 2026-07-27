Almost every single time I've asked designers about the one thing that reduces the functionality of a bedroom and detracts from the true objective of the space, the answer tends to ring out the same — tech.

A bedroom with a tablet on the side table, a phone on the pillow, a TV on the wall, and a laptop somewhere amidst the mix is a recipe for bad sleep. It goes against the nature of this space. And that's precisely why designing a tech-free bedroom is the best thing you can do for yourself.

It's not an easy habit to break by any means. But taking the step to transform your bedroom into a digital detox zone is the wellness exercise designers swear by. And here's why.

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Why Should You Remove Tech From a Bedroom?

A bedroom littered with tech could be the real reason you wake up feeling like you never slept at all. (Image credit: Pablo Veiga. Design: SFN Build. Construction: Cosmo Farinola. Styling: Claire Delmar)

"Our bodies are sensitive to stimuli, particularly to teal-blue artificial light — the kind that emits from mobile phones, computers, and tablets," says Ksenya Malina of New York interior design studio Time & Place Interiors.

"Exposure to it later in the day can alter our circadian rhythm, the internal clock that keeps our hormones and bodily processes running on a 24-hour cycle."

She explains that when this rhythm is out of sync, our sleep/wake cycles are disrupted, and we become more susceptible to health risks. "So, it's critical to separate ourselves from tech devices in our bedrooms," she notes.

"Keep laptops away from the bed, turn your phone to the do-not-disturb setting, and cover over any buttons on the TV or monitors that emit strong lights."

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This is exactly why a desk in your bedroom is bad for sleep. By leaving room for rest and rest alone, you will automatically find yourself in a space that calms your senses and helps you unwind into a deep sleep.

Ksenya Malina Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Time & Place Interiors founder Ksenya Malina draws on her knowledge of art and design history to make each client’s home feel sophisticated and authentic. Through her access to one-of-a-kind vintage and cutting edge contemporary designs, Ksenya opens doors for her clients to enjoy living in a bespoke environment arranged through a luxury service experience.

What to Do Instead

Banishing tech from your bedroom and prioritizing sleep as the main function of the space is ideal. (Image credit: Pablo Veiga. Design: buck&simple)

To curate a bedroom that helps you sleep better, Ksenya suggests shifting your focus to design features that encourage relaxation. "Think bedside lamps with softly dimmed lighting, high-quality bedding, and proper window coverage like blackout shades to keep away 'light pollution' emitted from neighbors' windows or street lights."

Naoise Cadogan, interior designer at Topology Interiors, tells me that keeping the bedroom as pared-back and considered as possible is the best rule of thumb.

"Introduce good storage, clear bedside tables and softer layered lighting," she advises. "These small changes can make the room feel much calmer and help create a more relaxing space to wind down in."