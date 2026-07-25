An outdoor space that is rich in harmonious energy is typically built around a balance of elements. And a beautiful way to channel the fire element is by decorating with garden lanterns.

In garden Feng Shui, this type of lighting gently brightens dark corners and stimulates positive energy. "Fire symbolizes warmth, visibility and joy," says Feng Shui consultant Zoë Vita James. "The gentle glow of lanterns instinctively encourages us to slow down, gather together and enjoy our homes."

To truly harness the uplifting vibe of garden lanterns, here's what to consider when choosing one and where to place them, too.

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Why Are Garden Lanterns Good Feng Shui?

West Elm's Lena Raffia Lantern is a clever way to make your garden feel rooted. (Image credit: West Elm)

"With so much going on in the world today, creating a comforting and nurturing outdoor sanctuary to enjoy balmy evenings that soothe your soul before the day draws to a close feels more important than ever. In Feng Shui, softly glowing lanterns can help transform a garden into a space that feels peaceful and restorative," says Zoë Vita James.

"From a design perspective, I tend to favor lanterns with soft, sculptural or rounded forms rather than very angular or industrial designs. They exude a gentler, more feminine feeling and sit beautifully with nature."

These smoother silhouettes will also help you avoid poison arrows when you're lounging in the glow of these lanterns. And when it comes to choosing a garden lantern, Zoë tells me that materials also matter.

"Glass, wicker, timber and ceramics often create a softer, more harmonious feeling outdoors. Heavily metallic lanterns can sometimes feel a little stark — allowing the glowing flame to be the star of the show."

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Zoë Vita James Social Links Navigation Feng Shui Consultant Zoë Vita James is a people-centred Feng Shui consultant specialising in authentic Classical Feng Shui for ambitious women. What distinguishes her work is the rare combination of mathematical precision and deep empathy — applying the exacting methods of Classical Feng Shui alongside intuition and emotional intelligence to create guidance that is both technically rigorous and profoundly human. Her work supports clients to align their spaces with their values, ambitions, and life direction, creating clarity, momentum, and ease. Zoë is the co-founder and co-host of the podcast Feng Shui: The Real Thing and is committed to advancing a clear, authentic understanding of Classical Feng Shui in the West. Zoë has a particular passion for front gardens and the way energy arrives at a home. She is currently collaborating with an exceptional garden designer known for her thoughtful, wellbeing-led approach to offer combined Feng Shui and garden design consultations for front gardens and driveways.

Where Do You Place Garden Lanterns for Good Feng Shui?

Along a curved pathway or flanking a garden gate is a charming way to decorate with outdoor lanterns. (Image credit: Pottery Barn)

In classical Feng Shui, Zoë explains that the ideal location for garden lighting is always personal to the property and considers the orientation of the home, the surrounding landscape, and the current flow of annual energies.

Although the South of your garden is typically considered the best space for garden lanterns, in 2026, the year of the fire horse, she is encouraging clients to keep the South sector of their homes and gardens relatively quiet and free from additional fire energy, including lanterns and decorative lighting.

"If your seating area falls within the South of your garden (measured from the geometric centre of your home), I generally suggest moving lanterns slightly either side into the South-East or South-West instead," she says.

"The South-East is a particularly supportive area this year and can be beautifully activated with an abundance of lanterns to encourage prosperity, joy and inspiring opportunities."